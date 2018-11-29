Share This Story!
The Detroit News
Published 3:23 p.m. ET Nov. 29, 2018
Harrison Bailey, a four-star 2020 quarterback from Marietta, Ga., committed to Tennessee on Thursday, choosing the Volunteers over Michigan.
Bailey (6-4, 217 pounds) is ranked the No. 3 pro-style quarterback nationally for 2020 by the 247Sports Composite.
Michigan does not have a quarterback commit in its 2020 class and has one for 2019 – Cade McNamara of Reno, Nev., a four-star prospect who is ranked the No. 11 pro-style QB in his class.
