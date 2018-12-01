CLOSE Michigan sophomore guard talks about the game plan and his performance in Saturday's 76-57 win over Purdue in the the Big Ten opener. James Hawkins, The Detroit News

Purdue center Matt Haarms (32) defends a shot by Michigan guard Jordan Poole (2) in the first half. University of Michigan vs Purdue University at Crisler Arena in Ann Arbor, Mich. on Dec. 1, 2018. (Robin Buckson / Detroit News) (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

Ann Arbor — Villanova. Check.

North Carolina. Check.

Purdue? Check.

No. 7 Michigan delivered another resounding statement against a ranked foe by rolling past the No. 19 Boilermakers, 76-57, in the Big Ten opener Saturday at Crisler Center.

BOX SCORE: Michigan 76, Purdue 57

Jordan Poole had 21 points and went 5-for-5 from 3-point range to lead Michigan (8-0), which shot 13-for-26 from 3-point range. Jon Teske added 17 points and a clutch 3-pointer late in the second half, while Ignas Brazdeikis scored 12 and Zavier Simpson 10.

After Michigan cruised into halftime with a 16-point lead, the second half turned into an offensive explosion with the Wolverines and Boilermakers trading basket after basket over the first five minutes.

Purdue was the first to blink as Simpson made consecutive layups, the second of the and-1 variety, to push Michigan’s lead to 60-40 with 14:29 to go.

But Michigan’s offense cooled off significantly and didn’t score again until Isaiah Livers made two free throws at the 9:22 mark.

Purdue took advantage of the rough patch and used a 3-pointer from Sasha Stefanovic and Aaron Wheeler to whittle down the deficit to 62-50 with 6:55 to go.

That’s as close as it would get as Teske helped keep the Boilermakers at bay. After knocking down two free throws, he snapped a nine-minute field goal drought with his second 3-pointer of the game and Poole followed with another 3 to put the game out of reach at 70-50 with 4:53 remaining.

Carsen Edwards finished with 19 points on 7-for-21 shooting and Ryan Cline scored 15 for Purdue (5-3), which shot 35.5 percent (22-for-62) from the field.

Michigan couldn’t have drawn up a better offensive start. The Wolverines picked apart the Boilermakers’ defense and took advantage of mismatches off switches to roar out to a 13-4 lead, forcing a Purdue timeout just 3:44 into the game.

That could do little to slow Michigan’s momentum as it continued to roll and gave Purdue, which entered the game making at least 11 3-pointers the last five games, a taste of its own long-range medicine.

The Wolverines opened 6-for-7 from 3-point range with Poole and Charles Matthews each knocking one down during a 10-0 run that Teske stamped with an alley-oop slam over Purdue’s Cline to make it 31-16 with 10:23 left in the first half.

The teams hit a stalemate until Edwards tipped in his own missed shot to snap scoreless streak at the 6:34 mark, and Purdue threatened to cut it to single digits after Gray Eifert’s layup pulled the Boilermakers within 36-25 with 3:40 left in the half.

But Eli Brooks and Brazdeikis answered with consecutive 3-pointers and Michigan pulled into halftime with a 44-28 lead – even despite missing six straight shots and going over four minutes without scoring during one stretch.

jhawkins@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @jamesbhawkins