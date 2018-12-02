Final Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Go through the gallery to see the final Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for the 2018 season, compiled by Matt Charboneau.
Go through the gallery to see the final Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for the 2018 season, compiled by Matt Charboneau. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
1. Ohio State (11-1, 8-1) – For all the talk about the Buckeyes being down this year, it sure didn’t look like it on Saturday as the top scoring offense in the Big Ten ran roughshod over Michigan’s No. 1 defense. From nearly losing on the road to Maryland last week to the domination of the Wolverines, the Buckeyes now head to the conference title game with a shot at reaching the College Football Playoff. Last week: 2.
1. Ohio State (11-1, 8-1) – For all the talk about the Buckeyes being down this year, it sure didn’t look like it on Saturday as the top scoring offense in the Big Ten ran roughshod over Michigan’s No. 1 defense. From nearly losing on the road to Maryland last week to the domination of the Wolverines, the Buckeyes now head to the conference title game with a shot at reaching the College Football Playoff. Last week: 2. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
2. Michigan (10-2, 8-1) – It all came crashing down in the most unexpected way for the Wolverines as their defense was dismantled by Ohio State. It ended Michigan’s 10-game winning streak, dashed its playoff hopes and left the Wolverines still seeking a Big Ten title that has eluded them since 2004. A potential spot in the Rose Bowl will be of little consolation as coach Jim Harbaugh is now 0-4 vs. the Buckeyes. Last week: 1.
2. Michigan (10-2, 8-1) – It all came crashing down in the most unexpected way for the Wolverines as their defense was dismantled by Ohio State. It ended Michigan’s 10-game winning streak, dashed its playoff hopes and left the Wolverines still seeking a Big Ten title that has eluded them since 2004. A potential spot in the Rose Bowl will be of little consolation as coach Jim Harbaugh is now 0-4 vs. the Buckeyes. Last week: 1. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
3. Northwestern (8-4, 8-1) – It wasn’t exactly pretty, but with the West all wrapped up and the reservations made for Indianapolis, the Wildcats were happy to get out of Illinois with a victory and start preparing for next week’s matchup with Ohio State. The Cats will be a decided underdog, but for a team that began the season 1-3, don’t count on them expecting to just be happy they’ve gotten this far. Last week: 3.
3. Northwestern (8-4, 8-1) – It wasn’t exactly pretty, but with the West all wrapped up and the reservations made for Indianapolis, the Wildcats were happy to get out of Illinois with a victory and start preparing for next week’s matchup with Ohio State. The Cats will be a decided underdog, but for a team that began the season 1-3, don’t count on them expecting to just be happy they’ve gotten this far. Last week: 3. Nam Y. Huh, AP
Fullscreen
4. Penn State (9-3, 6-3) – Much like last season, the Nittany Lions lost their shot at a championship weeks ago with losses to Ohio State and Michigan State. And despite squeaking by a few times, they’ve taken care of business and blew out Maryland in the regular-season finale. It might be good enough to get the Nittany Lions in a New Year’s Six bowl game. Last week: 4.
4. Penn State (9-3, 6-3) – Much like last season, the Nittany Lions lost their shot at a championship weeks ago with losses to Ohio State and Michigan State. And despite squeaking by a few times, they’ve taken care of business and blew out Maryland in the regular-season finale. It might be good enough to get the Nittany Lions in a New Year’s Six bowl game. Last week: 4. Chris Knight, AP
Fullscreen
5. Iowa (8-4, 5-4) – After losing three straight, the Hawkeyes responded by winning their final two games, including holding off Nebraska in a rivalry game to close the season. Where it leaves the Hawkeyes is hard to guess, but a top-tier bowl game is likely thanks to three non-conference wins to help balance out some Big Ten woes. Last week: 6.
5. Iowa (8-4, 5-4) – After losing three straight, the Hawkeyes responded by winning their final two games, including holding off Nebraska in a rivalry game to close the season. Where it leaves the Hawkeyes is hard to guess, but a top-tier bowl game is likely thanks to three non-conference wins to help balance out some Big Ten woes. Last week: 6. Charlie Neibergall, AP
Fullscreen
6. Michigan State (7-5, 5-4) – It was the same old story in the final regular-season game for the Spartans as the defense was outstanding and the offense hardly had a pulse. However, it was Rutgers on the other side of the ball and MSU managed to find the end zone twice, the second touchdown coming with 3:57 to play to help avoid and ugly loss that would have capped a frustrating season. Last week: 7.
6. Michigan State (7-5, 5-4) – It was the same old story in the final regular-season game for the Spartans as the defense was outstanding and the offense hardly had a pulse. However, it was Rutgers on the other side of the ball and MSU managed to find the end zone twice, the second touchdown coming with 3:57 to play to help avoid and ugly loss that would have capped a frustrating season. Last week: 7. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Fullscreen
7. Wisconsin (7-5, 5-4) – The Badgers have been plagued by inconsistency all season but few expected them to close things out by getting trounced at home by Minnesota. It was never a game as the Badgers lost four of their final seven games and now wait to see where they’ll play a bowl game after entering the season as the favorite to win the West. Last week: 5.
7. Wisconsin (7-5, 5-4) – The Badgers have been plagued by inconsistency all season but few expected them to close things out by getting trounced at home by Minnesota. It was never a game as the Badgers lost four of their final seven games and now wait to see where they’ll play a bowl game after entering the season as the favorite to win the West. Last week: 5. Andy Manis, AP
Fullscreen
8. Purdue (6-6, 5-4) – The Boilermakers won the battle for a bowl bid, knocking off Indiana to get to the postseason for a second straight year. It helped ease the pain from a poor finish to the season that saw the Boilermakers lose three of four after upsetting Ohio State. The wait begins now to see if coach Jeff Brohm sticks around or jumps at the open coaching job at Louisville, his alma mater. Last week: 8.
8. Purdue (6-6, 5-4) – The Boilermakers won the battle for a bowl bid, knocking off Indiana to get to the postseason for a second straight year. It helped ease the pain from a poor finish to the season that saw the Boilermakers lose three of four after upsetting Ohio State. The wait begins now to see if coach Jeff Brohm sticks around or jumps at the open coaching job at Louisville, his alma mater. Last week: 8. Darron Cummings, AP
Fullscreen
9. Minnesota (6-6, 3-6) – Credit the Golden Gophers for getting an unexpected victory at Wisconsin in the final week to become bowl-eligible for the first time under coach P.J. Fleck, but also point to the easy non-conference schedule that got the Gophers three quick wins before they struggled to find much rhythm in Big Ten play. That said, they’ve got another game to play. Last week: 12.
9. Minnesota (6-6, 3-6) – Credit the Golden Gophers for getting an unexpected victory at Wisconsin in the final week to become bowl-eligible for the first time under coach P.J. Fleck, but also point to the easy non-conference schedule that got the Gophers three quick wins before they struggled to find much rhythm in Big Ten play. That said, they’ve got another game to play. Last week: 12. Andy Manis, AP
Fullscreen
10. Indiana (5-7, 2-7) – The Hoosiers could never get over the hump once Big Ten play began. They were a perfect 3-0 in non-conference play but couldn’t generate many big plays once the games got tougher. The Hoosiers were in nearly every game they played, but in the end, they’ll miss out on a bowl game for the second straight season under Tom Allen. Last week: 10.
10. Indiana (5-7, 2-7) – The Hoosiers could never get over the hump once Big Ten play began. They were a perfect 3-0 in non-conference play but couldn’t generate many big plays once the games got tougher. The Hoosiers were in nearly every game they played, but in the end, they’ll miss out on a bowl game for the second straight season under Tom Allen. Last week: 10. Darron Cummings, AP
Fullscreen
11. Nebraska (4-8, 3-6) – It was a miserable start to coach Scott Frost’s tenure with the Cornhuskers as they lost their first six games. However, there were signs of life down the stretch as the Huskers’ offense was rolling and they won four of their final six before falling at Iowa. While the results came up short, hopes are high for the Huskers heading into next season. Last week: 9.
11. Nebraska (4-8, 3-6) – It was a miserable start to coach Scott Frost’s tenure with the Cornhuskers as they lost their first six games. However, there were signs of life down the stretch as the Huskers’ offense was rolling and they won four of their final six before falling at Iowa. While the results came up short, hopes are high for the Huskers heading into next season. Last week: 9. Charlie Neibergall, AP
Fullscreen
12. Maryland (5-7, 3-6) – Considering all the off-field issues the Terrapins went through this season, it’s almost a wonder they had a shot at a bowl game if they could have beaten Penn State in the finale. However, they were no match for the Nittany Lions and now head into an offseason of uncertainty as they search for a permanent head coach. Last week: 11.
12. Maryland (5-7, 3-6) – Considering all the off-field issues the Terrapins went through this season, it’s almost a wonder they had a shot at a bowl game if they could have beaten Penn State in the finale. However, they were no match for the Nittany Lions and now head into an offseason of uncertainty as they search for a permanent head coach. Last week: 11. Chris Knight, AP
Fullscreen
13. Illinois (4-8, 2-7) – The Fighting Illini showed some toughness in nearly coming back against Northwestern in the finale. However, like the bulk of coach Lovie Smith’s three seasons, they simply didn’t have enough firepower. Smith has just nine wins in three seasons, but was surprisingly given a two-year extension, through 2023, just one day after the season ended. Last week: 13.
13. Illinois (4-8, 2-7) – The Fighting Illini showed some toughness in nearly coming back against Northwestern in the finale. However, like the bulk of coach Lovie Smith’s three seasons, they simply didn’t have enough firepower. Smith has just nine wins in three seasons, but was surprisingly given a two-year extension, through 2023, just one day after the season ended. Last week: 13. Nam Y. Huh, AP
Fullscreen
14. Rutgers (1-11, 0-9) – The Scarlet Knight nearly pulled off the upset in the finale against Michigan State for the first Big Ten win of the season. Instead, they finish winless in the conference for the second time in three seasons. Even so, coach Chris Ash was given a vote of confidence by the Rutgers brass and will be back for a fourth season. Last week: 14.
14. Rutgers (1-11, 0-9) – The Scarlet Knight nearly pulled off the upset in the finale against Michigan State for the first Big Ten win of the season. Instead, they finish winless in the conference for the second time in three seasons. Even so, coach Chris Ash was given a vote of confidence by the Rutgers brass and will be back for a fourth season. Last week: 14. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    If it seems like Michigan and Florida have played each other a lot, well, they have.

    And they’ll face each other again.

    Michigan, No. 7 in the final College Football rankings, will face No. 10 Florida in the Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Dec. 29 in a noon kickoff. The game will be televised on ESPN. This will be Michigan’s first appearance in the Peach Bowl.

    Bowl pairings were announced Sunday.

    CFP chair Rob Mullens said on ESPN Sunday that Michigan’s ranking determined its New Year’s Six bowl destination.

    “Michigan being ranked No. 7 obviously deserved to stay closest to home, so that’s what placed them in Atlanta,” Mullens said, adding that UCF played in the Peach last year, hence, the Knights being paired in the Fiesta Bowl against LSU.

    The Wolverines (10-2) are 4-0 against Florida (9-3), their most recent victory, 33-17, in the 2017 season opener in Arlington, Texas. Michigan has beaten the Gators in New Year’s Day games in 2003, 2008 and 2016.

    More: McShay: Patterson should return, Bush is ready, Winovich underrated

    More: Michigan mailbag: Fans look through their grief to bowl game, 2019

    “We are honored to represent the Big Ten Conference in the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl,” Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said in a release. “Florida is a great football team and we look forward to the opportunity to compete against them.”

    The Wolverines will be seeking their 11th victory of the season. Michigan would have gone to the Rose Bowl had Ohio State earned one of the four College Football Playoff spots. The Buckeyes, winners of the Big Ten title game, will play in the Rose Bowl.

    Michigan has not had an 11-win season since 2011 under Brady Hoke when the Wolverines won the Sugar Bowl. This is the Wolverines third 10-win season in Harbaugh’s fourth seasons as head coach. They earned a share of the Big Ten East Division title but lost out on a trip to the Big Ten championship with a loss to Ohio State in the regular-season finale.

    The Wolverines will look to snap a two-game bowl losing streak. They are coming off the regular-season finale loss to Ohio State, while Florida finished the season with three straight wins.

    "We are looking forward to our trip to Atlanta for the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl,” Florida first-year coach Dan Mullen said in a statement. “I'm proud of our team of how they have embraced everything this year and finished strong and now they get the reward of playing in a high-profile bowl game for the opportunity to win 10 games. We will have some more time off to focus on academics and get our bodies right before we get back to work, prepare for the game and enjoy our time in Atlanta, which is a special city for us and our fans.”

    The Wolverines got back to work this past week, mostly the players who didn’t get much playing time during the season. Harbaugh said on his podcast last week that “opportunity practices” for the younger players would begin Monday, while all players would go through weight lifting and conditioning.

    Michigan’s annual banquet is next Sunday at Crisler Center, and Harbaugh said the team would begin bowl practices in earnest a few days later.

    After losing to Notre Dame in the season opener, Michigan won 10 straight before falling, 62-39, at Ohio State. Finishing with a bowl victory would give the Wolverines 11 wins and a strong springboard into the next season.

    Junior defensive end Rashan Gary has already announced he will not return for his final year of eligibility, but it’s unclear whether he will play in the bowl game. Junior linebacker Devin Bush, the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, is projected a high NFL draft pick but has not yet announced his plans. He did say during a Big Ten Network interview he plans to play in the bowl.

    Players said after the loss to Ohio State that they would look to their four captains – seniors Tyree Kinnel and Karan Higdon, and juniors Ben Bredeson and Bush – for direction as they readied themselves for bowl preparations.

    “We’ve got to keep pushing,” running back Chris Evans said after the game. “Our leaders are going to be leaders. The leaders are going to bring it all together and see what we’ve got to do next.”

    Kinnel said the focus is getting that 11th victory.

    “I look at it as I’ve got one more game left as a Michigan Wolverine,” Kinnel said. “As a leader, as a captain, I just want to get the team together and we’ve got to finish on top. I’m pretty sure we’ll be in a pretty good bowl game, and we can’t just down our heads these next three or four weeks.

    “We’ve got to keep it together. There’s a lot of young guys on the team that’s going to need these three weeks. It would be great to go into the offseason with a big win. We haven’t done that in a couple years, either. Going to take this last game and try my best.”

    Peach Bowl

    Michigan vs. Florida

    Kickoff: Noon, Saturday, Dec. 29, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

    TV/radio: ESPN/950 AM

    Records: Michigan 10-2, 8-1 Big Ten; Florida 9-3, 5-3 SEC

    Tickets: $160; available at mgoblue.com/tickets beginning Monday at 8:30 a.m.

     

     

     

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE