Harrison Bailey (Photo: 247Sports)

Harrison Bailey, a four-star 2020 quarterback from Marietta, Ga., committed to Tennessee on Thursday, choosing the Volunteers over Michigan.

Bailey (6-4, 217 pounds) is ranked the No. 3 pro-style quarterback nationally for 2020 by the 247Sports Composite.

Michigan does not have a quarterback commit in its 2020 class and has one for 2019 – Cade McNamara of Reno, Nev., a four-star prospect who is ranked the No. 11 pro-style QB in his class.