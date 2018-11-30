Pep Hamilton (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

Michigan pass-game coordinator Pep Hamilton is a finalist for Maryland’s head coaching job, according to a sourced report in the Washington Post.

Hamilton will be among at least three interviewed for the job on Sunday and Monday in Maryland. Alabama offensive coordinator Mike Locksley and Terps’ interim coach Matt Canada are two of the finalists.

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh hired Hamilton in January 2017 from the Cleveland Browns, where he was associate head coach on offense in 2016. Hamilton has more than 10 years coaching in the NFL. He was the Colts’ offensive coordinator for three years.

Hamilton had worked for Harbaugh at Stanford.

Michigan receivers coach Jim McElwain reportedly is a candidate for the head coaching vacancy at Central Michigan, according to a report by FootballScoop.com. McElwain was Florida’s head coach for three seasons before joining Harbaugh’s staff this season.

