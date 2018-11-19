Former Michigan running back Kareem Walker announced on Twitter he plans to play football at Mississippi State next season. (Photo: John T. Greilick, Detroit News)

Former Michigan running back Kareem Walker apparently has a new home.

The former five-star recruit, who spent two seasons at Michigan, before heading to Fort Scott (Kan.) Community College on Sunday announced his plans to play football at Mississippi State.

Walker revealed his decision on Twitter.

"I'm excited to say I'm committed to Mississippi State and even more excited about the people I'm going to be around," Walker tweeted. "Thank you to all the schools that had faith in me and were recruiting me, thank you to Fort Scott Community (College) for welcming me to their school.

"I"m not speaking to anyone about this decision, I'm remaining focused on my last few weeks here and preparation to arrive at Mississippi State."

Walker, ranked by Scout as the No. 2 running back in the country out of De Paul Catholic High in Wayne, N.J., signed with Michigan after decommitting from Ohio State, helping to vault the Wolverines to the top, or near the top, of several recruiting rankings.

Walker never panned out at Michigan, however. He redshirted his first season to focus on academics, and rushed just 20 times for 68 yards and a touchdown in 2017 before enrolling at Fort Scott.

On Twitter, Walker called the last two years "difficult for me on and off the field dealing with loss of family and strained relationships, some of it my own doing."

He called attending Fort Scott "an eye opener," but it "really (put) into perspective where I was in my life and what I needed to do to get to where I want to be in life, again both on and off the field."

On the field, the 6-foot-2, 225-pound Walker played in seven games at Fort Scott (2-8), rushing for 207 yards on 64 carries, with one touchdown.