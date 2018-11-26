Tim Baldwin (Photo: 247Sports)

Things didn't get any better for Michigan football Monday, following the weekend's debacle at Ohio State.

Tim Baldwin Jr., a four-star running back from Virginia, announced he was backing out of his commitment to the Wolverines.

He posted his decision on Twitter, saying, "I am very excited to still have the opportunity to continue to participate in experiencing this (recruiting) process."

Baldwin, is 5-foot-11, 187 pounds and a member of the 2020 class, and was recruited by Michigan assistant coaches Jay Harbaugh and Al Washington. He attends Broad Run High School in Ashburn, Va.

The 247Sports composite has him as the 29th-best running-back prospect in the country, and the eighth overall prospect from Virginia.

He also has offers from West Virginia, Virginia, Syracuse, Maryland, Boston College and Rutgers, among others.