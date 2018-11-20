CLOSE Michigan defensive end Rashan Gary discusses the status of fellow end Chase Winovich for Saturday's game at Ohio State. Angelique S. Chengelis, The Detroit News

Michigan defensive lineman Chase Winovich lays on the ground after being injured during last weekend's game against Indiana. (Photo: David Guralnick/Detroit News)

Ann Arbor — No one knows for sure if Michigan fifth-year defensive end Chase Winovich will play this weekend, but his roommate, Shea Patterson, says he think he will be on the field.

Winovich was injured in the third quarter of the Indiana game last Saturday. He eventually walked off the field under his own power to the locker room and Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said all X-rays and tests were negative.

Fourth-ranked Michigan plays No. 10 Ohio State on Saturday at Ohio Stadium and the winner will represent the East Division in the Big Ten title game.

“(You’d) have to kill him to take him out,” Patterson said Tuesday night after practice. “We’re not really sure his progress yet. He’s a tough guy.”

Patterson was asked if he thinks Winovich will play against the Buckeyes.

“I’ve talked to him, he says he’s feeling better,” Patterson said. “I’d assume he’d play, but you never know the severity of it.

“Knowing him, I think he’ll play.”

Defensive end Rashan Gary was asked how likely it is Winovich will play.

“I was talking to Chase earlier, he’s pumped up, he’s ready, he’s getting healthy,” Gary said Tuesday night. “I really can’t tell you, but hopefully he do play. But he’s got to take care of his body.”

Gary very amusingly avoided answering whether Winovich has practiced.

“You’ve got to ask him, I don’t know,” he said. “You’ve got to ask Coach Harbaugh. I don’t know.”

Asked for his gut feeling on whether Winovich will play, Gary brought his hands together in prayer and raised them toward the ceiling in Schembechler Hall.

“Only the man upstairs know,” Gary said. “I can’t tell you.”

