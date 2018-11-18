Michigan 31, Indiana 20
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Michigan place kicker Jake Moody kicks a field goal in the fourth quarter during a 31-20 win over Indiana University at Michigan Stadium, November 17, 2018. Moody was successful on all six field goal attempts and an extra point.
Michigan place kicker Jake Moody kicks a field goal in the fourth quarter during a 31-20 win over Indiana University at Michigan Stadium, November 17, 2018. Moody was successful on all six field-goal attempts and an extra point. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan defensive lineman Chase Winovich lays on the ground after being injured in the third quarter. Winovich left the game and did not return.
Michigan defensive lineman Chase Winovich lays on the ground after being injured in the third quarter. Winovich left the game and did not return. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
(From left) A ball intended for Indiana wide receiver Luke Timian is batted away by Michigan linebacker Khaleke Hudson and defensive back Josh Metellus on the last offensive play of the game for Indiana in the fourth quarter.
(From left) A ball intended for Indiana wide receiver Luke Timian is batted away by Michigan linebacker Khaleke Hudson and defensive back Josh Metellus on the last offensive play of the game for Indiana in the fourth quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
From left, Michigan defensive back Brandon Watson, defensive lineman Rashan Gary, and defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson celebrate a sack late in the fourth quarter.
From left, Michigan defensive back Brandon Watson, defensive lineman Rashan Gary, and defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson celebrate a sack late in the fourth quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan running back Karan Higdon celebrates on the field after the game. As a senior, it was Higdon's last home game at Michigan Stadium.
Michigan running back Karan Higdon celebrates on the field after the game. As a senior, it was Higdon's last home game at Michigan Stadium. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson runs for a first down in the fourth quarter.
Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson runs for a first down in the fourth quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan linebacker Devin Bush and defensive back Josh Metellus tackled Indiana running back Mike Majette in the fourth quarter.
Michigan linebacker Devin Bush and defensive back Josh Metellus tackled Indiana running back Mike Majette in the fourth quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan running back Berkley Edwards is carried off the field after being injured in the fourth quarter. Indiana linebacker Cam Jones was ejected with a targeting call after the play.
Michigan running back Berkley Edwards is carried off the field after being injured in the fourth quarter. Indiana linebacker Cam Jones was ejected with a targeting call after the play. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan defensive back Brad Hawkins runs back a kick in the fourth quarter.
Michigan defensive back Brad Hawkins runs back a kick in the fourth quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan place kicker Jake Moody, left, and long snapper Camaron Cheeseman celebrate after Moody kicked a field goal in the fourth quarter.
Michigan place kicker Jake Moody, left, and long snapper Camaron Cheeseman celebrate after Moody kicked a field goal in the fourth quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan place kicker Jake Moody kicks a field goal in the fourth quarter. Moody had six field goals in the game.
Michigan place kicker Jake Moody kicks a field goal in the fourth quarter. Moody had six field goals in the game. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh argues a call in the third quarter.
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh argues a call in the third quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
From left, Michigan defensive back Ambry Thomas, linebacker Devin Bush (10), and defensive back Josh Metellus celebrate after the defense held off a fourth-down attempt by Indiana in the fourth quarter.
(From left) Michigan defensive back Ambry Thomas, linebacker Devin Bush (10), and defensive back Josh Metellus celebrate after the defense held off a fourth-down attempt by Indiana in the fourth quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan running back Karan Higdon runs the ball in the fourth quarter.
Michigan running back Karan Higdon runs the ball in the fourth quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan running back Tru Wilson is tackled by Indiana linebacker Dameon Willis Jr. during a first down run in the third quarter.
Michigan running back Tru Wilson is tackled by Indiana linebacker Dameon Willis Jr. during a first down run in the third quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan running back Tru Wilson runs the ball in the third quarter.
Michigan running back Tru Wilson runs the ball in the third quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan tight end Zach Gentry signals after he made a catch for a first down in the third quarter.
Michigan tight end Zach Gentry signals after he made a catch for a first down in the third quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan linebacker Devin Bush sacks Indiana quarterback Peyton Ramsey in the third quarter.
Michigan linebacker Devin Bush sacks Indiana quarterback Peyton Ramsey in the third quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan tight end Zach Gentry makes a catch for a first down despite coverage from Indiana defensive lineman James Head Jr. in the third quarter.
Michigan tight end Zach Gentry makes a catch for a first down despite coverage from Indiana defensive lineman James Head Jr. in the third quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan place kicker Jake Moody high-fives the fans after the game.
Michigan place kicker Jake Moody high-fives the fans after the game. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan defensive lineman Chase Winovich lays on the ground after being injured in the third quarter. Winovich left the game and did not return.
Michigan defensive lineman Chase Winovich lays on the ground after being injured in the third quarter. Winovich left the game and did not return. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan defensive lineman Chase Winovich celebrates after Michigan recovered an Indiana fumble in the third quarter.
Michigan defensive lineman Chase Winovich celebrates after Michigan recovered an Indiana fumble in the third quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan defensive back Lavert Hill helps to break up this pass intended for Indiana wide receiver Nick Westbrook in the first quarter.
Michigan defensive back Lavert Hill helps to break up this pass intended for Indiana wide receiver Nick Westbrook in the first quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan running back Chris Evans avoids a tackle by Indiana defensive back Bryant Fitzgerald in the third quarter.
Michigan running back Chris Evans avoids a tackle by Indiana defensive back Bryant Fitzgerald in the third quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan defensive lineman Chase Winovich lays on the ground after being injured in the third quarter.
Michigan defensive lineman Chase Winovich lays on the ground after being injured in the third quarter. Winovich left the game and did not return. David Guralnick/Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan tight end Zach Gentry runs for extra yardage in the second quarter.
Michigan tight end Zach Gentry runs for extra yardage in the second quarter of the game against Indiana at Michigan State in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan wide receiver Nico Collins avoids a tackle by Indiana linebacker Dameon Willis Jr. during a first round run in the first quarter.
Michigan wide receiver Nico Collins avoids a tackle by Indiana linebacker Dameon Willis Jr. during a first-down run in the first quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan place kicker Jake Moody, right, gets congratulations from punter Will Hart after Moody kicked his first field goal of the season in the first quarter.
Michigan place kicker Jake Moody, right, is congratulated by punter Will Hart after Moody kicked his first field goal of the season in the first quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Defensive coordinator Don Brown yells at the officials in the first quarter.
Defensive coordinator Don Brown yells at the officials in the first quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Indiana quarterback Peyton Ramsey avoids a tackle by Michigan defensive back Tyree Kinnel in the first quarter.
Indiana quarterback Peyton Ramsey avoids a tackle by Michigan defensive back Tyree Kinnel in the first quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan tight end Zach Gentry can't hold onto a pass in the end zone in the second quarter.
Michigan tight end Zach Gentry can't hold onto a pass in the end zone in the second quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
The Michigan defense tackles Indiana running back Ronnie Walker Jr. for a loss in the second quarter.
The Michigan defense tackles Indiana running back Ronnie Walker Jr. for a loss in the second quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones evades a tackle by Indiana defensive lineman Tramar Reece in the second quarter.
Michigan wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones evades a tackle by Indiana defensive lineman Tramar Reece in the second quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson throws a pass in the second quarter.
Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson throws a pass in the second quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan wide receiver Grant Perry is tackled b y Indiana defensive back Jaylin Williams in the second quarter.
Michigan wide receiver Grant Perry is tackled by Indiana defensive back Jaylin Williams in the second quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh congratulates place kicker Jake Moody after Moody kicked a field goal in the second quarter.
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh congratulates place kicker Jake Moody after Moody kicked a field goal in the second quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Indiana wide receiver Luke Timian catches a pass for extra yardage while under pressure from Michigan defensive back Tyree Kinnel in the second quarter.
Indiana wide receiver Luke Timian catches a pass for extra yardage while under pressure from Michigan defensive back Tyree Kinnel in the second quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan tight end Nick Eubanks runs into the end zone for a touchdown in the second quarter.
Michigan tight end Nick Eubanks runs into the end zone for a touchdown in the second quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan wide receiver Tarik Black, left, celebrates with tight end Nick Eubanks after Eubanks scored a touchdown in the second quarter.
Michigan wide receiver Tarik Black, left, celebrates with tight end Nick Eubanks after Eubanks scored a touchdown in the second quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh signals to his players to try for a two-point conversion after a touchdown in the second quarter.
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh signals to his players to try for a two-point conversion after a touchdown in the second quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan linebacker Devin Bush tackles Indiana wide receiver Nick Westbrook in the second quarter.
Michigan linebacker Devin Bush tackles Indiana wide receiver Nick Westbrook in the second quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Indiana wide receiver Ty Fryfogle completes a touchdown pass despite coverage from Michigan defensive back David Long in the second quarter.
Indiana wide receiver Ty Fryfogle completes a touchdown pass despite coverage from Michigan defensive back David Long in the second quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan tight end Sean McKeon is stopped near the goal line by Indiana defensive back Devon Matthews in the second quarter.
Michigan tight end Sean McKeon is stopped near the goal line by Indiana defensive back Devon Matthews in the second quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan walks through the tunnel for the start of pre-game warmups before the start of a game against Indiana University at Michigan Stadium, in Ann Arbor, November 17, 2018.
Michigan players walk through the tunnel for the start of pre-game warmups before the start of a game against Indiana at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan quarterback Joe Milton, left, watches quarterback Shea Patterson throw a pass during pre-game warmups.
Michigan quarterback Joe Milton, left, watches quarterback Shea Patterson throw a pass during pregame warmups. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh catches a pass during pre-game warmups.
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh catches a pass during pregame warmups. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh arrives with the team at Michigan Stadium.
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh arrives with the team at Michigan Stadium. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan running back Karan Higdon arrives with the team to Michigan Stadium.
Michigan running back Karan Higdon arrives with the team to Michigan Stadium. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan defensive lineman Chase Winovich waves to the fans as the team arrives at Michigan Stadium.
Michigan defensive lineman Chase Winovich waves to the fans as the team arrives. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    The top of the Associated Press college football poll and the Amway coaches’ poll held form Sunday as the top six teams won and maintained their rankings.

    The top six in both polls are Alabama, Clemson, Notre Dame, Michigan, Georgia and Oklahoma.

    Michigan (10-1, 8-0 Big Ten) beat Indiana 31-20 and faces Ohio State this Saturday at noon (Fox, 950, 760) in the final regular-season game.

    The fourth edition of the College Football Rankings will be released Tuesday night.

    More: Niyo: Finally, it's 'on to the big game' for Michigan

    More: Wojo: More than ever, Wolverines need to smite the Buckeyes

    ASSOCIATED PRESS POLL

    1. Alabama, 11-0 record, 1,525 points (last week: 1)

    2. Clemson, 11-0, 1,455 (2)

    3. Notre Dame, 11-0, 1,412 (3)

    4. Michigan, 10-1, 1,327 (4)

    5. Georgia, 10-1, 1,288 (5)

    6. Oklahoma, 10-1, 1,182 (6)

    7. Washington State, 10-1, 1,149 (8)

    T8. LSU, 9-2, 1,064 (10)

    T8. UCF, 10-0, 1,064 (11)

    10. Ohio State, 10-1, 1,019 (9)

    11. Texas, 8-3, 856 (13)

    12. West Virginia, 8-2, 822 (7)

    13. Florida, 8-3, 707 (15)

    14. Utah State, 10-1, 667 (14)

    15. Penn State, 8-3, 659 (16)

    16. Washington, 8-3, 631 (17)

    17. Kentucky, 8-3, 508 (20)

    18. Utah, 8-3, 491 (21)

    19. Syracuse, 8-3, 427 (12)

    20. Northwestern, 7-4, 307 (24)

    21. Boise State, 9-2, 287 (23)

    22. Mississippi State, 7-4, 260 (25)

    23. Army, 9-2, 176 (NR)

    24. Pittsburgh, 7-4, 129 (NR)

    25. Iowa State, 6-4, 123 (18)

    First-place votes: Alabama 61

    Others receiving votes: Fresno State 100, N.C. State 45, Cincinnati 43, Missouri 34, Texas A&M 29, Auburn 11, Stanford 8, Iowa 8, UAB 5, Houston 3, Wisconsin 2, Buffalo 1, Troy 1.

    AMWAY COACHES' POLL

    1. Alabama, 11-0 record, 1,599 points (last week: 1) 

    2. Clemson, 11-0, 1,535 (2) 

    3. Notre Dame, 11-0, 1,470 (3) 

    4. Michigan, 10-1, 1,387 (4) 

    5. Georgia, 10-1, 1,347 (5) 

    6. Oklahoma, 10-1, 1,252 (6) 

    7. Washington State10-1 1195 (9) 

    8. LSU, 9-2, 1,115 (10)

    9. UCF, 10-0, 1,108 (11) 

    10. Ohio State, 10-1, 1,091 (8) 

    11. Texas, 8-3, 816 (14) 

    12. West Virginia, 8-2, 766 (7) 

    13. Florida, 8-3, 748 (16) 

    14. Penn State, 8-3, 742 (15) 

    15. Utah State, 10-1, 704 (13)

    16. Washington, 8-3, 687 (17) 

    17. Utah, 8-3, 551 (19) 

    18. Kentucky, 8-3, 502 (21) 

    19. Syracuse, 8-3, 432 (12) 

    20. Mississippi State, 7-4, 397 (23) 

    21. Northwestern, 7-4, 302 (NR) 

    22. Boise State, 9-2, 297 (24) 

    23. Fresno State, 9-2, 119 (NR) 

    24. Army, 9-2, 97 (NR) 

    25. Pittsburgh, 7-4, 90 (NR) 

    First-place votes: Alabama 63, Clemson 1

    Others receiving votes: Iowa State 85; Cincinnati 74; Texas A&M 57; N.C. State 51; Wisconsin 32; Missouri 27; Boston College 22; Auburn 20; Appalachian State 18; Troy 16; UAB 12; Iowa 12; Georgia Tech 10; Duke 7; Oklahoma State 3; Virginia 2; South Carolina 1; Buffalo 1; Georgia Southern 1.

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE