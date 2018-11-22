Tyrece Woods, a three-star defensive lineman from Belleville, decommitted from Michigan’s 2019 recruiting class on Thursday night.
“I would like thank Coach Harbaugh, the rest of the Michigan staff and all of the fans for the hospitality and support over the last 4 months,” Woods wrote on Twitter. “Right now my family and I feel that it is in my best interest to decommit from Michigan and reopen my recruitment and weight all of my options.”
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs