Michigan 62, Northwestern 60
Michigan Wolverines head coach John Beilein talks to Ignas Brazdeikis #13 during a time out in the game against the Northwestern Wildcats at Welsh-Ryan Arena on December 4, 2018 in Evanston, Illinois. Michigan wins, 62-60.
Michigan Wolverines head coach John Beilein talks to Ignas Brazdeikis #13 during a time out in the game against the Northwestern Wildcats at Welsh-Ryan Arena on December 4, 2018 in Evanston, Illinois. Michigan wins, 62-60.
Northwestern head coach Chris Collins directs his team in the first half.
Northwestern head coach Chris Collins directs his team in the first half.
Michigan's John Beilein reacts to a play in the game.
Michigan's John Beilein reacts to a play in the game.
Michigan guard Jordan Poole (2) drives to the basket past Northwestern guard Ryan Taylor during the first half.
Michigan guard Jordan Poole (2) drives to the basket past Northwestern guard Ryan Taylor during the first half.
Michigan guard Zavier Simpson (3) looks to the basket as Northwestern forward Miller Kopp guards during the first half.
Michigan guard Zavier Simpson (3) looks to the basket as Northwestern forward Miller Kopp guards during the first half.
Michigan center Jon Teske, right, shoots against Northwestern forward Vic Law during the first half.
Michigan center Jon Teske, right, shoots against Northwestern forward Vic Law during the first half.
Michigan guard Zavier Simpson, left, shoots against Northwestern forward Vic Law during the first half.
Michigan guard Zavier Simpson, left, shoots against Northwestern forward Vic Law during the first half.
Northwestern center Barret Benson, right, and Michigan forward Austin Davis battle for a loose ball during the first half.
Northwestern center Barret Benson, right, and Michigan forward Austin Davis battle for a loose ball during the first half.
Michigan center Jon Teske, right, shoots against Northwestern guard Jordan Ash during the first half.
Michigan center Jon Teske, right, shoots against Northwestern guard Jordan Ash during the first half.
Michigan guard Jordan Poole, right, shoots against Northwestern forward Pete Nance during the first half.
Michigan guard Jordan Poole, right, shoots against Northwestern forward Pete Nance during the first half.
Northwestern guard Ryan Taylor, right, reacts after missing a basket as Michigan guard Jordan Poole celebrates after Michigan defeated Northwestern 62-60.
Northwestern guard Ryan Taylor, right, reacts after missing a basket as Michigan guard Jordan Poole celebrates after Michigan defeated Northwestern 62-60.
    Evanston, Ill. — The hook-and-hold foul in college basketball has already drawn the ire of plenty of coaches.

    You can add Michigan’s John Beilein to the list.

    Early in the second half of Tuesday’s 62-60 win at Northwestern, junior center Jon Teske was trying to box out Wildcats big man Dererk Pardon and keep him off the offensive glass.

    While the two were battling for position, their arms became tangled and Pardon was whistled for a foul as Teske tried to jump and corral the ball with one hand.

    Pardon argued right away that his right arm was being locked by Teske’s left arm, which prompted the Northwestern bench to ask for a review of the play. The officials  Lamont Simpson, Kelly Pfeifer and Steve McJunkins  obliged and after looking at it on the monitor, they assessed a flagrant 1 hook-and-hold foul on Teske.

    More: Late-game faith in Eli Brooks pays off for Michigan

    That didn’t sit well with Beilein because he argued it still wasn’t clear who hooked who in the slow-motion replay that was shown on the video board at Welsh-Ryan Arena.

    “That's the oddest thing. The foul was on them, on Teske, and somehow we get a technical foul and they get the ball,” Beilein said. “I think we have to continue as we look at this and find out is this really worth it? I could see if there's a hook-and-hold and somebody gets thrown to the ground. All right, let's go to the monitor because this is flagrant. But when it's a simple hook-and-hold, you don't even know.”

    Prior to this season, the hook-and-hold used to be a common foul and wasn’t reviewable. But after Purdue’s Isaac Haas suffered a broken elbow when a player latched onto his arm during a rebound and pulled him to the ground in the NCAA Tournament, it raised a safety issue and is now assessed as a flagrant 1, which awards a team two free throws and possession of the ball.

    The foul gave Northwestern a prime opportunity to cut into Michigan’s eight-point lead, but Pardon missed both free throws and the Wildcats came up empty on its ensuing possession. And for a game that went down to the wire and came down to the final shot, the hook-and-hold call could’ve potentially changed the outcome.

    There lies a major concern that, in addition to disrupting the flow of the game, it could become a major factor in close contests.

    “It's really problematic for the refs and I feel bad for them,” Beilein said. “If it's a violent hook-and-hold, we should be going to the monitor. But that today was absurd that they had to make that ruling, and it was the right ruling as the rule goes.”

    It was the second hook-and-hold flagrant foul called on a Wolverine this season. Junior guard Zavier Simpson was whistled for one  only after a video review just like Teske — during a scramble for a loose ball at Villanova.

