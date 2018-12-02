Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings: Week of Dec. 3
Go through the gallery to see the Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for men's basketball for the week of Dec. 3, compiled by Matt Charboneau.
Michigan guard Zavier Simpson (3) pushes alongside Purdue guard Nojel Eastern (20) in the second half. University of Michigan vs Purdue University at Crisler Arena in Ann Arbor, Mich. on Dec. 1, 2018. Michigan wins, 76-57. (Robin Buckson / Detroit News)
1. Michigan (8-0, 1-0)  For a team that normally hits its stride later in the season, the Wolverines haven’t skipped a beat from last season’s march to the national championship game. John Beilein has his team rolling, blowing out the competition and already building an impressive resume with a win at Villanova and at home against North Carolina. A trip to Northwestern is up next on Tuesday. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Michigan State forward Nick Ward (44) is hugged by Kyle Ahrens after scoring a basket against Rutgers during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
2. Michigan State (6-2, 1-0)  The Spartans have tested themselves away from home against some top competition and have shown they have the ability to play with the best teams in the country if they can take care of the ball. The rash of turnovers from a fairly veteran group has been surprising, but they were cut down in a win at Rutgers. If that’s a trend, it bodes well for Michigan State. Julio Cortez, AP
Wisconsin forward Ethan Happ drives past Iowa forward Luka Garza, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa.(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
3. Wisconsin (7-1, 1-0)  After suffering a multitude of injuries last season, the Badgers are back to 100 percent and look like they’ll be back in the familiar position of contending for the conference championship behind big man Ethan Happ. The win at Iowa to open Big Ten play was a good sign, along with a win at Xavier early in season and playing Virginia close. Charlie Neibergall, AP
Maryland guards Anthony Cowan Jr. (1) and Darryl Morsell celebrate in the final moments of an NCAA college basketball game against Penn State, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, in College Park, Md. Maryland won 66-59. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
4. Maryland (7-1, 1-0)  The Terrapins haven’t played the toughest schedule to open the season, but they pushed then-No. 4 Virginia to the limit in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, proving they can play with the best. They beat a solid Penn State team to open conference play and will get tested this week when they hit the road to take on Purdue. Patrick Semansky, AP
Ohio State's C.J. Jackson, right, drives to the basket against Syracuse's Frank Howard during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio. Syracuse defeated Ohio State 72-62. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
5. Ohio State (7-1, 1-0)  Many expected the Buckeyes to take a step back in coach Chris Holtmann’s second season, but that’s been the opposite of what has happened. Despite falling at home to Syracuse in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, the Buckeyes already had impressive wins at Cincinnati and Creighton before opening Big Ten play by dismantling Minnesota. Expect the solid start to continue with a game this week vs. Illinois. Jay LaPrete, AP
Nebraska's Glynn Watson Jr. drives in for a score while defended by Clemson's Elijah Thomas during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Nov. 26, 2018, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro)
6. Nebraska (7-1, 1-0)  The Cornhuskers are still stinging from last season’s NCAA Tournament snub but return nearly everyone and have started things this season set to prove they belong. The first part of the season was taking care of business against lesser teams before the Huskers got a big win on the road against Clemson in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. They opened conference play by beating Illinois at home and will head to Minnesota later this week. Richard Shiro, AP
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) shoots over Wisconsin forward Nate Reuvers during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. Wisconsin won 72-66. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
7. Iowa (6-1, 0-1)  The Hawkeyes had a heck of a start to the season, beating then-No. 13 Oregon and following that with a victory over Connecticut to win the 2K Classic. It created plenty of momentum in Iowa City, but the Hawkeyes came up short in the Big Ten opener against Wisconsin and now follow that up with a trip to Michigan State. Charlie Neibergall, AP
Indiana guard Rob Phinisee (10) makes a pass to a teammate after getting around the defense of Northwestern forward A.J. Turner (21) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, in Bloomington, Ind. Indiana won 68-66. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)
8. Indiana (6-2, 1-0)  There’s plenty of talent in Bloomington, but much of it is young. That means there could be plenty of ups and downs for the Hoosiers, as already evidenced. They knocked off then-No. 24 Marquette but followed that with a loss at Arkansas. They then got blown out by Duke but bounced back to open Big Ten play with a hard-fought win over Northwestern. A trip to Penn State this week will be a challenge. Doug McSchooler, AP
Minnesota's Jordan Murphy (3) drives around Oklahoma State's Cameron McGriff during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
9. Minnesota (6-2, 0-1)  Victories over Utah and Washington highlighted the start of the season for the Golden Gophers, but things have hit a snag in the last couple of weeks. The Gophers played poorly and lost at Boston College in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, and after beating Oklahoma State, got blown out at Ohio State. Hosting Nebraska this week won’t make getting that first conference win very easy. Bruce Kluckhohn, AP
Michigan forward Ignas Brazdeikis, left, defends against a layup from Purdue guard Carsen Edwards (3) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)
10. Purdue (5-3, 0-1)  Things started quickly for the Boilermakers but started to go the wrong direction in the championship of the Charleston Classic. Virginia Tech knocked off Purdue that day and since then, the Boilermakers have lost two of three, including at Florida State in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge before getting blown out at Michigan. Purdue has Carsen Edwards, one of the best players in the conference, but he’s not getting much help. Tony Ding, AP
Northwestern forward Miller Kopp (10) makes a move around the defense of Indiana forward Juwan Morgan (13) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)
11. Northwestern (6-2, 0-1)  The Wildcats have been a bit erratic early in the season, notching wins over the likes of Utah and Georgia Tech but dropping a game to Fresno State before playing well but coming up short in the Big Ten opener at Indiana. Hosting Michigan on Tuesday will be a tall task, but pulling off the upset could put the Cats on the right track. Doug McSchooler, AP
Michigan State forward Nick Ward (44) collects a rebound while Rutgers guard Montez Mathis (23) and center Shaquille Doorson (2) attack during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
12. Rutgers (5-2, 0-1)  The Scarlet Knights are young but they’re big and they play hard. That, along with a bit of a buzz on campus, should lead to Steve Pikiell’s team winning a few big games this season at home. The win at Miami in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge was an eye-opener before the Scarlet Knights hung with Michigan State for the better part of the game in the conference opener. Julio Cortez, AP
Penn State forward Lamar Stevens (11) grabs a rebound in front of Maryland forward Jalen Smith, back left, and guard Serrel Smith Jr. in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
13. Penn State (4-3, 0-1)  The defending NIT champions are expecting to parlay last season’s success into an NCAA Tournament berth this season, and they still might. However, the start of the season can only be seen as a disappointment with losses to DePaul and Bradley before coming up short at Maryland in the Big Ten opener. Patrick Semansky, AP
Notre Dame's Prentiss Hubb (3) and Illinois' Trent Frazier (1) fight for a rebound during an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, in South Bend, Ind. (Michael Caterina/South Bend Tribune via AP)
14. Illinois (2-6, 0-1)  It’s been a difficult start for the Fighting Illini, who lost all three games at the Maui Invitational to get the season off to a rough start. They did push then-No. 3 Gonzaga to the limit in Maui but have been unable to match that with back-to-back losses to Notre Dame in the ACC/Big Challenge and Nebraska in the Big Ten opener. Michael Caterina, AP
    Ann Arbor — It was a moment Michigan assistant coach and de facto defensive coordinator Luke Yaklich wanted enshrined and memorialized.

    In the second half of Saturday’s 76-57 Big Ten opener win, a defensive breakdown led to Purdue forward Evan Boudreaux being left unattended with a clear path to the rim.

    Instead of standing and watching, Jordan Poole didn’t hesitate. He rotated over and met Boudreaux at the basket, jumping straight up and forcing the Boilermaker to double-clutch and miss the shot without fouling.

    “We work so hard at the same thing in practice. If I was to let a moment like that slip in practice the coaches would be on me about it, so they just hold me accountable,” Poole said. “Coach Yak, he was extremely excited. He was proud, talking about getting a T-shirt (made) and putting a picture up on the wall.”

    It wasn’t the most exciting or glamorous play of Poole’s near-perfect day where finished with a team-high 21 points on 8-for-9 shooting, including 5-for-5 on 3-pointers and a tantalizing up-and-under reverse layup.

    But it’s a play he certainly wasn’t making as a freshman and best illustrates his evolution as a player.

    “Jordan Poole would've run right out of there last year,” Michigan coach John Beilein said. “That he ran in there, we told the team it's going to be in the ‘Jump Wall Hall of Fame’ how he went up perfectly with his palms in the air.

    “His numbers defensively right now are really good as we chart contested shots and missed assignments. Now I think his relationship with me is I'm giving him a little bit more leash because I realize he has bought in on those other things. Last year, he was a typical freshman and defense was not a priority. Now it's becoming a priority for him.”

    While redshirt junior wing Charles Matthews, junior guard Zavier Simpson and junior center Jon Teske receive a lot of attention  and deservedly so  for Michigan’s staunch defense, Poole has shown he’s capable pulling his weight, just like he is on the offensive end.

    Against the Boilermakers, Poole put on a show with an array of crossovers and step-back moves, with his only miss coming on an open layup where the ball rolled off the rim.

    But more importantly, he displayed his improved decision-making and shot selection with nothing being rushed or forced.

    “Gradually he learned that less is more, and he can get better shots,” Beilein said. “Guys like that who can get their own shot and have a lot of confidence got to realize I'll take less shots, but I'll score more points. That's usually pretty motivating to people.”

    Poole admitted last season he was “thirsty to come in and try to get a bucket” because he didn’t know how long he was going to play. Now as a key cog logging close to 30 minutes a game, he has a better understanding of when to pick and choose his spots, like he did on his last 3-pointer.

    With roughly 5:15 left in the game, Teske drew two defenders on a pick-and-pop play atop the key and swung the ball to an open Poole, who casually pump-faked and sidestepped Purdue’s Ryan Cline. But rather than make an extra pass to Matthews, who was also open and calling for the ball in the corner, Poole calmly took a dribble and gathered himself before knocking down the 3.

    “All I remember is Coach B saying is if you got an open shot and the person next to you is open, don't pass up the open shot to the open person,” Poole said. “I knew he (Cline) flew off and I had a really good look. I knew I had a couple earlier in the game and it was definitely going up, for sure.”

    Purdue coach Matt Painter took notice of Poole’s improved all-around game, stating it’s easier for him to get more comfortable and in a rhythm with Michigan’s tight seven-man rotation.

    “You think it's going to come easy if the coach plays me more, I'm going to get 20 (points) and you realize it's hard,” Painter said. “But he's talented. He can break you down off the dribble, he can make a pull-up, he can make 3s.

    “They got kind of a perfect balance and it's hard to keep everybody happy.”

    As long as Poole continues to make plays like he did on Saturday, it won’t be hard to.

