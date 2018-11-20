CLOSE Michigan defensive tackle Carlo Kemp said, "You've got to despise Ohio State. ... This game means everything." Angelique S. Chengelis, The Detroit News

Jim Harbaugh (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

Ohio State has won six straight against Michigan and 13 of the last 14 overall.

Michigan (10-1, 8-0 Big Ten) earned a share of the Big Ten East Division title with its win over Indiana last Saturday and would earn a spot in the Big Ten championship game for the first time by defeating Ohio State on Saturday in Columbus. A win also would keep Michigan in the national playoff hunt.

Harbaugh, in his fourth season as head coach at Michigan, has yet to beat Ohio State, although the Wolverines narrowly lost in double-overtime, 30-27, in a controversial finish at Ohio Stadium two years ago.

He was asked during the Big Ten coaches’ call on Tuesday where this Michigan-Ohio State game ranks for him and the program.

More: Harbaugh chides 'guarantee' question: Higdon 'confident' in Michigan

“It’s big, just the way it always has been, is now and always will be,” Harbaugh said. “I know a lot of people are playing big games. Gee, that was a big game last night (Rams-Chiefs). They’re calling it the best regular-season NFL game ever. You saw the way those guys were playing and competing.

“A lot of high schools are playing state championship games. Other college teams are playing huge rivalry games and to us, this is as big as it gets. Doesn’t get any bigger. It’s the most important thing in our football lives for the whole 365 days. It’s that big.”

CLOSE Michigan linebacker Devin Bush said "you feel the hate" when you play at Ohio State. Angelique S. Chengelis, The Detroit News

What would it mean for Harbaugh as Michigan’s coach to beat Ohio State?

“It would mean so much,” he said. “So much to our team and everybody that’s for us. Know how important it is to everybody that’s us.”

Brown a semifinalist

Michigan defensive coordinator Don Brown, whose defense is ranked No. 1 nationally, is one of 15 semifinalists for the Broyles Award, given to the top college football assistant.

This list, revealed Tuesday, will be narrowed to five finalists and the winner will be announced Dec. 4. Winners from the previous five seasons are not eligible for the Broyles.

BROYLES AWARD SEMIFINALISTS

Alabama-Birmingham: David Reeves, defensive coordinator

Alabama: Michael Locksley, offensive coordinator

Army: Jay Bateman, defensive coordinator

California: Tim DeRuyter, defensive coordinator/OLBs

Central Florida: Glen Elarbee, offensive line

Clemson: Jeff Scott, co-offensive coordinator/WRs

Georgia: Sam Pittman, offensive line

Louisiana State: Dave Aranda, defensive coordinator

Michigan: Don Brown, defensive coordinator

Mississippi State: Bob Shoop, defensive coordinator/safeties

Notre Dame: Chip Long, offensive coordinator

Oklahoma: Bill Bedenbaugh, co-offensive coordinator/OL

Utah State: David Yost, offensive coordinator/QBs

Washington State: Tracy Claeys, defensive coordinator

West Virginia: Jake Spavital, offensive coordinator/QBs