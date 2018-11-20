Michigan vs. Ohio State: A rivalry for the ages
Jim Harbaugh's Wolverines versus Urban Meyer's Buckeyes...
Jim Harbaugh's Wolverines versus Urban Meyer's Buckeyes... will it equal the rivalry between legendary Michigan and Ohio State coaches Bo Schembechler and Woody Hayes? Time will tell, but so far Harbaugh's Wolverines are 0-3 as the fourth installment of The Game approaches in Columbus, Ohio. In 2015, Harbaugh's first season at the helm, Ohio State whipped the Wolverines 42-13 in Ann Arbor. Last year Michigan pushed the Buckeyes to double overtime before losing 30-27 in Columbus. Ohio State won last year's meeting, 31-20. In this photo the two coaches greet one another before last year's game at the Horseshoe. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
2017: Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh looks up at
2017: Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh looks up at the scoreboard after Ohio State converted a point-after-touchdown to take the lead 21-20 in the third quarter of a 31-20 loss to the Buckeyes. It was Ohio State's 13th victory in the last 14 meetings with Michigan. Harbaugh has yet to beat Ohio State as Michigan's head coach. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
2017: Quarterback Dwayne Haskins led Ohio State on
2017: Quarterback Dwayne Haskins led Ohio State on three second-half scoring drives in relief of the injured J.T. Barrett, scoring two rushing touchdowns. Gregory Shamus, Getty Images
2017: Michigan defensive lineman Rashan Gary (3) pulls
2017: Michigan defensive lineman Rashan Gary (3) pulls down Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett in the first quarter. Barrett had to leave the game in the second half with an injury. David Guralnick, Detroit News
2017: Michigan quarterback John O'Korn takes a hard
2017: Michigan quarterback John O'Korn takes a hard hit from Ohio State defensive lineman Nick Bosa after throwing an incomplete pass in the third quarter. O'Korn was 17-of-32 passing for 195 yards with one touchdown and one interception. He was sacked five times in the 31-20 loss. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
2016: Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett stretches
2016: Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett stretches for a first down during a controversial fourth-down play in overtime. After a review the call of first down was upheld. on the next play Curtis Samuel ran for a 15-yard touchdown to give the Buckeyes a 30-27 double-overtime victory at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, November 26, 2016. David Guralnick, Detroit News
2016: Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett is sacked
2016: Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett is sacked by a host of Michigan defenders including Jabrill Peppers (5). Barrett rushed for 125 yards and a touchdown as the Buckeyes edged the Wolverines 30-27 in Columbus. David Guralnick, Detroit News
2016: Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh shows his displeasure
2016: Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh shows his displeasure with a personal foul call against the Wolverines that nullified a big gain by running back De'Veon Smith late in the third quarter. Third-ranked Michigan lost to 2nd-ranked Ohio State 30-27 in double overtime in front of the largest crowd ever at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio on Saturday, Novemeber 26, 2016. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
2016: The Ohio State defense bottle up Michigan's Jabrill
2016: The Ohio State defense bottle up Michigan's Jabrill Peppers after a two-yard gain in the second quarter. Peppers, in his final game at Michigan (he was injured for the Orange Bowl loss to Florida State), was held to just four yards on four carries, but he did intercept a pass. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
2016: Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett runs for
2016: Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett runs for a touchdown in the first overtime period. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
2016: Ohio State freshman running back Mike Weber Jr.,
2016: Ohio State freshman running back Mike Weber Jr., a product of Cass Tech High School in Detroit, walks proudly off the field after the Buckeyes defeated the Wolverines 30-27 in double-overtime. Weber, who almost went to Michigan, rushed for 26 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
2015: Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett torched
2015: Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett torched the Michigan defense for 139 rushing yards and 3 touchdowns. He also threw a touchdown pass in the Buckeyes 42-13 win at Michigan Stadium, November 28, 2015. David Guralnick, Detroit News
2015: Ohio State running back Ezekiel Elliott rushed
2015: Ohio State running back Ezekiel Elliott rushed for 214 yards and two touchdowns in the 2015 game. Here he celebrates his second-quarter touchdown with a lift from Ohio State offensive lineman Chase Farris during OSU's 42-13 victory in Ann Arbor. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
2015: Ohio State running back Ezekiel Elliott blocks
2015: Ohio State running back Ezekiel Elliott blocks Michigan safety Delano Hill, knocking him head-over-heels on this second-half play. Elliott was blocking for quarterback J.T. Barrett (background) who rushed for a first down on the play. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
2015: Ohio State defensive lineman Joey Bosa sacks
2015: Ohio State defensive lineman Joey Bosa sacks Michigan quarterback Jake Rudock, causing him to fumble and injuring him on the play in the fourth quarter. The fumble was later reversed, but Rudock had to be helped off the field and did not return. Bosa and Rudock were high school teammates in Florida. Now they both play on Sundays in the NFL. Rudock as a Lions backup quarterback. Bosa as a defensive end with the Chargers. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
2015: Michigan running back De'Veon Smith (4) and defensive
2015: Michigan running back De'Veon Smith (4) and defensive end Chris Wormley (background) walk dejectedly off the field after the loss. Smith was held to just 23 yards on 10 carries. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
The Buckeyes and the Wolverines mix it up on a muddy
The Buckeyes and the Wolverines mix it up on a muddy field in this undated photo from one of their first games. In the early years, 1897-1912, Michigan was dominant, outscoring the Buckeyes 214-6. The Detroit News archives
1918: Under coach Fielding H. Yost, left, the Michigan
1918: Under coach Fielding H. Yost, left, the Michigan team prevails 14–0 and lodges its eleventh shutout over the Buckeyes. The rivalry has been renewed every year since then, with Michigan leading the series, 58–46–6. Public domain
1919: The Buckeyes, led by halfback Chic Harley, win
1919: The Buckeyes, led by halfback Chic Harley, win their first game in the series, beating the Wolverines 13–3. Harley was a three-time All-American who also played defense, punted and kicked extra points. Columbus Dispatch
1927: The new Michigan Stadium makes its debut, hosting
1927: The new Michigan Stadium makes its debut, hosting a full house for the annual game, which Michigan won 21-0. Public domain
1932: Harry Newman, an All-American for Michigan, threw
1932: Harry Newman, an All-American for Michigan, threw two TD passes in the Wolverines' 14-0 victory over Ohio State. Michigan was recognized along with USC as national champions. Public domain
1933: Future U.S. President Gerald Ford is the backup
1933: Future U.S. President Gerald Ford is the backup center for Michigan as the Wolverines repeat as Big Ten and national champions, going 7-0-1 under fifth-year head coach Harry Kipke. The Ohio State game is a 13-0 shutout for Michigan. The Detroit News archives
1935: The Ohio State band performs at Michigan Stadium,
1935: The Ohio State band performs at Michigan Stadium, which was possibly more entertaining for Michigan fans than the game, a 38-0 pasting by Ohio State. Coach Francis Schmidt and the Buckeyes claimed their first Big Ten title in 15 years. The Detroit News archives
1938: Michigan fans rush for the goal posts in the
1938: Michigan fans rush for the goal posts in the Ohio State University Stadium after the Wolverines whip the Buckeyes 18-0. Ohio State supporters protest and a free-for-all results. Michigan doesn't get the posts. AP
1937: Multi-sport star Elmer Gedeon of Michigan played
1937: Multi-sport star Elmer Gedeon of Michigan played end, but could also pass and punt and was the fastest man on the squad. Michigan lost to Ohio State 21-0, the identical score to the 1926 game. Gedeon would go on to play Major League Baseball but was killed piloting a B-26 bomber on a mission over France in 1944. The Detroit News archives
1938: Ohio State, famous for its aerial razzle-dazzle,
1938: Ohio State, famous for its aerial razzle-dazzle, muffs this play as the ball goes between receivers Mike Kabealo, left, and Jim Strausbaugh. Michigan wins, 18-0. AP
1940: Heisman Trophy winner Tom Harmon closes out his
1940: Heisman Trophy winner Tom Harmon closes out his career for Michigan with a memorable peformance in Columbus: 2 rushing touchdowns, 2 throwing touchdowns, a pick-six interception for a score and four extra points (he was the kicker, too!). Michigan wins, 40-0. The Detroit News archives
1942: Ohio State beats Michigan 21-7 en route to its
1942: Ohio State beats Michigan 21-7 en route to its first national title, under Hall of Fame coach Paul Brown, right, seen at a dinner with Notre Dame coach Frank Leahy. The Detroit News archives
1944: Ohio State coach Carroll Widdoes, center, celebrates
1944: Ohio State coach Carroll Widdoes, center, celebrates with players in the dressing room at Columbus after the undefeated Buckeyes edge the Wolverines, 18-14. At left is running back Les Horvath, who scored two touchdowns; at right is guard Bill Hackett. CW, AP
1947: Fritz Crisler, right, Michigan's coach from
1947: Fritz Crisler, right, Michigan's coach from 1938 to 1947, watches the Ohio State game from the sideline. The player at left is unidentified. Crisler compiled a 7-2-1 record against Ohio State during his tenure, including a 21-0 win in 1947. AP
1950: The game would attain legendary status and a
1950: The game would attain legendary status and a nickname, the Snow Bowl. A blizzard made playing conditions and statistics ridiculous. Michigan punted 23 times, did not make any first downs -- and won the game! A safety and a touchdown, both on blocked punts, was enough for a 9-3 victory. Detroit News archives
1952: Ohio State defensive back Fred Bruney, right,
1952: Ohio State defensive back Fred Bruney, right, makes a leaping interception on a pass intended for tight end Lowell Perry, shown with arms outstretched. Ohio State wins 27-7. AP
1954: Howard (Hopalong) Cassady of Ohio State leaps
1954: Howard (Hopalong) Cassady of Ohio State leaps between Michigan's Ted Cachey (65) and Dan Cline (44) to score the Buckeyes' final touchdown from the one-yard line in Columbus. Tally climaxed a 62-yard drive in fourth quarter which gave Ohio State a 21-7 victory. AP
1955: Howard "Hopalong" Cassady was only 5 feet 10,
1955: Howard "Hopalong" Cassady was only 5 feet 10, 150 pounds, but he was a game-changing Ohio State running back, winner of the 1955 Heisman trophy. Against Michigan, he would gain 146 yards, leading the Buckeyes to a 17-0 victory. Cassady would be drafted in the first round by the Detroit Lions. Columbus Dispatch
1958: Ohio State wins 20-14, but Michigan coach Bennie
1958: Ohio State wins 20-14, but Michigan coach Bennie Oosterbaan is lifted by guard Douglas Oppman (60), center Gordon Morrow (58) and other players. Oosterbaan retired after 11 years as head coach with a 63–33–4 record. AP
1965: Coach Woody Hayes of Ohio State is carried by
1965: Coach Woody Hayes of Ohio State is carried by his players after Ohio State ekes out a 9-7 victory over Michigan in the last minute of the game with a field goal in Ann Arbor. AP
1969: There's a new coach in town. Bo Schembechler,
1969: There's a new coach in town. Bo Schembechler, a former assistant to OSU's Woody Hayes, takes over in Ann Arbor ... The Detroit News archives
1969: Bo Schembechler is carried off the field by his
1969: Bo Schembechler is carried off the field by his team after they knock off the No. 1 ranked Buckeyes in Ann Arbor, 24-12. "You'll never win a bigger game," Woody tells Bo. Sports Illustrated/Getty Images
Michigan coach Bo Schembechler, left, meets with Ohio
Michigan coach Bo Schembechler, left, meets with Ohio State coach Woody Hayes in this undated photo. "I learned a lot," Schembechler said of the five seasons he worked as an assistant to Hayes. AP
1973: Michigan's All-American placekicker Mike Lantry
Buy Photo
1973: Michigan's All-American placekicker Mike Lantry misses a field goal during the game against Ohio State, which ended in a 10-10 tie. Both teams had 10-0-1 records, but the Big Ten athletic directors voted to send Ohio State to the Rose Bowl. The Detroit News archives
Buy Photo
1973: The day after the game, coach Schembechler leaves
1973: The day after the game, coach Schembechler leaves a Detroit television station after taping his weekly show and shortly after hearing that Ohio State would represent the conference in the Rose Bowl. "I'm very bitter," he said. "It's a tragic thing for Big Ten football." AP
1976: Schembechler, victorious again, reaches for a
1976: Schembechler, victorious again, reaches for a hand while getting a ride from his players after the No. 4-ranked Wolverines shut out their No. 8-ranked rivals 22-0 in Columbus. AP
1985: Michigan quarteback Jim Harbaugh talks with
1985: Michigan quarteback Jim Harbaugh talks with coach Bo Schembechler. A four-year letterman, Harbaugh won the starting quarterback position in 1984. Detroit News Photo Archive
1986: Senior quarterback Jim Harbaugh leads the Wolverines,
1986: Senior quarterback Jim Harbaugh leads the Wolverines, while OSU linebacker Chris Spielman is the defensive star for Ohio State. Spielman made 29 tackles in the game, but Harbaugh, Jamie Morris and the rest of the Michigan gang pulled out the victory, 26-24. The Detroit News archives
1998: Bo Schembechler prepares the Wolverines for their
1998: Bo Schembechler prepares the Wolverines for their Rose Bowl Bowl outing in December 1988. In November the Wolverines beat Ohio State in a 34-31 cliffhanger, winning the Big Ten title outright, along with a trip to the Rose Bowl. Michigan won that one too, defeating USC 22-14. The Detroit News archives
1991: Michigan's Desmond Howard, right, celebrates
1991: Michigan's Desmond Howard, right, celebrates after scoring a touchdown against Ohio State in Ann Arbor. The Wolverines won 31-3. Chris Corvalis, Getty Images
1995: Michigan running back Tim Biakabutuka runs down
1995: Michigan running back Tim Biakabutuka runs down the field vs. the Buckeyes at Michigan Stadium. Michigan wins in Lloyd Carr's first season as coach, 31-23. Matthew Stockman, Allsport/Getty Images
1997: Charles Woodson (2) celebrates with teammates
1997: Charles Woodson (2) celebrates with teammates in the first half of the game against Ohio State in Ann Arbor. Woodson scored on a 78-yard punt return and Michigan went on to win, 20-14. Clarence Tabb, The Detroit News
1997: Michigan fans celebrate the win in Ann Arbor.
1997: Michigan fans celebrate the win in Ann Arbor. Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
2003: It was the 100th game in the rivalry, a battle
2003: It was the 100th game in the rivalry, a battle between No. 4 (Ohio State) and No. 5 (Michigan). Linebacker Pierre Woods holds a rose in his teeth as the final seconds tick off the clock of Michigan's 35-21 victory over OSU, making the Wolverines the outright Big Ten champions at the Big House in Ann Arbor. John T. Greilick, The Detroit News
2004: Buckeyes fans dressed like head coach Jim Tressel
2004: Buckeyes fans dressed like head coach Jim Tressel cheer on their team against Michigan at Ohio Stadium. Unranked Ohio State upset No. 7 Michigan, 37-21. Brian Bahr, Getty Images
2005: Troy Smith rushes into the end zone with Michigan
2005: Troy Smith rushes into the end zone with Michigan defenders Brandent Englemon (31) and Prescott Burgess (6) unable to stop him. The Buckeyes would come from behind to defeat Michigan 25-21 in Ann Arbor. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
2006: It was the battle of the unbeatens, No. 2 Michigan
2006: It was the battle of the unbeatens, No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 1 Ohio State. The unexpected death of Michigan coaching legend Bo Schembechler the day before adds even more meaning to this huge game at Ohio Stadium. Above, OSU's John Kerr gets upended as he tries to sack Michigan quarterback Chad Henne. ... Ankur Dholakia, The Detroit News
2006: Running back Mike Hart leaves OSU defenders
2006: Running back Mike Hart leaves OSU defenders Jay Richardson (99), David Patterson (97) and John Kerr (52) behind. Hart rushed for 142 yards and scored three touchdowns. John T. Greilick, The Detroit News
2006: Michigan's Prescott Burgess, left, and Morgan
2006: Michigan's Prescott Burgess, left, and Morgan Trent can't stop Ohio State running back Antonio Pittman, and the Buckeyes win the battle of unbeatens, 42-39. They would go to the BCS National Championship Game and lose to Florida. John T. Greilick, The Detroit News
2007: Michigan coach Lloyd Carr shakes hands with Ohio
2007: Michigan coach Lloyd Carr shakes hands with Ohio State coach Jim Tressel after the Buckeyes' 14-3 victory in Ann Arbor. The loss drops his record against Tressel to 1-6. Carr would retire at the end of the season. John T. Greilick, The Detroit News
2008: Coach Rich Rodriguez takes the helm at Michigan.
2008: Coach Rich Rodriguez takes the helm at Michigan. Above, Michigan's Boubacar Cissoko gets his mouth guard knocked out as Ohio State's Etienne Sabino hooks his fingers into Cissoko's facemask on an ill-fated punt return in the fourth quarter. Cissoko lost the football, and Ohio State destroyed Michigan, 42-7. John T. Greilick, The Detroit News
2009: Coach Rich Rodriguez walks off the field after
2009: Coach Rich Rodriguez walks off the field after turnovers doomed Michigan. Tate Forcier threw four interceptions and fumbled the ball in the end zone, which was recovered for an Ohio State touchdown. The Buckeyes, wearing 1954 throwback jerseys, handed the Wolverines their sixth loss in a row in the rivalry, 21-10. John T. Greilick, The Detroit News
2010: Ohio State defensive back Jermale Hines breaks
2010: Ohio State defensive back Jermale Hines breaks up a pass intended for Michigan wide receiver Roy Roundtree as the Buckeyes win again, 37-7. It was the final regular season game for both Michigan coach Rich Rodriguez, who was fired in January, and Ohio State coach Jim Tressel, who resigned in May, 2011, after he was accused of covering up a memorabilia sale scandal. John T. Greilick, The Detroit News
2011: Michigan's Junior Hemingway, left, Denard Robinson
2011: Michigan's Junior Hemingway, left, Denard Robinson and Drew Dileo celebrate after Robinson runs for a touchdown at Michigan Stadium. The Wolverines under coach Brady Hoke beat the Buckeyes, 40-34, after seven straight losses to their archrivals. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
2012: Michigan's Denard Robinson rips through two Ohio
2012: Michigan's Denard Robinson rips through two Ohio State defenders before sprinting 67 yards for a touchdown in the first half, but Ohio State would win the game, 26-21. Quarterback Devin Gardner was sacked four times, fumbled twice and threw an interception. John T. Greilick, The Detroit News
2013: It was another thriller in Ann Arbor as Michigan
2013: It was another thriller in Ann Arbor as Michigan mounts a furious comeback in the 4th quarter but falls short, 42-41. Michigan quarterback Devin Gardner runs the ball into the end zone for a first quarter touchdown. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
2013: Ohio State kick returner Dontre Wilson punches
2013: Ohio State kick returner Dontre Wilson punches Michigan's Delano Hill, resulting in his ejection from the 2013 game in the second quarter. John T. Greilick, The Detroit News
2014: Ohio State running back Ezekiel Elliott is tackled
2014: Ohio State running back Ezekiel Elliott is tackled by Michigan defensive back Channing Stribling, left, and linebacker Joe Bolden. Elliott and quarterback J.T. Barrett would each score two touchdowns as the Buckeyes prevail again, 42-28, in Columbus. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
The 2014 game would be Brady Hoke's final game as Michigan's
The 2014 game would be Brady Hoke's final game as Michigan's coach, as the team did not qualify for a bowl game for only the third time since 1975. Hoke compiled a 31–20 record at Michigan. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
2015: Michigan chased Ohio State running back Ezekiel
2015: Michigan chased Ohio State running back Ezekiel Elliott all day as he ran for 214 yards and two touchdowns to help Ohio State rout Michigan 42-13 in Jim Harbaugh's first year as Michigan's head coach. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Ann Arbor — It used to be used as a mantra at the end of games.

    But now, as No. 4 Michigan prepares for a meeting with No. 10 Ohio State on Saturday, it’s taken on a larger meaning.

    “Finish.”

    The bitter rivals will be playing for a spot in the Big Ten championship, and a win for Michigan would stabilize its No. 4 ranking in the College Football Playoff standings.

    The matchup had similar implications in 2016, when Michigan’s 10-point third-quarter lead was turned to a mere footnote after Curtis Samuel’s touchdown in double overtime lifted No. 2 Ohio State over the No. 3 Wolverines.

    Two years later, senior defensive lineman Carlo Kemp isn’t shying away from the pressure of another top 10 matchup.

    “I think it’s what we all wanted,” Kemp said Monday. “Two teams, 10-1, one last game.”

    The book is already out on most of what separates this year’s squad from any other teams in the Jim Harbaugh era: It’s a tightly-knit group; the offense finally has a true playmaker at quarterback in Shea Patterson; the defense is dripping with swagger and has an insatiable taste for “revenge.”

    That all may be true, but what has kept the Wolverines steady on its 10-game win streak, players said, is their ability to finish games.

    “I feel like the difference this year is we’re in those games and we’re finishing strong,” senior defensive back Tyree Kinnel said. “Besides the Penn State game last year where we got blown out, every game (was) winnable, (was) close.”

    Michigan is ranked second among Power 5 schools in time of possession, the Wolverines’ scoring margin is the fourth-highest in the country and the offense is converting on third down at a 50 percent clip.

    Achieving success in all of these areas has played a factor in making sure the Wolverines “don’t need to make it dramatic at the end,” junior captain Ben Bredeson said.

    “We try to be up by a couple scores so that when the game’s, two minutes left, we feel pretty safe about it and that we don’t need to put the game in anybody’s hands besides our own.”

    Running back Karan Higdon, whose fourth-quarter touchdown was the final act in Michigan’s 17-point comeback victory over Northwestern on Sept. 29, said that the team put in a concerted effort to close out games in the offseason.

    Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings: Week 13
    Go through the gallery to see the Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for Week 13 of the college football season, compiled by Matt Charboneau.
    Go through the gallery to see the Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for Week 13 of the college football season, compiled by Matt Charboneau. Tony Ding, AP
    1. Michigan (10-1, 8-0) – It didn’t go quite as smoothly as some might have hoped, but the Wolverines took care of business against Indiana and now turn all of their attention to next week’s showdown with Ohio State in Columbus. Ending the skid in the rivalry is secondary, of course, as the winner heads to the Big Ten title game as East Division champs, something the Wolverines have never done. Last week: 1.
    1. Michigan (10-1, 8-0) – It didn’t go quite as smoothly as some might have hoped, but the Wolverines took care of business against Indiana and now turn all of their attention to next week’s showdown with Ohio State in Columbus. Ending the skid in the rivalry is secondary, of course, as the winner heads to the Big Ten title game as East Division champs, something the Wolverines have never done. Last week: 1. Tony Ding, AP
    2. Ohio State (10-1, 7-1) – The Buckeyes hardly head into their clash with Michigan riding a wave of momentum, especially after escaping Maryland this week with an overtime victory while giving up 51 points. But all of that is out the window now as the Buckeyes look to get back to the conference title game, a trip they’ll make only if the defense comes to life. Last week: 2.
    2. Ohio State (10-1, 7-1) – The Buckeyes hardly head into their clash with Michigan riding a wave of momentum, especially after escaping Maryland this week with an overtime victory while giving up 51 points. But all of that is out the window now as the Buckeyes look to get back to the conference title game, a trip they’ll make only if the defense comes to life. Last week: 2. Nick Wass, AP
    3. Northwestern (7-4, 7-1) – The Wildcats have hit cruise control as they played for the first time as West Division champions. A trip to Minnesota wasn’t enough to slow the Cats, as they did enough to come away with a win. Now it’s the regular-season finale against a bad Illinois team before preparation begins for a conference title game in which they’ll be a decided underdog. Last week: 3
    3. Northwestern (7-4, 7-1) – The Wildcats have hit cruise control as they played for the first time as West Division champions. A trip to Minnesota wasn’t enough to slow the Cats, as they did enough to come away with a win. Now it’s the regular-season finale against a bad Illinois team before preparation begins for a conference title game in which they’ll be a decided underdog. Last week: 3 Hannah Foslien, Getty Images
    4. Penn State (8-3, 5-3) – It’s been a while since the Nittany Lions have played a game with much riding on it, but a ho-hum victory at Rutgers was still their fourth in the last five games. It wasn’t terribly impressive, but the Nittany Lions have a chance to win nine regular-season games and play in a quality bowl game if they can knock off Maryland next week. Last week: 5.
    4. Penn State (8-3, 5-3) – It’s been a while since the Nittany Lions have played a game with much riding on it, but a ho-hum victory at Rutgers was still their fourth in the last five games. It wasn’t terribly impressive, but the Nittany Lions have a chance to win nine regular-season games and play in a quality bowl game if they can knock off Maryland next week. Last week: 5. Julio Cortez, AP
    5. Wisconsin (7-4, 5-3) – The West title is gone, but the Badgers bounced back from last week’s loss at Penn State by going on the road and outlasting Purdue thanks to 321 yards rushing and three touchdowns from Jonathan Taylor. It’s been an oddly inconsistent season for the Badgers, who close things out next week at home against Minnesota. Last week: 6.
    5. Wisconsin (7-4, 5-3) – The West title is gone, but the Badgers bounced back from last week’s loss at Penn State by going on the road and outlasting Purdue thanks to 321 yards rushing and three touchdowns from Jonathan Taylor. It’s been an oddly inconsistent season for the Badgers, who close things out next week at home against Minnesota. Last week: 6. Michael Conroy, AP
    6. Iowa (7-4, 4-4) – Nothing like getting Illinois on the schedule to put an end to a three-game skid, but that’s exactly the fortunate spot the Hawkeyes found themselves in this week as they blitzed the Illini, 63-0. Whether it was all about pulling themselves out of a slump or the fact that Illinois is awful matters little as the Hawkeyes get set to host Nebraska in the finale. Last week: 8.
    6. Iowa (7-4, 4-4) – Nothing like getting Illinois on the schedule to put an end to a three-game skid, but that’s exactly the fortunate spot the Hawkeyes found themselves in this week as they blitzed the Illini, 63-0. Whether it was all about pulling themselves out of a slump or the fact that Illinois is awful matters little as the Hawkeyes get set to host Nebraska in the finale. Last week: 8. Holly Hart, AP
    7. Michigan State (6-5, 4-4) – The Spartans’ offense continues to be a complete mess as they failed to score a touchdown for the second straight week in a loss at Nebraska. The defense has been as good as any in the country, but it hasn’t mattered with almost no production from the other side of the ball. Rutgers is all that’s left, meaning all MSU is doing is maybe improving its bowl positioning. Last week: 4.
    7. Michigan State (6-5, 4-4) – The Spartans’ offense continues to be a complete mess as they failed to score a touchdown for the second straight week in a loss at Nebraska. The defense has been as good as any in the country, but it hasn’t mattered with almost no production from the other side of the ball. Rutgers is all that’s left, meaning all MSU is doing is maybe improving its bowl positioning. Last week: 4. Nati Harnik, AP
    8. Purdue (5-6, 4-4) – It wasn’t long ago the Boilermakers were thinking about how they could still win the West. But after losing three of four, including an overtime defeat at home this week to Wisconsin, they’re scrambling just to make a bowl game. It won’t be easy, either, as they head to Indiana for the season finale. Last week: 7.
    8. Purdue (5-6, 4-4) – It wasn’t long ago the Boilermakers were thinking about how they could still win the West. But after losing three of four, including an overtime defeat at home this week to Wisconsin, they’re scrambling just to make a bowl game. It won’t be easy, either, as they head to Indiana for the season finale. Last week: 7. Michael Conroy, AP
    9. Nebraska (4-7, 3-5) – Nothing about it was pretty, but the fact the Cornhuskers found a way to beat Michigan State for their fourth win in the last five games is a sign that coach Scott Frost has the program headed in the right direction. A win at Iowa next week wouldn’t get the Huskers in a bowl game, but it would be the perfect way to head into the offseason with tons of momentum. Last week: 10.
    9. Nebraska (4-7, 3-5) – Nothing about it was pretty, but the fact the Cornhuskers found a way to beat Michigan State for their fourth win in the last five games is a sign that coach Scott Frost has the program headed in the right direction. A win at Iowa next week wouldn’t get the Huskers in a bowl game, but it would be the perfect way to head into the offseason with tons of momentum. Last week: 10. Nati Harnik, AP
    10. Indiana (5-6, 2-6) – The Hoosiers kept it interesting at Michigan this week, but they couldn’t make enough plays against the Wolverines’ defense to pull off the upset. They’ve now lost five of the last six games and will need to beat Purdue at home next week in order to become bowl-eligible. Last week: 9.
    10. Indiana (5-6, 2-6) – The Hoosiers kept it interesting at Michigan this week, but they couldn’t make enough plays against the Wolverines’ defense to pull off the upset. They’ve now lost five of the last six games and will need to beat Purdue at home next week in order to become bowl-eligible. Last week: 9. Paul Sancya, AP
    11. Maryland (5-6, 3-5) – It was a valiant effort and it would have been the upset of the year in the Big Ten, but the Terrapins came up short in overtime this week against Ohio State. Give the Terps and interim coach Matt Canada credit for going for two in overtime to win, but the play was there to be made, showing again how far the Terps are from truly competing for titles. They’ll have to beat Penn State on the road next week to reach a bowl game. Last week: 11.
    11. Maryland (5-6, 3-5) – It was a valiant effort and it would have been the upset of the year in the Big Ten, but the Terrapins came up short in overtime this week against Ohio State. Give the Terps and interim coach Matt Canada credit for going for two in overtime to win, but the play was there to be made, showing again how far the Terps are from truly competing for titles. They’ll have to beat Penn State on the road next week to reach a bowl game. Last week: 11. Nick Wass, AP
    12. Minnesota (5-6, 2-6) – After winning two of three, the Golden Gophers have been unable to sustain any momentum headed down the stretch and couldn’t take advantage this week against a Northwestern team that wasn’t playing its best. The Gophers will have a shot at a bowl game, but they’ll have to win at Wisconsin next week to make it happen. Last week: 12.
    12. Minnesota (5-6, 2-6) – After winning two of three, the Golden Gophers have been unable to sustain any momentum headed down the stretch and couldn’t take advantage this week against a Northwestern team that wasn’t playing its best. The Gophers will have a shot at a bowl game, but they’ll have to win at Wisconsin next week to make it happen. Last week: 12. Stacy Bengs, AP
    13. Illinois (4-7, 2-6) – The Fighting Illini were flying high a couple of weeks ago after winning at home against Minnesota. Since then, it’s been back to the same old problems, including this week’s blowout at home against Iowa. The Illini were shut out by a team that was on a three-game losing streak and now must close the season next week by traveling to Northwestern. Last week: 13.
    13. Illinois (4-7, 2-6) – The Fighting Illini were flying high a couple of weeks ago after winning at home against Minnesota. Since then, it’s been back to the same old problems, including this week’s blowout at home against Iowa. The Illini were shut out by a team that was on a three-game losing streak and now must close the season next week by traveling to Northwestern. Last week: 13. Holly Hart, AP
    14. Rutgers (1-10, 0-8) – Even when the Scarlet Knights are facing a disinterested team like Penn State, they still can’t manage to be competitive in a conference game. Don’t expect the 10-game skid to come to an end next week at Michigan State when coach Chris Ash could be spending his final game on the Rutgers sidelines. Last week: 14.
    14. Rutgers (1-10, 0-8) – Even when the Scarlet Knights are facing a disinterested team like Penn State, they still can’t manage to be competitive in a conference game. Don’t expect the 10-game skid to come to an end next week at Michigan State when coach Chris Ash could be spending his final game on the Rutgers sidelines. Last week: 14. Julio Cortez, AP
      “That’s when all those types of characteristics and traits are developed,” he said. “We did a great job of pushing each other this offseason and made sure that we embedded that mentality.”

      Of course, the defense has played its part, too. In the fourth quarter, Michigan’s top-ranked scoring defense has given up an average of 4.8 points through 11 games this season.

      Continuing that dominance against Ohio State “would really be a statement,” Kemp said, “of what we mean this year.”

      More: Niyo: Wolverines 'D' fixated on shutting down Buckeyes

      More: Karan Higdon guarantees Michigan win over Ohio State

      Kemp and the other senior leaders of this Michigan team, who have been with Harbaugh for each of his three losses to Ohio State, know the pain of falling short against the Buckeyes all too well.

      “Everybody’s going to remember what you did against Ohio State,” Kemp added.

      Devin Bush lamented last year’s loss, saying, “we had them, and we let it slip.”

      But it’s worth noting, to some degree, that Michigan is usually playing the underdog against the Buckeyes. This year’s game will be the first time the Wolverines are favored to beat Ohio State since 2011, and the first time they’re favored in Columbus since 2004.

      And while none of that will matter come noon Saturday, it will test the legitimacy of Bush’s assertion that the missing quality of years’ past was being able to “(keep) our foot on the pedal.”

      Because Bush’s team is not the No.2 Wolverines taking on the No. 1 Buckeyes like in 2006, or the one-loss team trying to bring down the undefeated Buckeyes from two years ago. They’re 3.5-point favorites on the road with an undefeated record in conference play.

      For the first time in a long time, the Wolverines aren’t trying to chase the Buckeyes on the first Saturday after Thanksgiving.

      They’re trying to finish them off.

      Nolan Bianchi is a freelance writer.

