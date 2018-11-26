Final Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings
Go through the gallery to see the final Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for the 2018 season, compiled by Matt Charboneau.
1. Ohio State (11-1, 8-1) – For all the talk about the Buckeyes being down this year, it sure didn’t look like it on Saturday as the top scoring offense in the Big Ten ran roughshod over Michigan’s No. 1 defense. From nearly losing on the road to Maryland last week to the domination of the Wolverines, the Buckeyes now head to the conference title game with a shot at reaching the College Football Playoff. Last week: 2.
2. Michigan (10-2, 8-1) – It all came crashing down in the most unexpected way for the Wolverines as their defense was dismantled by Ohio State. It ended Michigan’s 10-game winning streak, dashed its playoff hopes and left the Wolverines still seeking a Big Ten title that has eluded them since 2004. A potential spot in the Rose Bowl will be of little consolation as coach Jim Harbaugh is now 0-4 vs. the Buckeyes. Last week: 1.
3. Northwestern (8-4, 8-1) – It wasn’t exactly pretty, but with the West all wrapped up and the reservations made for Indianapolis, the Wildcats were happy to get out of Illinois with a victory and start preparing for next week’s matchup with Ohio State. The Cats will be a decided underdog, but for a team that began the season 1-3, don’t count on them expecting to just be happy they’ve gotten this far. Last week: 3.
4. Penn State (9-3, 6-3) – Much like last season, the Nittany Lions lost their shot at a championship weeks ago with losses to Ohio State and Michigan State. And despite squeaking by a few times, they’ve taken care of business and blew out Maryland in the regular-season finale. It might be good enough to get the Nittany Lions in a New Year’s Six bowl game. Last week: 4.
5. Iowa (8-4, 5-4) – After losing three straight, the Hawkeyes responded by winning their final two games, including holding off Nebraska in a rivalry game to close the season. Where it leaves the Hawkeyes is hard to guess, but a top-tier bowl game is likely thanks to three non-conference wins to help balance out some Big Ten woes. Last week: 6.
6. Michigan State (7-5, 5-4) – It was the same old story in the final regular-season game for the Spartans as the defense was outstanding and the offense hardly had a pulse. However, it was Rutgers on the other side of the ball and MSU managed to find the end zone twice, the second touchdown coming with 3:57 to play to help avoid and ugly loss that would have capped a frustrating season. Last week: 7.
7. Wisconsin (7-5, 5-4) – The Badgers have been plagued by inconsistency all season but few expected them to close things out by getting trounced at home by Minnesota. It was never a game as the Badgers lost four of their final seven games and now wait to see where they’ll play a bowl game after entering the season as the favorite to win the West. Last week: 5.
8. Purdue (6-6, 5-4) – The Boilermakers won the battle for a bowl bid, knocking off Indiana to get to the postseason for a second straight year. It helped ease the pain from a poor finish to the season that saw the Boilermakers lose three of four after upsetting Ohio State. The wait begins now to see if coach Jeff Brohm sticks around or jumps at the open coaching job at Louisville, his alma mater. Last week: 8.
9. Minnesota (6-6, 3-6) – Credit the Golden Gophers for getting an unexpected victory at Wisconsin in the final week to become bowl-eligible for the first time under coach P.J. Fleck, but also point to the easy non-conference schedule that got the Gophers three quick wins before they struggled to find much rhythm in Big Ten play. That said, they’ve got another game to play. Last week: 12.
10. Indiana (5-7, 2-7) – The Hoosiers could never get over the hump once Big Ten play began. They were a perfect 3-0 in non-conference play but couldn’t generate many big plays once the games got tougher. The Hoosiers were in nearly every game they played, but in the end, they’ll miss out on a bowl game for the second straight season under Tom Allen. Last week: 10.
11. Nebraska (4-8, 3-6) – It was a miserable start to coach Scott Frost’s tenure with the Cornhuskers as they lost their first six games. However, there were signs of life down the stretch as the Huskers’ offense was rolling and they won four of their final six before falling at Iowa. While the results came up short, hopes are high for the Huskers heading into next season. Last week: 9.
12. Maryland (5-7, 3-6) – Considering all the off-field issues the Terrapins went through this season, it’s almost a wonder they had a shot at a bowl game if they could have beaten Penn State in the finale. However, they were no match for the Nittany Lions and now head into an offseason of uncertainty as they search for a permanent head coach. Last week: 11.
13. Illinois (4-8, 2-7) – The Fighting Illini showed some toughness in nearly coming back against Northwestern in the finale. However, like the bulk of coach Lovie Smith’s three seasons, they simply didn’t have enough firepower. Smith has just nine wins in three seasons, but was surprisingly given a two-year extension, through 2023, just one day after the season ended. Last week: 13.
14. Rutgers (1-11, 0-9) – The Scarlet Knight nearly pulled off the upset in the finale against Michigan State for the first Big Ten win of the season. Instead, they finish winless in the conference for the second time in three seasons. Even so, coach Chris Ash was given a vote of confidence by the Rutgers brass and will be back for a fourth season. Last week: 14.
    Michigan junior defensive end Rashan Gary has broken the ice and declared early his NFL intentions, so will the dominos start to fall?

    Will quarterback Shea Patterson also leave with a year of eligibility remaining? Will junior linebacker Devin Bush, a projected first-rounder, also head to the NFL?

    The 6-foot-5, 283-pound Gary, the No. 1 player coming out of high school, is projected a first-round pick and announced his decision on a video Monday. ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper ranked Gary No. 8 on his most recent Big Board, two spots behind fellow Michigan junior, linebacker Devin Bush Jr.

    “I would like to thank my higher power, my family, the University of Michigan, the students and the fans,” Gary said in the video. “I will be foregoing my senior season to make a dream come true to declare for the draft. Thank you. Go Blue.”

    Gary missed three games because of an injury to the AC joint in his right shoulder, and Kwity Paye earned three starts in his absence and gained valuable experience and freshman Aidan Hutchinson also got some playing time.

    Which others will leave early? Cornerbacks Lavert Hill and David Long? Linebacker Khaleke Hudson. Offensive lineman Ben Bredeson?

    Bush was No. 6 on Kiper’s most recent Big Board and was the best player on the defense this season. He finished the regular-season with 78 tackles, including 9 tackles for loss and five sacks. He left the Ohio State game with an unspecified hip injury that coach Jim Harbaugh said would not be “long term.” Last season, he led the team with 101 tackles.

    “He’s the perfect linebacker for today’s game because, listen, yesteryear’s game used to be, you had to be a hammer in the middle and just be physical and take on the iso the fullback,” ESPN’s David Pollack said earlier this season about Bush. “He’s physical enough to have played in those eras but also sideline-to-sideline. That’s rare. You don’t find guys like that across the country. He’s one of the best in the country at his position. It’s fun to watch him, because I like the way he competes. “

    He was voted a co-captain this season and it has felt all along like a foregone conclusion Bush will be moving on to the NFL. During an interview last week on the Big Ten Network, Bush was asked when he will make a decision regarding his playing future.

    Bush said he planned to sit down with his family and coaches to discuss the options, but he did offer a timeframe.

    “Probably late December, early January will be when I make my decision,” Bush told BTN.

    Patterson transferred from Ole Miss last December, went through spring practice and was declared immediately eligible and he won the starting job early in preseason camp. He led the Wolverines to a 10-win season bookended by losses at Notre Dame and Ohio State.

    He arrived at Michigan and the sense was he would be one and done. Patterson looked particularly devastated after the 62-39 debacle at Ohio State, suggesting perhaps there might be some wiggle room and he could push pause on NFL plans. Patterson finished the season completing 65 percent of his passes for 2,364 yards, 21 touchdowns against five interceptions. He had five, three-touchdown passing games, including at OSU.

    In the aftermath of the Ohio State loss, Patterson made heartfelt comments about his feelings for the Wolverines.

    “I love my brothers, I love this team, I love this university like no other,” he said, later adding, “I love this team, and I wouldn’t want to win or lose with anybody else on this planet.”

    Patterson repeatedly has said he has learned more about football in a few months with head coach Jim Harbaugh and pass-game coordinator Pep Hamilton than he had his entire football life. Another year at Michigan would give him an opportunity to get bigger and stronger, not to mention he’d develop his game more, and there would be those opportunities to try to beat Notre Dame and Ohio State at Michigan Stadium.

    He was asked recently if he had thought about this being his last season at Michigan.

    "Not at all," he said.

    Long and Hill have earned consistent praise throughout their careers and likely will test the NFL waters and see what kinds of grades they earn. Long had 15 tackles this year, eight pass breakups and one interception. Hill had five pass breakups and an interception returned for a touchdown against Wisconsin. Long left the OSU game with a hip flexor strain, according to Harbaugh.

    Other juniors who may be thinking about the NFL are Hudson and Bredeson. Bredeson has been starting at left guard since his freshman year and was a co-captain this fall. Hudson played the Viper in Don Brown’s defense and had 38 tackles, two sacks and three quarterback hurries in the regular season.

    achengelis@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @chengelis

     

     

     

