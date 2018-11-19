Tom Brady and Jim Harbaugh (Photo: Duane Burleson, Getty Images)

Ann Arbor – You want a guarantee? New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has one for you.

Brady, the former Michigan quarterback, said without hesitation Michigan will beat Ohio State on Saturday when asked for his prediction during his appearance Monday on The Mut & Callahan radio show.

The fourth-ranked Wolverines (10-1, 8-0 Big Ten) play No. 10 Ohio State (10-1, 7-1) at Ohio Stadium, where the Wolverines have not won since 2000. Michigan is a 4-point favorite.

“I’ve lost too many years of bets to Ohio State guys, Michigan State guys, but this is our year, baby, this is our year,” Brady told the show. “This is our year where we’re gonna take it to the next level at Michigan.

“They’ve got a great chance going to the Horseshoe, and I think we’re going to kick their butt. We’ve got a great defense. I can’t wait to watch it. It’s going to be a fun game.”

Brady was asked by the show hosts if they will see him wearing an OSU jersey if Michigan loses.

“That will never happen,”” Brady said. “Michigan’s winning this one.”

