Tyrece Woods, a three-star defensive lineman from Belleville, decommitted from Michigan’s 2019 recruiting class on Thursday night.

“I would like thank Coach Harbaugh, the rest of the Michigan staff and all of the fans for the hospitality and support over the last 4 months,” Woods wrote on Twitter. “Right now my family and I feel that it is in my best interest to decommit from Michigan and reopen my recruitment and weight all of my options.”

Woods (6-2, 255 pounds), who is ranked the No. 112 defensive tackle in the nation for 2019 by the 247Sports Composite, committed to Michigan in August.