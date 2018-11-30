Kalen DeLoach (Photo: 247Sports)

Michigan’s football coaching staff got on the road this week as coaches are now able to conduct in-home visits with senior recruits, as well as go into high schools of prospective recruits.

There is now less than a month before the start of the early signing period on Dec. 19. With that in mind, these are some of the names Wolverine fans should be tracking.

Olentangy (Ohio) Orange defensive end Zach Harrison is a five-star prospect and one of the more high-profile uncommitted recruits left in the entire country. Harrison took an unofficial visit to Michigan for the Penn State game, visited Ohio State recently for a practice, and is still considering Penn State, which was at his school on Monday. Michigan had an in-home visit with Harrison on Tuesday.

Michigan is also keeping the lines of communication open with another five-star defensive lineman, George Karlaftis, despite coach Jeff Brohm’s decision to remain at Purdue. Karlaftis has stated in the past that he would remain with the Boilermakers unless Brohm left for another school.

More: Michigan mailbag: Fans look through their grief to bowl game, 2019

Savannah (Ga.) Islands linebacker Kalen DeLoach is committed to Florida State, but visited Michigan earlier in the month. Harbaugh visited DeLoach and his family on Thursday as the Wolverines continue to work on flipping him from the Seminoles.

Michigan has also continued to recruit linebacker Anthony Solomon despite his commitment to Miami. The Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas senior has been committed to the Hurricanes since April, but the Wolverines were considered a top contender for him before that decision.

Quavaris Crouch, a five-star athlete from Charlotte (N.C.) Harding, visited Michigan the same weekend DeLoach did. He visited Tennessee the weekend after, but experts using the 247Sports Crystal Ball still favor Clemson. A bruising running back, the Wolverines are recruiting Crouch as an athlete with linebacker as a strong possibility.

A recent offer was extended to Canton senior Darius Robinson. The 6-foot-5, 265-pound Robinson was recruited by other schools at his familiar position of defensive line, but Michigan, having seen his tape as a tight end, offered as an athlete with tight end as a possibility. Robinson likes the proximity to home Michigan offers, but still needs to familiarize himself more with the program. He camped in Ann Arbor in the summer but has not been back to campus since. He still has one official visit to take and Michigan may earn that official or, since he is so close, he may take an unofficial visit to Michigan and save the official for a school farther away. Missouri, Toledo, Syracuse, Michigan State and Colorado are some of the other schools he has visited this fall.

There is still room for an offensive lineman in this class, and Crystal Lake (Ill.) South’s Trevor Keegan is a top target. Keegan was in Ann Arbor in October for an official visit, then recently returned as an unofficial visitor for a practice. He has visited Georgia and will be at Clemson this weekend. Penn State is also slated to receive a visit before he makes a decision in mid-December.

More information

Zach Harrison profile

George Karlaftis profile

Anthony Solomon profile

Allen Trieu covers Midwest football recruiting for 247Sports. He has been featured on the Big Ten Network on its annual Signing Day Show. His Michigan and Michigan State recruiting columns appear weekly at detroitnews.com.