Joel Klatt of the Colorado Buffaloes hands off the ball against the Miami Hurricanes in 2005. Klatt is now the lead college football analyst for Fox Sports. (Photo: Doug Benc, Getty Images)

Fox college football analyst Joel Klatt and Columbus Dispatch reporter Tim May are this week's guests on Angelique S. Chengelis' podcast, "View from the Press Box."

Klatt and Gus Johnson will call Saturday's showdown game between Michigan and Ohio State in Columbus, Ohio at noon.

May, the dean of Big Ten reporters, will retire this year after 35 years of covering Ohio State football for the Columbus Dispatch.

► :20: Fox college football analyst Joel Klatt

► 23:00: Columbus Dispatch reporter Tim May

► 65:00: Angelique's mom picks Michigan over Ohio State

There's also a book giveaway for the fifth straight week.

You can win a free copy of Angelique's book, "Michigan Man: Jim Harbaugh and the rebirth of Wolverines football."

Just leave a comment or like the podcast on SoundCloud and you'll be eligible for a weekly random draw.

Last week's winner was Michael Andrew of Ohio.

"I'm living the dream of every Michigan graduate," Andrew said in a email.

"Move to Ohio, start a business and take their money."