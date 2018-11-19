CLOSE

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh praises the performance of freshman kicker Jake Moody Angelique S. Chengelis, The Detroit News

Michigan kicker Jake Moody, a freshman from Northville, was named Big Ten co-special teams player of the week on Monday after going 6-for-6 on field goals in the Wolverines’ win over Indiana.

The six field goals are a school record. Moody’s makes were from 23, 29, 30, 31, 32 and 33 yards.

“It was an incredible experience,” Moody said after the game. “The guys out there made it really easy for me, the snaps and the holds by Camaron Cheeseman and Will Hart. They made it really easy for me to just go out there and do my job.”

Moody shared the Big Ten honor with Nebraska kicker Barret Pickering, who had three field goals to account for all of the Cornhuskers’ scoring in their victory over Michigan State.

Other winners:

Co-offense: Ohio State QB Dwayne Haskins, who had three passing TD and three rushing TD in the Buckeyes’ win over Maryland. Haskins threw for 405 yards, giving him 3,685 for the season to break Joe Germaine’s single-season OSU record set in 1998.

Co-offense: Wisconsin RB Jonathan Taylor, who rushed for a career-high 321 yards in a victory over Purdue. It is the third-highest single-game total in Wisconsin history behind Melvin Gordon (408, 2014) and Ron Dayne (339, 1996).

Co-defense: Iowa DE A.J. Epenesa, who forced and recovered a fumble, scored a touchdown, had a sack and blocked a punt in a two-minute span of the Hawkeyes’ win over Illinois.

Co-defense: Minnesota LB Blake Cashman, who had a career-high 20 tackles in a loss to Northwestern.

Freshman: Maryland RB Anthony McFarland, who had 298 rushing yards, the second most in school history, in a loss to Ohio State.

Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings: Week 13
Go through the gallery to see the Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for Week 13 of the college football season, compiled by Matt Charboneau. Tony Ding, AP
1. Michigan (10-1, 8-0) – It didn’t go quite as smoothly as some might have hoped, but the Wolverines took care of business against Indiana and now turn all of their attention to next week’s showdown with Ohio State in Columbus. Ending the skid in the rivalry is secondary, of course, as the winner heads to the Big Ten title game as East Division champs, something the Wolverines have never done. Last week: 1. Tony Ding, AP
2. Ohio State (10-1, 7-1) – The Buckeyes hardly head into their clash with Michigan riding a wave of momentum, especially after escaping Maryland this week with an overtime victory while giving up 51 points. But all of that is out the window now as the Buckeyes look to get back to the conference title game, a trip they’ll make only if the defense comes to life. Last week: 2. Nick Wass, AP
3. Northwestern (7-4, 7-1) – The Wildcats have hit cruise control as they played for the first time as West Division champions. A trip to Minnesota wasn’t enough to slow the Cats, as they did enough to come away with a win. Now it’s the regular-season finale against a bad Illinois team before preparation begins for a conference title game in which they’ll be a decided underdog. Last week: 3 Hannah Foslien, Getty Images
4. Penn State (8-3, 5-3) – It’s been a while since the Nittany Lions have played a game with much riding on it, but a ho-hum victory at Rutgers was still their fourth in the last five games. It wasn’t terribly impressive, but the Nittany Lions have a chance to win nine regular-season games and play in a quality bowl game if they can knock off Maryland next week. Last week: 5. Julio Cortez, AP
5. Wisconsin (7-4, 5-3) – The West title is gone, but the Badgers bounced back from last week’s loss at Penn State by going on the road and outlasting Purdue thanks to 321 yards rushing and three touchdowns from Jonathan Taylor. It’s been an oddly inconsistent season for the Badgers, who close things out next week at home against Minnesota. Last week: 6. Michael Conroy, AP
6. Iowa (7-4, 4-4) – Nothing like getting Illinois on the schedule to put an end to a three-game skid, but that’s exactly the fortunate spot the Hawkeyes found themselves in this week as they blitzed the Illini, 63-0. Whether it was all about pulling themselves out of a slump or the fact that Illinois is awful matters little as the Hawkeyes get set to host Nebraska in the finale. Last week: 8. Holly Hart, AP
7. Michigan State (6-5, 4-4) – The Spartans’ offense continues to be a complete mess as they failed to score a touchdown for the second straight week in a loss at Nebraska. The defense has been as good as any in the country, but it hasn’t mattered with almost no production from the other side of the ball. Rutgers is all that’s left, meaning all MSU is doing is maybe improving its bowl positioning. Last week: 4. Nati Harnik, AP
8. Purdue (5-6, 4-4) – It wasn’t long ago the Boilermakers were thinking about how they could still win the West. But after losing three of four, including an overtime defeat at home this week to Wisconsin, they’re scrambling just to make a bowl game. It won’t be easy, either, as they head to Indiana for the season finale. Last week: 7. Michael Conroy, AP
9. Nebraska (4-7, 3-5) – Nothing about it was pretty, but the fact the Cornhuskers found a way to beat Michigan State for their fourth win in the last five games is a sign that coach Scott Frost has the program headed in the right direction. A win at Iowa next week wouldn’t get the Huskers in a bowl game, but it would be the perfect way to head into the offseason with tons of momentum. Last week: 10. Nati Harnik, AP
10. Indiana (5-6, 2-6) – The Hoosiers kept it interesting at Michigan this week, but they couldn’t make enough plays against the Wolverines’ defense to pull off the upset. They’ve now lost five of the last six games and will need to beat Purdue at home next week in order to become bowl-eligible. Last week: 9. Paul Sancya, AP
11. Maryland (5-6, 3-5) – It was a valiant effort and it would have been the upset of the year in the Big Ten, but the Terrapins came up short in overtime this week against Ohio State. Give the Terps and interim coach Matt Canada credit for going for two in overtime to win, but the play was there to be made, showing again how far the Terps are from truly competing for titles. They’ll have to beat Penn State on the road next week to reach a bowl game. Last week: 11. Nick Wass, AP
12. Minnesota (5-6, 2-6) – After winning two of three, the Golden Gophers have been unable to sustain any momentum headed down the stretch and couldn’t take advantage this week against a Northwestern team that wasn’t playing its best. The Gophers will have a shot at a bowl game, but they’ll have to win at Wisconsin next week to make it happen. Last week: 12. Stacy Bengs, AP
13. Illinois (4-7, 2-6) – The Fighting Illini were flying high a couple of weeks ago after winning at home against Minnesota. Since then, it’s been back to the same old problems, including this week’s blowout at home against Iowa. The Illini were shut out by a team that was on a three-game losing streak and now must close the season next week by traveling to Northwestern. Last week: 13. Holly Hart, AP
14. Rutgers (1-10, 0-8) – Even when the Scarlet Knights are facing a disinterested team like Penn State, they still can’t manage to be competitive in a conference game. Don’t expect the 10-game skid to come to an end next week at Michigan State when coach Chris Ash could be spending his final game on the Rutgers sidelines. Last week: 14. Julio Cortez, AP
