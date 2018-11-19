CLOSE Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh praises the performance of freshman kicker Jake Moody Angelique S. Chengelis, The Detroit News

Michigan place kicker Jake Moody high-fives the fans after the game. (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

Michigan kicker Jake Moody, a freshman from Northville, was named Big Ten co-special teams player of the week on Monday after going 6-for-6 on field goals in the Wolverines’ win over Indiana.

The six field goals are a school record. Moody’s makes were from 23, 29, 30, 31, 32 and 33 yards.

“It was an incredible experience,” Moody said after the game. “The guys out there made it really easy for me, the snaps and the holds by Camaron Cheeseman and Will Hart. They made it really easy for me to just go out there and do my job.”

Moody shared the Big Ten honor with Nebraska kicker Barret Pickering, who had three field goals to account for all of the Cornhuskers’ scoring in their victory over Michigan State.

Other winners:

Co-offense: Ohio State QB Dwayne Haskins, who had three passing TD and three rushing TD in the Buckeyes’ win over Maryland. Haskins threw for 405 yards, giving him 3,685 for the season to break Joe Germaine’s single-season OSU record set in 1998.

Co-offense: Wisconsin RB Jonathan Taylor, who rushed for a career-high 321 yards in a victory over Purdue. It is the third-highest single-game total in Wisconsin history behind Melvin Gordon (408, 2014) and Ron Dayne (339, 1996).

Co-defense: Iowa DE A.J. Epenesa, who forced and recovered a fumble, scored a touchdown, had a sack and blocked a punt in a two-minute span of the Hawkeyes’ win over Illinois.

Co-defense: Minnesota LB Blake Cashman, who had a career-high 20 tackles in a loss to Northwestern.

Freshman: Maryland RB Anthony McFarland, who had 298 rushing yards, the second most in school history, in a loss to Ohio State.