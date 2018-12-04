Ryan Day will take over as Ohio State's new head coach on Jan. 2. (Photo: Jay LaPrete, Associated Press)

Ohio State’s next head coach, Ryan Day, has been described as an “elite” coach and an “innovative thinker” who helped build the Buckeyes into one of the most explosive passing offenses this season, led by Heisman Trophy finalist, quarterback Dwayne Haskins.

The 39-year-old Day succeeds Urban Meyer, 54, who on Tuesday announced his retirement from coaching. Meyer won three national championships during his coaching career, including one with Ohio State, which he coached for seven seasons.

He will be officially introduced as the Buckeyes’ 25th head coach during a news conference this afternoon.

Day, who has been on the Ohio State staff the last two seasons as co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, will take over as Ohio State’s head coach on Jan. 2, the day after the Buckeyes’ Rose Bowl against Washington.

It has been 72 years since Ohio State has hired a coach with no head-coaching experience (Luke Fickell served as the Buckeyes' interim head coach in 2011).

In what amounted to a head-coaching dress rehearsal, Day went 3-0 to start this season, including a victory over then-No. 15 TCU on the road, as interim head coach while Meyer was suspended. Ohio State finished the season 12-1, including victories over Michigan in the regular-season finale and a Big Ten championship after defeating Northwestern.

“Ryan Day is elite,” Meyer told reporters upon his return from suspension.

Day worked on Meyer’s staff at Florida as a graduate assistant and is considered a protegee of Chip Kelly, now at UCLA. He was seen as a rising star in the coaching profession and reportedly turned down significant job opportunities in the most recent offseason to become Mississippi State's head coach and Tennessee Titans’ offensive coordinator. His loyalty to Ohio State was rewarded with a new contract — he became the program’s first assistant to make $1 million.

“He is an innovative thinker,” ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit, a former OSU quarterback, said Tuesday on the network, referring to Day.

This season under his guidance, Haskins has had a record-breaking season at Ohio State. Haskins is No. 1 nationally in passing with 4,580 yards and is No. 2 in passing per game (352.3 yards average). The Buckeyes ranked second nationally in offense, averaging 548.8 yards, and second in passing (373.0).

Former Ohio State quarterback Cardale Jones praised Day in a Twitter post on Tuesday.

“Ryan Day is the best thing to happen to the Ohio State offense since the absence of Tom Herman,” Jones wrote. “Developing players & calling plays that benefit their skill sets.”

There will be some continuity on the staff in the transition from Meyer to Day. Among those reportedly staying with the Buckeyes are strength coach Mickey Marotti, and head of football operations Brian Voltolini, Ryan Stamper (off-field player development) and Mark Pantoni (recruiting).

Day, who coached quarterbacks in the NFL for Kelly at Philadelphia in 2015 and San Francisco in 2016 before joining Ohio State’s staff, was co-offensive coordinator with Kevin Wilson, who had most recently been Indiana’s head coach.

He had worked for Meyer in 2005 as a graduate assistant at Florida.

Day knows something about coaching quarterbacks because that’s the position he played in high school and college. He was the New Hampshire Gatorade Player of the Year at Manchester Central High and was three-year starting quarterback at New Hampshire.

He launched his coaching career in 2002 at his alma mater working with the tight ends. Day quickly moved up the coaching ranks. He was offensive coordinator at Temple in 2012 and then at Boston College, 2013-2014.

