CLOSE

Bob Wojnowski, John Niyo and Angelique Chengelis discuss the Michigan-Indiana game and Michigan-Ohio State Angelique S. Chengelis, The Detroit News

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Ann Arbor — Michigan’s “Revenge Tour” is making its last stop in Columbus on Saturday with baggage full of payback.

For the fourth-ranked Wolverines (10-1, 8-0 Big Ten), arch-rival No. 10 Ohio State (10-1, 7-1) stands between the Wolverines and a date in the Big Ten championship game and a shot at the national championship playoff. The Wolverines play at Ohio State on Saturday.

The Buckeyes have won six straight and 13 of the last 14 in the series. Michigan last won in Columbus in 2000 when quarterback Drew Henson threw for 303 yards and three touchdowns and also ran for a score.

That’s a long time ago, and a lot of games in between. Ohio State won last year at Michigan Stadium, 31-20, but the last time they met at Ohio Stadium in 2016, the game was decided in double overtime, OSU winning, 30-27, in a controversial finish still discussed two years later.

This game has added weight with so much on the line, especially for the Wolverines who not only want to break from the Ohio State stronghold in the series but want a chance at their first Big Ten championship game and conference title since 2004.

“This is the last regular-season game, and this is a game everybody wants,” Michigan safety Josh Metellus said after beating Indiana on Saturday. “This is a game we want. Last stop on the Revenge Tour. We take this one personal. Thanksgiving week. Great week. Great week for football. This is one of those games you’re all hype dup for, the reason you come to Michigan.”

If you don’t know about the Revenge Tour, well, here’s a quick synopsis. Defensive end Chase Winovich coined it after the Wolverines beat Wisconsin, the first win against a team that had beaten 8-5 Michigan last season. Other stops on the tour included Michigan State, Penn State and, now, Ohio State.

Whether Winovich will be available for this leg of the tour is uncertain.  In the third quarter against Indiana, Winovich suffered an undisclosed injury, but was able to walk off the field directly to the locker room. After the game, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said X-rays and a CAT scan were negative.

Harbaugh said things were “progressing well” for Winovich but when asked if he’s optimistic Winovich will be able to play at Ohio State next week, he said he didn’t know.

In an Instagram post Sunday, Winovich thanked fans for their support and then offered a vague comment regarding his future.

“To those who celebrated what they thought would be my demise, I’ll back,” Winovich wrote.

It would be an enormous loss for the top-ranked Michigan defense if Winovich is not available. He is third on the team in tackles with 55 and leads in tackles for loss with 13.

His presence would bolster Michigan’s strength — the defense is yielding an average 234.8 yards — against Ohio State’s strength. The Buckeyes’ offense ranks No. 2 nationally (541.8).

The Buckeyes have been watching, and they know what Michigan’s defense is capable of accomplishing.

“I watch Michigan every week,” Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins told the Toledo Blade after the Buckeyes’ slim win at Maryland. “They’re the No. 1 defense in the country, I think. Gaining some experience against them last year will help out tremendously going into this week. Everything goes into full throttle today. It starts today. We’re going to start getting ready for them right now.”

Neither team needs added motivation heading into this week and this game. But the Wolverines are still smarting from last year’s 31-20 loss at home.

“Everybody in the whole entire country know what this week is. We know what this week is, so we want to attack it,” Michigan defensive end Rashan Gary said. “It’s been a whole year of having a bad taste in our mouth. We have to go out and prepare the right way and go out there and see what happens.”

Shea Patterson is new to the rivalry in the sense he’s never played in it. But he knows about The Game having grown up in Toledo as a Michigan fan. He transferred here from Ole Miss last December, but when you grow up a Michigan fan, you understand from birth — no, that’s not an overstatement — what The Game is all about.

Still, the Wolverines have taken a measured approach each week, not wanting to get ahead of themselves as they remain focused on their goals. Ohio State’s defense has shown its vulnerabilities. The Buckeyes are ranked 69th in total defense, giving up an average 398.6 yards.

“It’s another game,” Patterson said. “We understand the tradition, the meaning behind it. We’re going to attack it the same way we have the past 10, 11 weeks. We know they’re a good ballclub at their place. We’re just going to prepare and come out firing.”

Senior running back Karan Higdon said staying even-keel in their approach has helped all season and they will not stray from that this week.

“We’re going to continue attacking like we have every other week,” Higdon said. “One of the great things we did this year is do things the right way from the start, so we can’t get too high or get too low. We’ve just got to continue sticking with the mission.

“We’ve been attacking each week like it’s a championship game, and this is nothing more than that. Obviously, this is a game to get us into the Big Ten championship where we want to be, so we’ve got to our job and make sure that happens by any means necessary.”

achengelis@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @chengelis

Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings: Week 13
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Go through the gallery to see the Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for Week 13 of the college football season, compiled by Matt Charboneau.
Go through the gallery to see the Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for Week 13 of the college football season, compiled by Matt Charboneau. Tony Ding, AP
Fullscreen
1. Michigan (10-1, 8-0) – It didn’t go quite as smoothly as some might have hoped, but the Wolverines took care of business against Indiana and now turn all of their attention to next week’s showdown with Ohio State in Columbus. Ending the skid in the rivalry is secondary, of course, as the winner heads to the Big Ten title game as East Division champs, something the Wolverines have never done. Last week: 1.
1. Michigan (10-1, 8-0) – It didn’t go quite as smoothly as some might have hoped, but the Wolverines took care of business against Indiana and now turn all of their attention to next week’s showdown with Ohio State in Columbus. Ending the skid in the rivalry is secondary, of course, as the winner heads to the Big Ten title game as East Division champs, something the Wolverines have never done. Last week: 1. Tony Ding, AP
Fullscreen
2. Ohio State (10-1, 7-1) – The Buckeyes hardly head into their clash with Michigan riding a wave of momentum, especially after escaping Maryland this week with an overtime victory while giving up 51 points. But all of that is out the window now as the Buckeyes look to get back to the conference title game, a trip they’ll make only if the defense comes to life. Last week: 2.
2. Ohio State (10-1, 7-1) – The Buckeyes hardly head into their clash with Michigan riding a wave of momentum, especially after escaping Maryland this week with an overtime victory while giving up 51 points. But all of that is out the window now as the Buckeyes look to get back to the conference title game, a trip they’ll make only if the defense comes to life. Last week: 2. Nick Wass, AP
Fullscreen
3. Northwestern (7-4, 7-1) – The Wildcats have hit cruise control as they played for the first time as West Division champions. A trip to Minnesota wasn’t enough to slow the Cats, as they did enough to come away with a win. Now it’s the regular-season finale against a bad Illinois team before preparation begins for a conference title game in which they’ll be a decided underdog. Last week: 3
3. Northwestern (7-4, 7-1) – The Wildcats have hit cruise control as they played for the first time as West Division champions. A trip to Minnesota wasn’t enough to slow the Cats, as they did enough to come away with a win. Now it’s the regular-season finale against a bad Illinois team before preparation begins for a conference title game in which they’ll be a decided underdog. Last week: 3 Hannah Foslien, Getty Images
Fullscreen
4. Penn State (8-3, 5-3) – It’s been a while since the Nittany Lions have played a game with much riding on it, but a ho-hum victory at Rutgers was still their fourth in the last five games. It wasn’t terribly impressive, but the Nittany Lions have a chance to win nine regular-season games and play in a quality bowl game if they can knock off Maryland next week. Last week: 5.
4. Penn State (8-3, 5-3) – It’s been a while since the Nittany Lions have played a game with much riding on it, but a ho-hum victory at Rutgers was still their fourth in the last five games. It wasn’t terribly impressive, but the Nittany Lions have a chance to win nine regular-season games and play in a quality bowl game if they can knock off Maryland next week. Last week: 5. Julio Cortez, AP
Fullscreen
5. Wisconsin (7-4, 5-3) – The West title is gone, but the Badgers bounced back from last week’s loss at Penn State by going on the road and outlasting Purdue thanks to 321 yards rushing and three touchdowns from Jonathan Taylor. It’s been an oddly inconsistent season for the Badgers, who close things out next week at home against Minnesota. Last week: 6.
5. Wisconsin (7-4, 5-3) – The West title is gone, but the Badgers bounced back from last week’s loss at Penn State by going on the road and outlasting Purdue thanks to 321 yards rushing and three touchdowns from Jonathan Taylor. It’s been an oddly inconsistent season for the Badgers, who close things out next week at home against Minnesota. Last week: 6. Michael Conroy, AP
Fullscreen
6. Iowa (7-4, 4-4) – Nothing like getting Illinois on the schedule to put an end to a three-game skid, but that’s exactly the fortunate spot the Hawkeyes found themselves in this week as they blitzed the Illini, 63-0. Whether it was all about pulling themselves out of a slump or the fact that Illinois is awful matters little as the Hawkeyes get set to host Nebraska in the finale. Last week: 8.
6. Iowa (7-4, 4-4) – Nothing like getting Illinois on the schedule to put an end to a three-game skid, but that’s exactly the fortunate spot the Hawkeyes found themselves in this week as they blitzed the Illini, 63-0. Whether it was all about pulling themselves out of a slump or the fact that Illinois is awful matters little as the Hawkeyes get set to host Nebraska in the finale. Last week: 8. Holly Hart, AP
Fullscreen
7. Michigan State (6-5, 4-4) – The Spartans’ offense continues to be a complete mess as they failed to score a touchdown for the second straight week in a loss at Nebraska. The defense has been as good as any in the country, but it hasn’t mattered with almost no production from the other side of the ball. Rutgers is all that’s left, meaning all MSU is doing is maybe improving its bowl positioning. Last week: 4.
7. Michigan State (6-5, 4-4) – The Spartans’ offense continues to be a complete mess as they failed to score a touchdown for the second straight week in a loss at Nebraska. The defense has been as good as any in the country, but it hasn’t mattered with almost no production from the other side of the ball. Rutgers is all that’s left, meaning all MSU is doing is maybe improving its bowl positioning. Last week: 4. Nati Harnik, AP
Fullscreen
8. Purdue (5-6, 4-4) – It wasn’t long ago the Boilermakers were thinking about how they could still win the West. But after losing three of four, including an overtime defeat at home this week to Wisconsin, they’re scrambling just to make a bowl game. It won’t be easy, either, as they head to Indiana for the season finale. Last week: 7.
8. Purdue (5-6, 4-4) – It wasn’t long ago the Boilermakers were thinking about how they could still win the West. But after losing three of four, including an overtime defeat at home this week to Wisconsin, they’re scrambling just to make a bowl game. It won’t be easy, either, as they head to Indiana for the season finale. Last week: 7. Michael Conroy, AP
Fullscreen
9. Nebraska (4-7, 3-5) – Nothing about it was pretty, but the fact the Cornhuskers found a way to beat Michigan State for their fourth win in the last five games is a sign that coach Scott Frost has the program headed in the right direction. A win at Iowa next week wouldn’t get the Huskers in a bowl game, but it would be the perfect way to head into the offseason with tons of momentum. Last week: 10.
9. Nebraska (4-7, 3-5) – Nothing about it was pretty, but the fact the Cornhuskers found a way to beat Michigan State for their fourth win in the last five games is a sign that coach Scott Frost has the program headed in the right direction. A win at Iowa next week wouldn’t get the Huskers in a bowl game, but it would be the perfect way to head into the offseason with tons of momentum. Last week: 10. Nati Harnik, AP
Fullscreen
10. Indiana (5-6, 2-6) – The Hoosiers kept it interesting at Michigan this week, but they couldn’t make enough plays against the Wolverines’ defense to pull off the upset. They’ve now lost five of the last six games and will need to beat Purdue at home next week in order to become bowl-eligible. Last week: 9.
10. Indiana (5-6, 2-6) – The Hoosiers kept it interesting at Michigan this week, but they couldn’t make enough plays against the Wolverines’ defense to pull off the upset. They’ve now lost five of the last six games and will need to beat Purdue at home next week in order to become bowl-eligible. Last week: 9. Paul Sancya, AP
Fullscreen
11. Maryland (5-6, 3-5) – It was a valiant effort and it would have been the upset of the year in the Big Ten, but the Terrapins came up short in overtime this week against Ohio State. Give the Terps and interim coach Matt Canada credit for going for two in overtime to win, but the play was there to be made, showing again how far the Terps are from truly competing for titles. They’ll have to beat Penn State on the road next week to reach a bowl game. Last week: 11.
11. Maryland (5-6, 3-5) – It was a valiant effort and it would have been the upset of the year in the Big Ten, but the Terrapins came up short in overtime this week against Ohio State. Give the Terps and interim coach Matt Canada credit for going for two in overtime to win, but the play was there to be made, showing again how far the Terps are from truly competing for titles. They’ll have to beat Penn State on the road next week to reach a bowl game. Last week: 11. Nick Wass, AP
Fullscreen
12. Minnesota (5-6, 2-6) – After winning two of three, the Golden Gophers have been unable to sustain any momentum headed down the stretch and couldn’t take advantage this week against a Northwestern team that wasn’t playing its best. The Gophers will have a shot at a bowl game, but they’ll have to win at Wisconsin next week to make it happen. Last week: 12.
12. Minnesota (5-6, 2-6) – After winning two of three, the Golden Gophers have been unable to sustain any momentum headed down the stretch and couldn’t take advantage this week against a Northwestern team that wasn’t playing its best. The Gophers will have a shot at a bowl game, but they’ll have to win at Wisconsin next week to make it happen. Last week: 12. Stacy Bengs, AP
Fullscreen
13. Illinois (4-7, 2-6) – The Fighting Illini were flying high a couple of weeks ago after winning at home against Minnesota. Since then, it’s been back to the same old problems, including this week’s blowout at home against Iowa. The Illini were shut out by a team that was on a three-game losing streak and now must close the season next week by traveling to Northwestern. Last week: 13.
13. Illinois (4-7, 2-6) – The Fighting Illini were flying high a couple of weeks ago after winning at home against Minnesota. Since then, it’s been back to the same old problems, including this week’s blowout at home against Iowa. The Illini were shut out by a team that was on a three-game losing streak and now must close the season next week by traveling to Northwestern. Last week: 13. Holly Hart, AP
Fullscreen
14. Rutgers (1-10, 0-8) – Even when the Scarlet Knights are facing a disinterested team like Penn State, they still can’t manage to be competitive in a conference game. Don’t expect the 10-game skid to come to an end next week at Michigan State when coach Chris Ash could be spending his final game on the Rutgers sidelines. Last week: 14.
14. Rutgers (1-10, 0-8) – Even when the Scarlet Knights are facing a disinterested team like Penn State, they still can’t manage to be competitive in a conference game. Don’t expect the 10-game skid to come to an end next week at Michigan State when coach Chris Ash could be spending his final game on the Rutgers sidelines. Last week: 14. Julio Cortez, AP
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

     

     

     

     

     

     

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE