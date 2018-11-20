CLOSE Michigan offensive lineman Ben Bredeson said Michigan-Ohio State is a "unique" rivalry. Angelique S. Chengelis, The Detroit News

Rashan Gary and the Michigan Wolverines conclude their regular season on Saturday at Ohio State. (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

Not surprisingly, the top of the College Football Playoff rankings remained unchanged on Tuesday night.

Michigan (10-1) kept its No. 4 ranking, following 11-0 teams Alabama at No. 1, Clemson at No. 2 and Notre Dame at No. 3.

The top four teams in the final rankings make the College Football Playoff.

Also holding their spots were Georgia (10-1) at No. 5 and Oklahoma (10-1) at No. 6.

This is the third consecutive week Michigan has been ranked No. 4. The Wolverines debuted at No. 5 in the first rankings on Oct. 30.

The fifth edition of the rankings will be revealed Tuesday, Nov. 27, and then the final rankings will come out on Sunday, Dec. 2 after the conference championship games.

Michigan concludes its regular season Saturday at Ohio State (noon, Fox, WWJ 950). If the Wolverines win they will face Northwestern in the Big Ten championship game on Dec. 1

CFP RANKINGS

1. Alabama 11-0

2. Clemson 11-0

3. Notre Dame 11-0

4. Michigan 10-1

5. Georgia 10-1

6. Oklahoma 10-1

7. LSU 9-2

8. Washington State 10-1

9. UCF 10-0

10. Ohio State 10-1

11. Florida 8-3

12. Penn State 8-3

13. West Virginia 8-2

14. Texas 8-3

15. Kentucky 8-3

16. Washington 8-3

17. Utah 8-3

18. Mississippi State 7-4

19. Northwestern 7-4

20. Syracuse 8-3

21. Utah State 10-1

22.Texas A&M 7-4

23. Boise State 9-2

24. Pittsburgh 7-4

25. Iowa State 6-4