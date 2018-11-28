Michigan guard Zavier Simpson (3) drives against North Carolina forward Luke Maye in the first half at Crisler Arena in Ann Arbor, November 28, 2018. (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

Ann Arbor — Michigan was facing an all-too-familiar situation in ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

For the second straight year against North Carolina, the Wolverines found themselves staring at a double-digit deficit midway through the first half.

This time, No. 7 Michigan flipped the script, climbed out of a 10-point hole and pounded No. 11 North Carolina in an 84-67 victory at Crisler Center on Wednesday night.

Ignas Brazdeikis scored 24, Charles Matthews had 21 and Jordan Poole added 18 for Michigan (7-0), which improved to 8-10 all-time in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge and ended a two-game losing streak in the event.

After closing the first half with a bang to seize momentum at the break, Michigan blitzed North Carolina with a 19-4 run in the second half to take complete control. Brazdeikis started it with a 3-pointer and Jon Teske threw down two dunks as the Wolverines began to pull away with a 51-39 lead with 15:48 left.

Then after Matthews threw down a thunderous putback dunk while being fouled — which started a string of seven straight made shots for Michigan — Teske and Matthews emphatically swatted back-to-back North Carolina shots out of bounds as the defense sunk its teeth in.

Poole capped the frenzy with a 3-pointer to put Michigan up 63-43 and put North Carolina on the verge of being run out of Crisler Center with 12 minutes to go.

But after a Brazdeikis layup gave Michigan its largest lead at 73-51, North Carolina rattled off a 10-0 run with back-to-back 3-pointers by Kenny Williams (11 points) to pull within 11 with 5:29 to play.

Matthews stemmed the tide with a 3-pointer and Brazdeikis effectively ended the threat with four straight points to make it 80-62 and help Michigan pass its first top-20 test of the week.

Coby White had 12 points, Luke Maye 11 and Garrison Brooks 10 for North Carolina (6-2), which entered the game averaging 96.6 points per game.

At the start of the game, Michigan and North Carolina went right at one another and traded blows over the first six minutes. That was until turnovers and transition defense became an issue for the Wolverines as the Tar Heels opened 9-for-13 from the floor and ripped off an 8-0 run to take a 21-11 lead with 12:37 left in the first half.

But Brazdeikis, who could only watch North Carolina’s spurt from the bench due to an early foul, provided a jolt and completely flipped the game. After checking back in, he promptly knocked down an and-1 layup and 3-pointer to ignite a 17-2 flurry during which Michigan made seven consecutive shots.

The Wolverines’ defense began to dig in after weathering the Tar Heels’ early storm, capping the spurt with a Matthews steal and fast-break dunk to pull ahead 28-23 at the 8:40 mark.

North Carolina swung back with an 8-1 run to regain the lead, 33-31, with six points from White as Michigan’s offense sputtered and couldn’t cash in opportunities at the free-throw line while in the bonus.

Despite hitting a scoreless drought that lasted 3:30 and going over six minutes between made field goals down the stretch, the Wolverines clawed out a 39-35 halftime lead thanks to back-to-back 3-pointers from Matthews and Poole in the final 42 seconds.

