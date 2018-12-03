Michigan offensive lineman Ben Bredeson is interested in getting input from the NFL. (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

Ann Arbor — While Michigan defensive end Rashan Gary is moving on to prepare for the NFL Draft and will skip the Peach Bowl, several of his teammates still are mulling their futures but seem to be leaning toward returning to the Wolverines.

Juniors Ben Bredeson and Josh Metellus are interested in obtaining NFL grades, mostly for an idea where they need to improve.

Bredeson, a three-year fixture at left guard — he started eight games as a freshman — said he plans to meet with Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh to discuss his future, but the co-captain made it clear how much he enjoys being part of this team.

“I’ll be here,” Bredeson said. “It’s not official, but yeah.

“I love this place. I didn’t really think of leaving. It never even crossed my mind until after the (Ohio State) game and then didn’t really think about it a whole lot. I’m just going to go talk with coach, do due diligence, look into everything.”

Metellus also is interested in getting some input from the NFL.

“Right now I’m focused on this team trying to keep everybody together,” Metellus said. “That’s a decision I’ve got to make with my family, so I’m not really there yet.”

Meanwhile, Gary's teammates applaud his decision.

Gary, considered a sure first-round selection in next spring’s draft, has opted not to play in the Dec. 29 bowl game against Florida, Harbaugh said Sunday.

“I love it. It’s his decision,” Metellus said Monday. “I live with Rashan so it’s just one of those things he asked me questions about and he asked for my input on certain things. I gave it to him how it is, and I just love he made his decision for himself.”

Michigan defensive back Josh Metellus pushes Ohio State wide receiver Parris Campbell out of bounds in the first quarter.

Gary, who shared pictures from his 21st birthday Monday on Twitter, is still at Michigan.

“He wants to finish school, get his degree,” Metellus said. “He’s still in school until he’s done here.”

Senior safety Tyree Kinnel, a co-captain, said everyone is supportive.

“I’m happy for him,” Kinnel said. “That’s a decision that comes down to him and his family. We all respect it, we all understand it. I can’t wait to see him at the next level do what he does.”

As players continue to weigh their futures, they may look toward defensive end Chase Winovich who last year at this time was considering his options and ultimately decided to return for his final year of eligibility. According to at least one NFL draft analyst, Winovich significantly increased his appeal to NFL teams sbecause of the work he put in the offseason and this past year.

Metellus said that something to be considered.

“I just want to be in the best position to provide for my family whether that’s leaving now or coming back next year,” he said. “That’s for me to figure out. However I can do that, I’m going to do it.”

