CLOSE Bob Wojnowski, John Niyo, and Angelique S. Chengelis preview the Michigan-Ohio State game from Schembechler Hall. The Detroit News

Graham Glasgow, pictured in 2012, lettered at Michigan from 2012-15. (Photo: John T. Greilick, Detroit News)

Allen Park – Detroit Lions center Graham Glasgow said he will not be heading down to Columbus this weekend as his brother, Jordan, and No. 4 Michigan travel for the rivalry battle with No. 10 Ohio State.

While Michigan is favored by 4 points on the road, Graham Glasgow, a former Wolverine, says you can throw that out the window on Saturday.

“I don’t ever really put too much stock into that type of stuff because anything can happen,” Glasgow said Tuesday. “That’s just how it is.”

More: Jim Harbaugh OK with admitting Michigan preps for Ohio State all season long

More: Patterson paves winning way for 'playoff ready' Michigan

Glasgow walked on as a true freshman for the 2011 team that beat Ohio State, but did not beat the Buckeyes in his four seasons of game action.

Middle brother, defensive tackle Ryan Glasgow of the Cincinnati Bengals, went 0-4 through 2016.

Jordan, a junior defensive back for Don Brown’s top-ranked defense, was the third Glasgow brother to walk-on and later earn a scholarship for the Wolverines.

“He’s having a good time and their team is playing extremely well,” Glasgow said. “They’re the hot-hand right now so I hope that everything works out well for them on Saturday.”

Matt Schoch is a freelance writer.