Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings: Week of Dec. 3
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Go through the gallery to see the Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for men’s basketball for the week of Dec. 3, compiled by Matt Charboneau.
Go through the gallery to see the Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for men’s basketball for the week of Dec. 3, compiled by Matt Charboneau. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan guard Zavier Simpson (3) pushes alongside Purdue guard Nojel Eastern (20) in the second half. University of Michigan vs Purdue University at Crisler Arena in Ann Arbor, Mich. on Dec. 1, 2018. Michigan wins, 76-57. (Robin Buckson / Detroit News)
1. Michigan (8-0, 1-0)  For a team that normally hits its stride later in the season, the Wolverines haven’t skipped a beat from last season’s march to the national championship game. John Beilein has his team rolling, blowing out the competition and already building an impressive resume with a win at Villanova and at home against North Carolina. A trip to Northwestern is up next on Tuesday. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State forward Nick Ward (44) is hugged by Kyle Ahrens after scoring a basket against Rutgers during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
2. Michigan State (6-2, 1-0)  The Spartans have tested themselves away from home against some top competition and have shown they have the ability to play with the best teams in the country if they can take care of the ball. The rash of turnovers from a fairly veteran group has been surprising, but they were cut down in a win at Rutgers. If that’s a trend, it bodes well for Michigan State. Julio Cortez, AP
Fullscreen
Wisconsin forward Ethan Happ drives past Iowa forward Luka Garza, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa.(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
3. Wisconsin (7-1, 1-0)  After suffering a multitude of injuries last season, the Badgers are back to 100 percent and look like they’ll be back in the familiar position of contending for the conference championship behind big man Ethan Happ. The win at Iowa to open Big Ten play was a good sign, along with a win at Xavier early in season and playing Virginia close. Charlie Neibergall, AP
Fullscreen
Maryland guards Anthony Cowan Jr. (1) and Darryl Morsell celebrate in the final moments of an NCAA college basketball game against Penn State, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, in College Park, Md. Maryland won 66-59. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
4. Maryland (7-1, 1-0)  The Terrapins haven’t played the toughest schedule to open the season, but they pushed then-No. 4 Virginia to the limit in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, proving they can play with the best. They beat a solid Penn State team to open conference play and will get tested this week when they hit the road to take on Purdue. Patrick Semansky, AP
Fullscreen
Ohio State's C.J. Jackson, right, drives to the basket against Syracuse's Frank Howard during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio. Syracuse defeated Ohio State 72-62. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
5. Ohio State (7-1, 1-0)  Many expected the Buckeyes to take a step back in coach Chris Holtmann’s second season, but that’s been the opposite of what has happened. Despite falling at home to Syracuse in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, the Buckeyes already had impressive wins at Cincinnati and Creighton before opening Big Ten play by dismantling Minnesota. Expect the solid start to continue with a game this week vs. Illinois. Jay LaPrete, AP
Fullscreen
Nebraska's Glynn Watson Jr. drives in for a score while defended by Clemson's Elijah Thomas during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Nov. 26, 2018, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro)
6. Nebraska (7-1, 1-0)  The Cornhuskers are still stinging from last season’s NCAA Tournament snub but return nearly everyone and have started things this season set to prove they belong. The first part of the season was taking care of business against lesser teams before the Huskers got a big win on the road against Clemson in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. They opened conference play by beating Illinois at home and will head to Minnesota later this week. Richard Shiro, AP
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) shoots over Wisconsin forward Nate Reuvers during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. Wisconsin won 72-66. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
7. Iowa (6-1, 0-1)  The Hawkeyes had a heck of a start to the season, beating then-No. 13 Oregon and following that with a victory over Connecticut to win the 2K Classic. It created plenty of momentum in Iowa City, but the Hawkeyes came up short in the Big Ten opener against Wisconsin and now follow that up with a trip to Michigan State. Charlie Neibergall, AP
Fullscreen
Indiana guard Rob Phinisee (10) makes a pass to a teammate after getting around the defense of Northwestern forward A.J. Turner (21) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, in Bloomington, Ind. Indiana won 68-66. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)
8. Indiana (6-2, 1-0)  There’s plenty of talent in Bloomington, but much of it is young. That means there could be plenty of ups and downs for the Hoosiers, as already evidenced. They knocked off then-No. 24 Marquette but followed that with a loss at Arkansas. They then got blown out by Duke but bounced back to open Big Ten play with a hard-fought win over Northwestern. A trip to Penn State this week will be a challenge. Doug McSchooler, AP
Fullscreen
Minnesota's Jordan Murphy (3) drives around Oklahoma State's Cameron McGriff during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
9. Minnesota (6-2, 0-1)  Victories over Utah and Washington highlighted the start of the season for the Golden Gophers, but things have hit a snag in the last couple of weeks. The Gophers played poorly and lost at Boston College in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, and after beating Oklahoma State, got blown out at Ohio State. Hosting Nebraska this week won’t make getting that first conference win very easy. Bruce Kluckhohn, AP
Fullscreen
Michigan forward Ignas Brazdeikis, left, defends against a layup from Purdue guard Carsen Edwards (3) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)
10. Purdue (5-3, 0-1)  Things started quickly for the Boilermakers but started to go the wrong direction in the championship of the Charleston Classic. Virginia Tech knocked off Purdue that day and since then, the Boilermakers have lost two of three, including at Florida State in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge before getting blown out at Michigan. Purdue has Carsen Edwards, one of the best players in the conference, but he’s not getting much help. Tony Ding, AP
Fullscreen
Northwestern forward Miller Kopp (10) makes a move around the defense of Indiana forward Juwan Morgan (13) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)
11. Northwestern (6-2, 0-1)  The Wildcats have been a bit erratic early in the season, notching wins over the likes of Utah and Georgia Tech but dropping a game to Fresno State before playing well but coming up short in the Big Ten opener at Indiana. Hosting Michigan on Tuesday will be a tall task, but pulling off the upset could put the Cats on the right track. Doug McSchooler, AP
Fullscreen
Michigan State forward Nick Ward (44) collects a rebound while Rutgers guard Montez Mathis (23) and center Shaquille Doorson (2) attack during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
12. Rutgers (5-2, 0-1)  The Scarlet Knights are young but they’re big and they play hard. That, along with a bit of a buzz on campus, should lead to Steve Pikiell’s team winning a few big games this season at home. The win at Miami in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge was an eye-opener before the Scarlet Knights hung with Michigan State for the better part of the game in the conference opener. Julio Cortez, AP
Fullscreen
Penn State forward Lamar Stevens (11) grabs a rebound in front of Maryland forward Jalen Smith, back left, and guard Serrel Smith Jr. in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
13. Penn State (4-3, 0-1)  The defending NIT champions are expecting to parlay last season’s success into an NCAA Tournament berth this season, and they still might. However, the start of the season can only be seen as a disappointment with losses to DePaul and Bradley before coming up short at Maryland in the Big Ten opener. Patrick Semansky, AP
Fullscreen
Notre Dame's Prentiss Hubb (3) and Illinois' Trent Frazier (1) fight for a rebound during an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, in South Bend, Ind. (Michael Caterina/South Bend Tribune via AP)
14. Illinois (2-6, 0-1)  It’s been a difficult start for the Fighting Illini, who lost all three games at the Maui Invitational to get the season off to a rough start. They did push then-No. 3 Gonzaga to the limit in Maui but have been unable to match that with back-to-back losses to Notre Dame in the ACC/Big Challenge and Nebraska in the Big Ten opener. Michael Caterina, AP
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Ann Arbor — Michigan coach John Beilein recently received an assist from another team: Alabama football.

    Beilein showed his team a clip of coach Nick Saban talking about the Crimson Tide’s quarterback situation involving starter Tua Tagovailoa and backup Jalen Hurts, who spent most of the season on the sideline cheering on the guy who took his job.

    Hurts never pouted or griped. He continued to put in the work and prepare each week until he finally got the call in the Southeastern Conference championship game, where he rallied Alabama to a 35-28 victory over Georgia this past weekend.

    It was a message Beilein hopes resonates with the younger Wolverines — particularly freshmen Brandon Johns Jr., David DeJulius, Adrien Nunez and Colin Castleton — who may not be seeing the court and making a major impact right away.

    The work and wait will be worth it in the end.

    “The kid (Hurts) waited all year and his name is forever a part of Alabama culture,” Beilein said. “Most young men are not going to walk on in their first year and have this immediate success…Even the stars, the LeBrons and Kobes that went to the pros their first year, those were not great years.

    “So, it's all relative to them and we continually point out who was not on our scouting report two years ago, three years ago that's a star now.”

    More: No. 5 Michigan embracing 'target on the back' challenge

    In early December last year, Beilein was still trying to figure out his team and whittle down the rotation as he regularly shuffled through at least 10 players a game. Jordan Poole didn’t have his breakout performance against Indiana until roughly this time. Zavier Simpson and Isaiah Livers were both a month away from locking down starting jobs.

    Fast forward to this season, Beilein already knows what he has and what works. It’s one reason why he has predominately relied on a seven-man rotation, with starters Ignas Brazdeikis, Charles Matthews, Jon Teske, Poole and Simpson and key reserves Eli Brooks and Livers all averaging at least 18 minutes per game.

    It’s led to sparse playing time for Johns, DeJulius, Nunez and Castleton, who have all appeared in at least five games but haven’t been needed because the team has been healthy and rolling during its hot start. That doesn’t mean it will always be the case.

    With only four nonconference games left before the real Big Ten grind begins, Beilein said the hope is to at least get DeJulius, a scoring point guard, and Johns, who has spent most of his minutes at the five, “as ready as fast as we can” for needed depth. DeJulius could spell Simpson for stints and allow Brooks to continue playing primarily off the ball, while Johns could provide another versatile frontcourt option.

    "We'd love to get David and Brandon — they're the ones that are showing things in practice — ready for Big Ten play,” Beilein said recently. “If we need them in foul trouble, if we need if there's ever an injury…that's the goal to have them ready.

    “You have a seven- or eight-man rotation, that's not the end of the world, either. That's really good. You’ve got to stay healthy, but you can't just say, 'Hey, we're good. We got a good seven,' and forget about your other guys. We got to work them so that they're really ready when that time comes.”

    Livers, a former Michigan Mr. Basketball winner, isn’t far removed from being in his freshmen teammates’ shoes. He knows what it’s like to go from being a stud in high school to receiving spotty minutes early on in one's college career.

    Yet, he also understands what it takes to stay the course because the better they get, the better the team is going to get. That’s why Livers spoke with each freshman and let them know that while minutes might come and go, there’s always time to watch, learn and ask questions, like he did when he was playing behind Duncan Robinson last season.

    “It's a matter of if you want to be a great teammate or a poor teammate,” Livers said when asked about the key to staying engaged. “Do you want to win or do you want to lose the next game? Do you want to have a great season or do you want to have a bad season?

    “It's not like they're being left out, but they're still engaged, and we keep them encouraged that they are the future of the Michigan Wolverines.”

    And as long as they keep grinding, who knows what could happen. Maybe one could even become the next Hurts.

    “One main thing we never do is we never cheat. We don't cheat ourselves, we don't cheat the grind,” Livers said. “They need to work out, get better, take some time after practice to get some extra shots up…I just tell them every day to stay humble and your time will come.”

    jhawkins@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @jamesbhawkins

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE