CLOSE

Michigan coach talks about his team's first Big Ten road game at Northwestern on Tuesday night. James Hawkins, The Detroit News

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Ann Arbor — With each passing game, the bull's-eye on Michigan’s back continues to grow.

The Wolverines have gashed and dispatched every foe who has crossed their path by at least 17 points while soaring up the rankings and putting the nation on notice.

But if there’s one team No. 5 Michigan has learned to not overlook, it’s Northwestern.

The Wolverines have lost five of the last seven meetings on the road and haven’t beaten the Wildcats at their place since 2013. And it’s unlikely Northwestern is going to provide a warm welcome with Tuesday night marking the team’s first marquee matchup at the newly renovated Welsh-Ryan Arena.

“When we went to Villanova we weren’t the hunted, but now we are,” Michigan coach John Beilein said on Monday. “We're going to have be that type of team that's going to go on the road knowing that you come in here with that target on your back and we expect you to perform.

“The other team is going to have extra juice when you're playing a highly rated team. If ratings mean anything right now, certainly the opposing coaches would love to talk about that.”

For the Wolverines, though, the last two trips to Illinois have also resulted in heartbreak and hard lessons. Two seasons ago, Michigan lost on a full-court pass and layup at the buzzer, a painful finish that helped propel a postseason run that ended against Oregon in the Sweet 16.

Then in last season’s road game  the second meeting between the teams in eight days  Michigan’s offense went cold in the second half against Northwestern’s matchup zone, which remains its last regular-season loss before it ripped off 14 straight wins to reach the national title game.

More: In both hoops polls, UM No. 5, MSU No. 10

More: UM's Jordan Poole, Ignas Brazdeikis sweep weekly Big Ten awards

Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings: Week of Dec. 3
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Go through the gallery to see the Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for men’s basketball for the week of Dec. 3, compiled by Matt Charboneau.
Go through the gallery to see the Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for men’s basketball for the week of Dec. 3, compiled by Matt Charboneau. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan guard Zavier Simpson (3) pushes alongside Purdue guard Nojel Eastern (20) in the second half. University of Michigan vs Purdue University at Crisler Arena in Ann Arbor, Mich. on Dec. 1, 2018. Michigan wins, 76-57. (Robin Buckson / Detroit News)
1. Michigan (8-0, 1-0)  For a team that normally hits its stride later in the season, the Wolverines haven’t skipped a beat from last season’s march to the national championship game. John Beilein has his team rolling, blowing out the competition and already building an impressive resume with a win at Villanova and at home against North Carolina. A trip to Northwestern is up next on Tuesday. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State forward Nick Ward (44) is hugged by Kyle Ahrens after scoring a basket against Rutgers during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
2. Michigan State (6-2, 1-0)  The Spartans have tested themselves away from home against some top competition and have shown they have the ability to play with the best teams in the country if they can take care of the ball. The rash of turnovers from a fairly veteran group has been surprising, but they were cut down in a win at Rutgers. If that’s a trend, it bodes well for Michigan State. Julio Cortez, AP
Fullscreen
Wisconsin forward Ethan Happ drives past Iowa forward Luka Garza, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa.(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
3. Wisconsin (7-1, 1-0)  After suffering a multitude of injuries last season, the Badgers are back to 100 percent and look like they’ll be back in the familiar position of contending for the conference championship behind big man Ethan Happ. The win at Iowa to open Big Ten play was a good sign, along with a win at Xavier early in season and playing Virginia close. Charlie Neibergall, AP
Fullscreen
Maryland guards Anthony Cowan Jr. (1) and Darryl Morsell celebrate in the final moments of an NCAA college basketball game against Penn State, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, in College Park, Md. Maryland won 66-59. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
4. Maryland (7-1, 1-0)  The Terrapins haven’t played the toughest schedule to open the season, but they pushed then-No. 4 Virginia to the limit in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, proving they can play with the best. They beat a solid Penn State team to open conference play and will get tested this week when they hit the road to take on Purdue. Patrick Semansky, AP
Fullscreen
Ohio State's C.J. Jackson, right, drives to the basket against Syracuse's Frank Howard during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio. Syracuse defeated Ohio State 72-62. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
5. Ohio State (7-1, 1-0)  Many expected the Buckeyes to take a step back in coach Chris Holtmann’s second season, but that’s been the opposite of what has happened. Despite falling at home to Syracuse in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, the Buckeyes already had impressive wins at Cincinnati and Creighton before opening Big Ten play by dismantling Minnesota. Expect the solid start to continue with a game this week vs. Illinois. Jay LaPrete, AP
Fullscreen
Nebraska's Glynn Watson Jr. drives in for a score while defended by Clemson's Elijah Thomas during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Nov. 26, 2018, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro)
6. Nebraska (7-1, 1-0)  The Cornhuskers are still stinging from last season’s NCAA Tournament snub but return nearly everyone and have started things this season set to prove they belong. The first part of the season was taking care of business against lesser teams before the Huskers got a big win on the road against Clemson in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. They opened conference play by beating Illinois at home and will head to Minnesota later this week. Richard Shiro, AP
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) shoots over Wisconsin forward Nate Reuvers during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. Wisconsin won 72-66. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
7. Iowa (6-1, 0-1)  The Hawkeyes had a heck of a start to the season, beating then-No. 13 Oregon and following that with a victory over Connecticut to win the 2K Classic. It created plenty of momentum in Iowa City, but the Hawkeyes came up short in the Big Ten opener against Wisconsin and now follow that up with a trip to Michigan State. Charlie Neibergall, AP
Fullscreen
Indiana guard Rob Phinisee (10) makes a pass to a teammate after getting around the defense of Northwestern forward A.J. Turner (21) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, in Bloomington, Ind. Indiana won 68-66. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)
8. Indiana (6-2, 1-0)  There’s plenty of talent in Bloomington, but much of it is young. That means there could be plenty of ups and downs for the Hoosiers, as already evidenced. They knocked off then-No. 24 Marquette but followed that with a loss at Arkansas. They then got blown out by Duke but bounced back to open Big Ten play with a hard-fought win over Northwestern. A trip to Penn State this week will be a challenge. Doug McSchooler, AP
Fullscreen
Minnesota's Jordan Murphy (3) drives around Oklahoma State's Cameron McGriff during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
9. Minnesota (6-2, 0-1)  Victories over Utah and Washington highlighted the start of the season for the Golden Gophers, but things have hit a snag in the last couple of weeks. The Gophers played poorly and lost at Boston College in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, and after beating Oklahoma State, got blown out at Ohio State. Hosting Nebraska this week won’t make getting that first conference win very easy. Bruce Kluckhohn, AP
Fullscreen
Michigan forward Ignas Brazdeikis, left, defends against a layup from Purdue guard Carsen Edwards (3) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)
10. Purdue (5-3, 0-1)  Things started quickly for the Boilermakers but started to go the wrong direction in the championship of the Charleston Classic. Virginia Tech knocked off Purdue that day and since then, the Boilermakers have lost two of three, including at Florida State in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge before getting blown out at Michigan. Purdue has Carsen Edwards, one of the best players in the conference, but he’s not getting much help. Tony Ding, AP
Fullscreen
Northwestern forward Miller Kopp (10) makes a move around the defense of Indiana forward Juwan Morgan (13) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)
11. Northwestern (6-2, 0-1)  The Wildcats have been a bit erratic early in the season, notching wins over the likes of Utah and Georgia Tech but dropping a game to Fresno State before playing well but coming up short in the Big Ten opener at Indiana. Hosting Michigan on Tuesday will be a tall task, but pulling off the upset could put the Cats on the right track. Doug McSchooler, AP
Fullscreen
Michigan State forward Nick Ward (44) collects a rebound while Rutgers guard Montez Mathis (23) and center Shaquille Doorson (2) attack during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
12. Rutgers (5-2, 0-1)  The Scarlet Knights are young but they’re big and they play hard. That, along with a bit of a buzz on campus, should lead to Steve Pikiell’s team winning a few big games this season at home. The win at Miami in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge was an eye-opener before the Scarlet Knights hung with Michigan State for the better part of the game in the conference opener. Julio Cortez, AP
Fullscreen
Penn State forward Lamar Stevens (11) grabs a rebound in front of Maryland forward Jalen Smith, back left, and guard Serrel Smith Jr. in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
13. Penn State (4-3, 0-1)  The defending NIT champions are expecting to parlay last season’s success into an NCAA Tournament berth this season, and they still might. However, the start of the season can only be seen as a disappointment with losses to DePaul and Bradley before coming up short at Maryland in the Big Ten opener. Patrick Semansky, AP
Fullscreen
Notre Dame's Prentiss Hubb (3) and Illinois' Trent Frazier (1) fight for a rebound during an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, in South Bend, Ind. (Michael Caterina/South Bend Tribune via AP)
14. Illinois (2-6, 0-1)  It’s been a difficult start for the Fighting Illini, who lost all three games at the Maui Invitational to get the season off to a rough start. They did push then-No. 3 Gonzaga to the limit in Maui but have been unable to match that with back-to-back losses to Notre Dame in the ACC/Big Challenge and Nebraska in the Big Ten opener. Michael Caterina, AP
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    “I'm sure any loss there’s some residual effect there, but when you get beat I think it's probably very sobering for people to understand, ‘What could I have done different?’” Beilein said. “Our games have been extremely close with them and there's always a few things that I know better to do, or the coaches say we know better than to call that action and we didn't. I think everybody grows every time.”

    Junior center Jon Teske said the team learned a lot about itself, albeit the hard way, in last season’s loss to the Wildcats and it served as a turning point for the rest of the season.

    Sophomore forward Isaiah Livers, who suffered an ankle injury two minutes in the game, said the humbling result led to more communication on the defensive end and helped the team collectively settle on its switching patterns the rest of the way.

    All of that has been absorbed and has carried over to this season.

    “The first time we played them they had the deadly zone that I never seen before in my life, so it kind of caught us off-guard and we kind of took it was we got to go back and work on some zone offense because we were not ready for the zone defense,” Livers said. “We didn't really have our defense down pat like we do now. It's definitely going to be a different story now.”

    While the Wolverines have only played in one true road game this season  at Villanova Teske said the team is equipped to win away from Crisler Center because it has shown an ability to stay connected, stay calm and stay under pressure throughout all the runs, highs and lows in a game.

    And it doesn’t hurt to have defensive-minded captains like Zavier Simpson and Charles Matthews who make certain everyone follows their lead, and an adaptable offense that can react to whatever defense is thrown at it, whether it’s a zone or a switching man-to-man.

    “We were pretty gritty if you saw how we ended last year on the road and in neutral (court) situations,” Beilein said. “That Penn State, Maryland finish last year was pretty impressive for those kids, and we have to be that way. There's no other option in the Big Ten.

    “We’re going to have huge crowds, near capacity or at capacity every game. We're going to have to be gritty or we won't win.”

    It’s a lesson Michigan has paid attention to while it embraces bracing for every team's best shot.

    “Coach B talks about staying humble and we're going to have a big target on our back just because we went to the national championship and did what we did last year,” Livers said. “We kind of take it as we deserve it. Why not us? We worked really hard every day in practice, so why can't we be in the top five?

    “We just got to take it as everybody is going to be coming for us and we got to be ready.”

    jhawkins@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @jamesbhawkins

    Michigan at Northwestern

    Tip-off: 9 p.m. Tuesday, Welsh-Ryan Arena, Evanston, Ill.

    TV/radio: BTN/950

    Records: No. 5 Michigan 8-0, 1-0 Big Ten; Northwestern 6-2, 0-1

    Outlook: Following a $110 million renovation to Welsh-Ryan Arena, Northwestern returned to its on-campus facility after playing last season at Allstate Arena. The Wildcats are 4-0 at home and have four players scoring in double figures, led by senior forward Vic Law (17.6 points)…Dating back to last season, Michigan has won 22 of 23 since losing at Northwestern on Feb. 6, with its lone loss coming in the national title game.

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE