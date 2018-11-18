CLOSE

Bob Wojnowski, John Niyo and Angelique Chengelis discuss the Michigan-Indiana game and Michigan-Ohio State Angelique S. Chengelis, The Detroit News

Five takeaways from Angelique S. Chengelis of The Detroit News following Michigan's 31-20 victory over Indiana on Saturday.

Red-zone offense lull

The Wolverines had 507 yards of offense, but had issues in the red zone in the 31-20 victory over Indiana, considering 18 points came off field goals.

Michigan had seven scores in eight trips to the red zone against the Hoosiers and only one touchdown, a two-yard run from Karan Higdon. Nick Eubanks gave Michigan its only other touchdown on a 41-yard pass from Shea Patterson,

The good news for Michigan is that freshman kicker Jake Moody came through in his debut, hitting all six field-goal attempts. For the season, Michigan has made 50 red-zone trips and scored 43 times, including 29 touchdowns. In the previous two games, against Penn State and Rutgers, Michigan capitalized in the red zone with four touchdowns in four trips against Penn State and four touchdowns in five trips at Rutgers. Higdon said the offensive execution was off a bit with dropped balls and a few mistakes.

Patterson said the Hoosiers’ defense had something to do with red-zone issues. “You’re not going to roll every team every week,” Patterson said. “Not everything is going to go your way. They had a pretty good scheme, a pretty good defense and we ended up just taking what they gave us and the defense put is good position and this guy (Moody) was a sniper. He did a hell of a job.”

Getting his kicks

Kicker Quinn Nordin was ill and the freshman Moody, who has handled kickoffs this season, got the call. In fact, he got call after call after call after call after call after call on field goals — for those of you mathematically challenged (hand raised), that’s six field-goal attempts. And he made all of them in his debut to set a Michigan record. Moody, who hadn’t attempted a field goal in a game since playing for Northville High last year, made kicks of: 32, 30, 31, 33, 23 and 29 yards.

Patterson referred to Moody as “the sniper” after the game. “It was an incredible experience,” Moody said. “The guys out there made it really easy for me, the snaps and the holds by Camaron Cheeseman and Will Hart. They made it really easy for me to just go out there and do my job.”

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh was not definitive on who would be the kicker next week at Ohio State. It has been a struggle, particularly late in the season for Nordin. He is 11-of-16 and has missed four of his last seven attempts.

Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings: Week 13
Go through the gallery to see the Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for Week 13 of the college football season, compiled by Matt Charboneau.
1. Michigan (10-1, 8-0) – It didn’t go quite as smoothly as some might have hoped, but the Wolverines took care of business against Indiana and now turn all of their attention to next week’s showdown with Ohio State in Columbus. Ending the skid in the rivalry is secondary, of course, as the winner heads to the Big Ten title game as East Division champs, something the Wolverines have never done. Last week: 1.
2. Ohio State (10-1, 7-1) – The Buckeyes hardly head into their clash with Michigan riding a wave of momentum, especially after escaping Maryland this week with an overtime victory while giving up 51 points. But all of that is out the window now as the Buckeyes look to get back to the conference title game, a trip they’ll make only if the defense comes to life. Last week: 2.
3. Northwestern (7-4, 7-1) – The Wildcats have hit cruise control as they played for the first time as West Division champions. A trip to Minnesota wasn’t enough to slow the Cats, as they did enough to come away with a win. Now it’s the regular-season finale against a bad Illinois team before preparation begins for a conference title game in which they’ll be a decided underdog. Last week: 3
4. Penn State (8-3, 5-3) – It’s been a while since the Nittany Lions have played a game with much riding on it, but a ho-hum victory at Rutgers was still their fourth in the last five games. It wasn’t terribly impressive, but the Nittany Lions have a chance to win nine regular-season games and play in a quality bowl game if they can knock off Maryland next week. Last week: 5.
5. Wisconsin (7-4, 5-3) – The West title is gone, but the Badgers bounced back from last week’s loss at Penn State by going on the road and outlasting Purdue thanks to 321 yards rushing and three touchdowns from Jonathan Taylor. It’s been an oddly inconsistent season for the Badgers, who close things out next week at home against Minnesota. Last week: 6.
6. Iowa (7-4, 4-4) – Nothing like getting Illinois on the schedule to put an end to a three-game skid, but that’s exactly the fortunate spot the Hawkeyes found themselves in this week as they blitzed the Illini, 63-0. Whether it was all about pulling themselves out of a slump or the fact that Illinois is awful matters little as the Hawkeyes get set to host Nebraska in the finale. Last week: 8.
7. Michigan State (6-5, 4-4) – The Spartans’ offense continues to be a complete mess as they failed to score a touchdown for the second straight week in a loss at Nebraska. The defense has been as good as any in the country, but it hasn’t mattered with almost no production from the other side of the ball. Rutgers is all that’s left, meaning all MSU is doing is maybe improving its bowl positioning. Last week: 4.
8. Purdue (5-6, 4-4) – It wasn’t long ago the Boilermakers were thinking about how they could still win the West. But after losing three of four, including an overtime defeat at home this week to Wisconsin, they’re scrambling just to make a bowl game. It won’t be easy, either, as they head to Indiana for the season finale. Last week: 7.
9. Nebraska (4-7, 3-5) – Nothing about it was pretty, but the fact the Cornhuskers found a way to beat Michigan State for their fourth win in the last five games is a sign that coach Scott Frost has the program headed in the right direction. A win at Iowa next week wouldn’t get the Huskers in a bowl game, but it would be the perfect way to head into the offseason with tons of momentum. Last week: 10.
10. Indiana (5-6, 2-6) – The Hoosiers kept it interesting at Michigan this week, but they couldn’t make enough plays against the Wolverines’ defense to pull off the upset. They’ve now lost five of the last six games and will need to beat Purdue at home next week in order to become bowl-eligible. Last week: 9.
11. Maryland (5-6, 3-5) – It was a valiant effort and it would have been the upset of the year in the Big Ten, but the Terrapins came up short in overtime this week against Ohio State. Give the Terps and interim coach Matt Canada credit for going for two in overtime to win, but the play was there to be made, showing again how far the Terps are from truly competing for titles. They’ll have to beat Penn State on the road next week to reach a bowl game. Last week: 11.
12. Minnesota (5-6, 2-6) – After winning two of three, the Golden Gophers have been unable to sustain any momentum headed down the stretch and couldn’t take advantage this week against a Northwestern team that wasn’t playing its best. The Gophers will have a shot at a bowl game, but they’ll have to win at Wisconsin next week to make it happen. Last week: 12.
13. Illinois (4-7, 2-6) – The Fighting Illini were flying high a couple of weeks ago after winning at home against Minnesota. Since then, it’s been back to the same old problems, including this week’s blowout at home against Iowa. The Illini were shut out by a team that was on a three-game losing streak and now must close the season next week by traveling to Northwestern. Last week: 13.
14. Rutgers (1-10, 0-8) – Even when the Scarlet Knights are facing a disinterested team like Penn State, they still can’t manage to be competitive in a conference game. Don’t expect the 10-game skid to come to an end next week at Michigan State when coach Chris Ash could be spending his final game on the Rutgers sidelines. Last week: 14.
    Big-play Gentry

    Tight end Zach Gentry had two catches for 83 yards, including a 41-yard reception on third-and-9. He is second on the team with 475 yards on 30 receptions — Donovan Peoples-Jones has 477 yards — and 20 of his catches have gone for first downs. Before he registered catches of 41 and 42 yards against Indiana, Gentry’s previous best was a 36-yard reception. He has 15 straight games with a catch. He did miss on a sure touchdown against the Hoosiers, however.

    Taking control

    Junior linebacker Devin Bush Jr. is the tone-setter on Michigan’s defense. He led the team with 12 tackles against Indiana, his best output of the season, topping his season-best of nine tackles in the Western Michigan and Nebraska games. Bush leads the team with 72 tackles, including 9.5 tackles for loss and five sacks. There is always so much focus on the Wolverines’ defensive line, but so much of the energy of this defense comes from Bush and his all-out play.

    As Higdon goes …

    Senior running back Karan Higdon probably still isn’t getting the recognition he deserves, but he continues to deliver. Higdon, through 10 games, has 1,106 yards and 10 touchdowns. He is 13th nationally averaging 110.6 yards a game, and against Indiana ran hard again for 101 of the Wolverines’ 257 on the ground. He also had a two-yard touchdown. That’s his eighth 100-yard game this season and 13th of his career, tying him for eighth on Michigan’s all-time list. Three other backs ran the ball against the Hoosiers, including Chris Evans gaining 44 on 10 carries, and Tru Wilson’s 42 on six carries. Quarterback Shea Patterson ran nine times for 68 yards. The Wolverines have rushed for 2,411 yards this season. But with those 1,106 yards, Higdon has taken control of the run game.

    achengelis@detroitnews.com

