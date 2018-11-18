From left, Michigan defensive back Brandon Watson, defensive lineman Rashan Gary, and defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson celebrate a sack late in the fourth quarter. (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

The top of the Associated Press college football poll and the Amway coaches’ poll held form Sunday as the top six teams won and maintained their rankings.

The top six in both polls are Alabama, Clemson, Notre Dame, Michigan, Georgia and Oklahoma.

Michigan (10-1, 8-0 Big Ten) beat Indiana 31-20 and faces Ohio State this Saturday at noon (Fox, 950, 760) in the final regular-season game.

The fourth edition of the College Football Rankings will be released Tuesday night.

More: Niyo: Finally, it's 'on to the big game' for Michigan

More: Wojo: More than ever, Wolverines need to smite the Buckeyes

ASSOCIATED PRESS POLL

1. Alabama, 11-0 record, 1,525 points (last week: 1)

2. Clemson, 11-0, 1,455 (2)

3. Notre Dame, 11-0, 1,412 (3)

4. Michigan, 10-1, 1,327 (4)

5. Georgia, 10-1, 1,288 (5)

6. Oklahoma, 10-1, 1,182 (6)

7. Washington State, 10-1, 1,149 (8)

T8. LSU, 9-2, 1,064 (10)

T8. UCF, 10-0, 1,064 (11)

10. Ohio State, 10-1, 1,019 (9)

11. Texas, 8-3, 856 (13)

12. West Virginia, 8-2, 822 (7)

13. Florida, 8-3, 707 (15)

14. Utah State, 10-1, 667 (14)

15. Penn State, 8-3, 659 (16)

16. Washington, 8-3, 631 (17)

17. Kentucky, 8-3, 508 (20)

18. Utah, 8-3, 491 (21)

19. Syracuse, 8-3, 427 (12)

20. Northwestern, 7-4, 307 (24)

21. Boise State, 9-2, 287 (23)

22. Mississippi State, 7-4, 260 (25)

23. Army, 9-2, 176 (NR)

24. Pittsburgh, 7-4, 129 (NR)

25. Iowa State, 6-4, 123 (18)

First-place votes: Alabama 61

Others receiving votes: Fresno State 100, N.C. State 45, Cincinnati 43, Missouri 34, Texas A&M 29, Auburn 11, Stanford 8, Iowa 8, UAB 5, Houston 3, Wisconsin 2, Buffalo 1, Troy 1.

AMWAY COACHES' POLL

1. Alabama, 11-0 record, 1,599 points (last week: 1)

2. Clemson, 11-0, 1,535 (2)

3. Notre Dame, 11-0, 1,470 (3)

4. Michigan, 10-1, 1,387 (4)

5. Georgia, 10-1, 1,347 (5)

6. Oklahoma, 10-1, 1,252 (6)

7. Washington State10-1 1195 (9)

8. LSU, 9-2, 1,115 (10)

9. UCF, 10-0, 1,108 (11)

10. Ohio State, 10-1, 1,091 (8)

11. Texas, 8-3, 816 (14)

12. West Virginia, 8-2, 766 (7)

13. Florida, 8-3, 748 (16)

14. Penn State, 8-3, 742 (15)

15. Utah State, 10-1, 704 (13)

16. Washington, 8-3, 687 (17)

17. Utah, 8-3, 551 (19)

18. Kentucky, 8-3, 502 (21)

19. Syracuse, 8-3, 432 (12)

20. Mississippi State, 7-4, 397 (23)

21. Northwestern, 7-4, 302 (NR)

22. Boise State, 9-2, 297 (24)

23. Fresno State, 9-2, 119 (NR)

24. Army, 9-2, 97 (NR)

25. Pittsburgh, 7-4, 90 (NR)

First-place votes: Alabama 63, Clemson 1

Others receiving votes: Iowa State 85; Cincinnati 74; Texas A&M 57; N.C. State 51; Wisconsin 32; Missouri 27; Boston College 22; Auburn 20; Appalachian State 18; Troy 16; UAB 12; Iowa 12; Georgia Tech 10; Duke 7; Oklahoma State 3; Virginia 2; South Carolina 1; Buffalo 1; Georgia Southern 1.