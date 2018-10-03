Harrison Bailey (Photo: Ryan Callahan, 247Sports)

Michigan now has five commitments in their 2020 recruiting class, and ask the commits which other recruits they are working on and one name comes up with regularity — quarterback Harrison Bailey.

After committing to Michigan, tight end Nick Patterson, the younger brother of Wolverine quarterback Shea Patterson, named Bailey as one of the players he will go after.

Getting recruited is nothing new to the Marieta (Ga.) High junior, though. Bailey received his first scholarship offer in 8th grade from Miami (Fla.). North Carolina, Florida, LSU and Tennessee would also offer before his 9th grade football season would end. Early phenoms can sometimes fall short of expectations, but not Bailey. Now he stands 6-foot-4, 217 pounds, and has developed into the national recruit many thought he would as early as middle school.

After he passed for 2,812 yards and 21 touchdowns as a freshman, Michigan offered him a scholarship the following summer. Pep Hamilton made first contact for Michigan and the Wolverines have been in touch since then. When Michigan initially offered, with so many schools already recruiting him, it was not clear where his recruitment would head.

As time has gone on, it has become apparent the Wolverines are a real contender. In fact, many analysts have the Wolverines as the leader. Michigan holds 71 percent of his 247Sports Crystal Ball predictions.

“He first visited the summer between his freshman and sophomore year,” The Michigan Insider’s Sam Webb said. “He was making the rounds with his 7-on-7 coach and Michigan was a school he really liked. He seemed to connect with Pep Hamilton and liked the pro coaching pedigree on Michigan’s staff. He wants to be in a pro-style system, although that’s not the end-all, be-all. But it is a factor.”

After that first visit, Michigan continued to progress with Bailey.

“He went home and told his dad how much he liked the visit,” Webb said. “And his dad said, we need to get up there and see it for themselves because Michigan was a serious school on his list. They have become friends with the Pattersons. I think there was a camp or some sort of 7-on-7 Harrison did with Nick where he got tight with Nick and the dads became friends, so Nick’s commitment to Michigan is an asset.”

Patterson and Hamilton are two of the biggest reasons Michigan is trending, especially after another visit last summer.

“Michigan, they have been recruiting me hard,” Bailey said to Dawgs247’s Rusty Mansell. “Coach (Pep) Hamilton is a great coach. I can definitely see myself playing for them. I took a (recent) visit, great visit. It was all I expected and more. Good vibes.”

“He came back with dad over the summer and dad really liked it too,” Webb said. “I think that vaulted Michigan into pole position. Again, they have coaching relationships that have developed over time and the style of offense lends itself toward Michigan being, if not the leader, one of the top schools on his list.”

Bailey is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 3 pro-style quarterback in the country for the 2020 class.

Wolverine target sets decision date

Four-star safety Lewis Cine, one of Michigan’s top defensive back recruits in the 2019 class, has set a commitment date of Oct. 10.

The Cedar Hill (Texas) Trinity Christian School standout is coming off of an official visit to Georgia, the school most analysts believe has the inside track.

Cine took an official visit to Michigan in June and was due back in Ann Arbor for an unofficial visit in September, but did not end up making the trip.

Allen Trieu covers Midwest football recruiting for 247Sports. He has been featured on the Big Ten Network on its annual Signing Day Show. His Michigan and Michigan State recruiting columns appear weekly at detroitnews.com.