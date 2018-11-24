CLOSE Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson talks about how the team must move forward after Saturday's thrashing in Columbus. Angelique S. Chengelis, The Detroit News

Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson was sacked three times in Saturday's loss at Ohio State. (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

Columbus, Ohio — Quarterback Shea Patterson grew up going to Michigan games. When he transferred to the Wolverines last December, playing in the Michigan-Ohio State showdown was one things he most looked forward.

Michigan lost badly at Ohio State on Saturday, 62-39, and finished the regular season 10-2 (8-1 Big Ten) with a share of the Big Ten East Division. Patterson was a key reason why Michigan was in the hunt for a spot in the Big Ten title game and was in the national playoff conversation.

Patterson was 20-of-34 passing for 187 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. He also ran for 13 yards on six carries and was sacked three times.

“This is why everybody comes to Michigan to play in this game,” said Patterson, who transferred from Ole Miss. “This is one of the reasons I came here, to play in this game. I’m the quarterback and I have the ball in my hand every snap, and I take full responsibility for our faults on offense.”

While that’s a noble gesture, Patterson often didn’t have time to make throws, and there were critical drops.

“Pretty sour taste, actually,” he said of the loss. “We had a hell of a season. The defense played lights out most of the season. Really proud of our guys. We had a really good run. We’re still going to move forward regardless of the outcome.

“I love my brothers, I love this team, I love this university like no other.”

Patterson had to leave the game late with what Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh described as a knee contusion. He returned but left again almost immediately.

He reminded that Michigan will still have a bowl game for which to prepare.

“It’s a little bit of a letdown to most of us,” Patterson said. “I love this team, and I wouldn’t want to win or lose with anybody else on this planet.”

