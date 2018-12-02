Tyree Kinnel (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

If it seems like Michigan and Florida have played each other a lot, well, they have.

And they’ll face each other again.

Michigan, No. 7 in the final College Football rankings, will face No. 10 Florida in the Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Dec. 29 in a noon kickoff. The game will be televised on ESPN. This will be Michigan’s first appearance in the Peach Bowl.

Bowl pairings were announced Sunday.

CFP chair Rob Mullens said on ESPN Sunday that Michigan’s ranking determined its New Year’s Six bowl destination.

“Michigan being ranked No. 7 obviously deserved to stay closest to home, so that’s what placed them in Atlanta,” Mullens said, adding that UCF played in the Peach last year, hence, the Knights being paired in the Fiesta Bowl against LSU.

The Wolverines (10-2) are 4-0 against Florida (9-3), their most recent victory, 33-17, in the 2017 season opener in Arlington, Texas. Michigan has beaten the Gators in New Year’s Day games in 2003, 2008 and 2016.

More: McShay: Patterson should return, Bush is ready, Winovich underrated

More: Michigan mailbag: Fans look through their grief to bowl game, 2019

“We are honored to represent the Big Ten Conference in the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl,” Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said in a release. “Florida is a great football team and we look forward to the opportunity to compete against them.”

The Wolverines will be seeking their 11th victory of the season. Michigan would have gone to the Rose Bowl had Ohio State earned one of the four College Football Playoff spots. The Buckeyes, winners of the Big Ten title game, will play in the Rose Bowl.

Michigan has not had an 11-win season since 2011 under Brady Hoke when the Wolverines won the Sugar Bowl. This is the Wolverines third 10-win season in Harbaugh’s fourth seasons as head coach. They earned a share of the Big Ten East Division title but lost out on a trip to the Big Ten championship with a loss to Ohio State in the regular-season finale.

The Wolverines will look to snap a two-game bowl losing streak. They are coming off the regular-season finale loss to Ohio State, while Florida finished the season with three straight wins.

Devin Bush (Photo: Paul Sancya, AP)

"We are looking forward to our trip to Atlanta for the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl,” Florida first-year coach Dan Mullen said in a statement. “I'm proud of our team of how they have embraced everything this year and finished strong and now they get the reward of playing in a high-profile bowl game for the opportunity to win 10 games. We will have some more time off to focus on academics and get our bodies right before we get back to work, prepare for the game and enjoy our time in Atlanta, which is a special city for us and our fans.”

The Wolverines got back to work this past week, mostly the players who didn’t get much playing time during the season. Harbaugh said on his podcast last week that “opportunity practices” for the younger players would begin Monday, while all players would go through weight lifting and conditioning.

Michigan’s annual banquet is next Sunday at Crisler Center, and Harbaugh said the team would begin bowl practices in earnest a few days later.

After losing to Notre Dame in the season opener, Michigan won 10 straight before falling, 62-39, at Ohio State. Finishing with a bowl victory would give the Wolverines 11 wins and a strong springboard into the next season.

Junior defensive end Rashan Gary has already announced he will not return for his final year of eligibility, but it’s unclear whether he will play in the bowl game. Junior linebacker Devin Bush, the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, is projected a high NFL draft pick but has not yet announced his plans. He did say during a Big Ten Network interview he plans to play in the bowl.

Players said after the loss to Ohio State that they would look to their four captains – seniors Tyree Kinnel and Karan Higdon, and juniors Ben Bredeson and Bush – for direction as they readied themselves for bowl preparations.

“We’ve got to keep pushing,” running back Chris Evans said after the game. “Our leaders are going to be leaders. The leaders are going to bring it all together and see what we’ve got to do next.”

Kinnel said the focus is getting that 11th victory.

“I look at it as I’ve got one more game left as a Michigan Wolverine,” Kinnel said. “As a leader, as a captain, I just want to get the team together and we’ve got to finish on top. I’m pretty sure we’ll be in a pretty good bowl game, and we can’t just down our heads these next three or four weeks.

“We’ve got to keep it together. There’s a lot of young guys on the team that’s going to need these three weeks. It would be great to go into the offseason with a big win. We haven’t done that in a couple years, either. Going to take this last game and try my best.”

Peach Bowl

Michigan vs. Florida

Kickoff: Noon, Saturday, Dec. 29, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

TV/radio: ESPN/950 AM

Records: Michigan 10-2, 8-1 Big Ten; Florida 9-3, 5-3 SEC

Tickets: $160; available at mgoblue.com/tickets beginning Monday at 8:30 a.m.