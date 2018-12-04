Michigan center Jon Teske, right, shoots against Northwestern forward Vic Law during the first half. (Photo: Nam Y. Huh, AP)

Evanston, Ill. — Heartbreak and heartache.

That’s all Michigan has known its last three visits to Northwestern, all painful losses in their own respective ways.

For the first time since 2013, the No. 5 Wolverines will leave Evanston without a bitter taste following a nail-biting 62-60 win that came down to the last shot in their Big Ten road opener Tuesday at Welsh-Ryan Arena.

Freshman forward Ignas Brazdeikis scored 23 to lead No. 5 Michigan (9-0, 2-0 Big Ten), which has won 23 of 24 since their last regular-season loss, which coincidentally came on the road against the Wildcats on Feb. 6.

Jordan Poole added 15 points and what proved to be the winning basket with 1:53 to go, and Zavier Simpson added 10 points.

Dererk Pardon had 20 points and Vic Law scored 19 for Northwestern (6-3, 0-2), which had a chance to win it in the end but could only watch its 3-point attempt bounce off the rim.

After leading by double digits multiple times in the first half, Michigan scored the first nine points of the second half to take its largest lead, 45-30, behind a three-point play and putback from Brazdeikis and a fast-break dunk by Poole off a turnover.

But just like the first half, foul trouble crept up for Michigan and Northwestern swung back during a stretch where Jon Teske and Charles Matthews were both on the bench. The Wildcats ripped off a 15-2 run over a three-minute stretch to steal all the momentum and chop the deficit to 47-45 with 13:16 to play.

The Wolverines weathered the storm and momentarily calmed things when Teske checked back in. They mustered an answer with back-to-back layup from Simpson and Brazdeikis to create some breathing room, 51-45, at the 11:30 mark.

The shots stopped falling for Michigan and Northwestern roared back with a 9-0 run with back-to-back 3-pointers by Law to take its first lead, 52-51, with 6:32 to go.

After Brazdeikis buried a 3-pointer to tie it at 54, it set up a frenzied finish where the teams traded the lead four times. Michigan regained the lead on a Poole dunk to make it 62-60 with 1:53 remaining.

Despite getting stops on defense, Michigan committed two turnovers in the final 1:20, the second on a shot-clock violation with 14 seconds left that gave Northwestern one last chance to tie it or go for the win.

Michigan was able to survive as Northwestern’s final possession was a broken play that ended with Ryan Taylor 3-point attempt bouncing off the rim.

Coming off big games against Purdue, Poole and Teske seemingly picking up where the left off against Northwestern. Teske proved to be a menacing force on both ends and Poole scored nine points — highlighted by a four-point play after being fouled on a step-back 3-pointer — in first 4:09 to open a 15-7 lead.

Even with Matthews and Teske each picking up an early foul, Michigan started 7-for-10 from the floor and took its first double-digit lead, 22-12, following a Brazdeikis 3-pointer at the 12:06 mark.

Northwestern hung around and took advantage of a disjointed stretch by Michigan’s offense due to foul trouble, using a 7-0 run to pull within 22-19 with 8:15 left in the half.

Brazdeikis snapped Michigan from its funk with a right-handed floater and followed with a fallaway jumper on the baseline to spark an 11-2 spurt. After drawing an offensive foul on one end, he knocked down a 3-pointer and deflected a pass that led to fast-break layup for Poole to push Michigan’s lead to 33-21 at the 3:22 mark.

Northwestern continued to ride Pardon and hit tough, timely shots to stay close, including a step-back 3-pointer from Law before time expired to cut Michigan’s advantage to 36-30 at the break.

