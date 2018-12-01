Eric Gray de-committed from Michigan on Saturday. (Photo: 247Sports)

Michigan lost a commitment from four-star all-purpose back Eric Gray on Saturday.

Gray made the announcement on Twitter, calling Michigan an "excellent program" even while decide to re-open his recruitment.

Gray, 5-foot-10 and 193 pounds, plays at Lausanne Collegiate School in Memphis, Tenn. The recruiting website 247Sports ranks him the No. 85 prospect in the nation, the No. 3 all-purpose back in the nation, and the No. 8 prospect in the state of Tennessee.

Please respect my decision. Thank you ✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/0paTQfaY4k — E.Juice (@1ericgray) December 1, 2018

He also has offers from the likes of Alabama, Tennessee and Penn State. A "Crystal Ball Prediction" from 247Sports calls Tennessee the new favorite to land him.

It's the second big recruiting loss of the week for Michigan, after four-star running back Tim Baldwin Jr. de-committed Monday.

Also this week, top quarterback recruit Harrison Bailey chose Tennessee over Michigan.