Rashan Gary (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

Not unexpectedly, Michigan junior defensive end Rashan Gary will forego his senior season for a shot at the NFL.

Gary announced his decision in a YouTube video he posted on his Twitter page Monday. This comes two days after Michigan’s 62-39 loss at Ohio State.

“I would like to thank my higher power, my family, the University of Michigan, the students and the fans,” Gary said in the video. “I will be foregoing my senior season to make a dream come true to declare for the draft. Thank you. Go Blue.”

Michigan (10-2) was eliminated from Big Ten championship contention with the loss to the Buckeyes.

The Wolverines will learn which bowl they will play in on Sunday. It could be the Rose Bowl if Ohio State is selected for the College Football Playoff.

Gary has 39 tackles this season, including 6.5 for loss and 3.5 sacks. In his three-year Michigan career, covering 35 games, Gary has 137 tackles, 24 tackles for loss and 10.5 sacks.

ESPN draft expert Mel Kiper Jr., in his most recent Big Board, published Nov. 14, listed Gary as the No. 8 prospect for the 2019 draft.

Michigan linebacker Devin Bush was listed as the No. 6 player and Bush, too, has one year of college eligibility remaining.

In his position rankings, Kiper rates Gary as the No. 2 defensive end in the draft, behind Ohio State's Nick Bosa.

