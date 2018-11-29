LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Gerry DiNardo of the Big Ten Network and ESPN college football and recruiting reporter Tom Van Haaren are this week's guests on Angelique S. Chengelis' podcast, "View from the Press Box."

Here's the starting times of the two interviews:

:20: Gerry DiNardo

34:00: Tom VanHaaren

