Michigan defensive lineman Chase Winovich lays on the ground after being injured in the third quarter. Winovich left the game and did not return. (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

Ann Arbor — Whether Michigan starting defensive end Chase Winovich will be available for the Ohio State game on Saturday remains unclear.

Winovich left the Indiana game last Saturday in the third quarter after it appeared his shoulder was driven into the field. He left the field under his own power and went directly to the locker room.

On Sunday, Winovich thanked his fans in an Instagram post, but added a vague message: “To those who celebrated what they thought would be my demise, I’ll be back.”

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh reiterated Monday at his weekly news conference that Winovich's X-rays were negative.

"(We'll) continue to evaluate," Harbaugh said.

Harbaugh said Monday night on the Inside Michigan Football radio show that Edwards was in the football building and “looked good”.

“Very alert. That was a great sign,” Harbaugh said. “He was at all the meetings today.”

Edwards won't play at OSU, Harbaugh said.

