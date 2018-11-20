LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Fox college football analyst Joel Klatt and Columbus Dispatch reporter Tim May are this week's guests on Angelique S. Chengelis' podcast, "View from the Press Box."

Klatt and Gus Johnson will call Saturday's showdown game between Michigan and Ohio State in Columbus, Ohio at noon.

May, the dean of Big Ten reporters, will retire this year after 35 years of covering Ohio State football for the Columbus Dispatch. 

 

Here's the starting times of the three interviews:

:20: Fox college football analyst Joel Klatt

23:00: Columbus Dispatch reporter Tim May

65:00: Angelique's mom picks Michigan over Ohio State 

Previous Podcasts

View from the Press Box: Mike Hart, Tom Mars

View from the Press Box: James Laurinaitis, Mack Brown

View from the Press Box: Chris Fowler, Pat Forde

View from the Press Box: Adam Schefter

View from the Press Box: John Wangler

View from the Press Box: Desmond Howard

View from the Press Box: Tom Ufer

View from the Press Box: Grant Newsome

View from the Press Box: Jon Jansen

View from the Press Box: Jason and Randy Sklar

View from the Press Box: Andy Mignery

View from the Press Box: Sean Patterson

There's also a book giveaway for the fifth straight week.

You can win a free copy of Angelique's book, "Michigan Man: Jim Harbaugh and the rebirth of Wolverines football." 

Just leave a comment or like the podcast on SoundCloud and you'll be eligible for a weekly random draw.

Last week's winner was Michael Andrew of Ohio.

"I'm living the dream of every Michigan graduate," Andrew said in a email. 

"Move to Ohio, start a business and take their money."

 

 

 

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE