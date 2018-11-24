“The Game” is finally here – Michigan vs. Ohio State. A win will snap a six-game losing streak for Michigan in the series and will put the Wolverines in the Big Ten championship game to face Northwestern. Nolan Bianchi of The Detroit News will provide live updates throughout the Michigan vs. Ohio State game.
MICHIGAN VS. OHIO STATE
Kickoff: Saturday, noon, Ohio Stadium, Columbus
TV/radio: Fox/950 AM
Records: Michigan 10-1 (8-0 Big Ten), Ohio State 10-1 (7-1)
Line: Michigan by 4
