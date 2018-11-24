Devin Bush (Photo: Detroit News)

“The Game” is finally here – Michigan vs. Ohio State. A win will snap a six-game losing streak for Michigan in the series and will put the Wolverines in the Big Ten championship game to face Northwestern. Nolan Bianchi of The Detroit News will provide live updates throughout the Michigan vs. Ohio State game.

MICHIGAN VS. OHIO STATE

Kickoff: Saturday, noon, Ohio Stadium, Columbus

TV/radio: Fox/950 AM

Records: Michigan 10-1 (8-0 Big Ten), Ohio State 10-1 (7-1)

Line: Michigan by 4

MORE COVERAGE

Niyo: The myth of Woody Hayes' infamous 'three'-point try

Wojo's Pigskin Picks: Wolverines can't fall for Buckeyes' possum trick

Chengelis: ‘The Game’ will always be special for me and Pop

Jim Harbaugh, Michigan players spellbound by defensive 'wizard' Don Brown