Jalen Perry (Photo: Brice Marich, 247Sports)

Jalen Perry, a four-star cornerback from Dacula, Ga., on Monday committed to Michigan’s 2019 recruiting class.

Perry (6-1, 188), a former Georgia commit, is ranked the No. 19 cornerback nationally and the No. 171 prospect overall for 2019, according to the 247Sports Composite.

“It’s the athletics and the academics combined at Michigan,” Perry told The Michigan Insider, about why he selected the Wolverines.

Perry announced his commitment on Twitter.

“I want to thank God for the opportunities that he has blessed me with,” Perry wrote. “I would like to thank my family, friends, teammates, and coaches that have had an impact on my life and helped me become the player that I am today. … After lots of prayer and conversations with my family I have made my decision. I will continue my academic and football career at the University of Michigan.”

Perry is the 26th commit in Michigan’s 2019 class.