Angelique S. Chengelis, Bob Wojnowski and John Niyo of The Detroit News break down Michigan's 62-39 loss at Ohio State.

Michigan quarterback Joe Milton runs the ball for a touchdown in the fourth quarter. (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

The Michigan vs. Ohio State game on Fox on Saturday earned the highest metered market rating of any college football game this season on any network, according to Nielsen Media Research.

The rating was 8.0, which also represents the highest viewership of any regular-season college football game on Fox from any season. The Buckeyes defeated the Wolverines, 62-39, ending Michigan’s hopes of a Big Ten and national championship.

The rating was 19 percent higher that last year’s 6.7 for the Michigan vs. Ohio State game on Fox, won by the Buckeyes, 31-20.

The top five markets for Saturday’s game were: 1. Columbus, 2. Dayton, 3. Cleveland, 4. Detroit, 5. Cincinnati.

