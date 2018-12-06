Linebacker Anthony Solomon, a Miami (Fla.) commit, will be visiting Michigan on Dec. 15. (Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports)

With only two weeks left until the start of the Early Signing Period, here are the key dates Michigan fans need to be aware of in regard to recruiting.

►Dec. 7: According to The Michigan Insider’s Sam Webb, Michigan will host an offensive lineman committed to a different school whose name is currently being kept off the record until that recruit chooses to share that information publicly.

►Dec. 14: Crystal Lake (Ill.) South offensive lineman Trevor Keegan announces his commitment that day. Michigan has been pursuing Keegan heavily for quite some time while battling with Georgia, Clemson and Penn State, where he takes his final official visit this weekend. The feeling among analysts is that Michigan is the team trending right now for the 6-foot-6, 310-pound Keegan.

►Dec. 15: Michigan will host several official visitors next weekend. Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas linebacker Anthony Solomon, a Miami (Fla.) commit, Orange Park (Fla.) Fleming Island tight end Sam Snyder, a one-time Louisville commit, and Kansas City (Mo.) Rockhurst offensive tackle Danielson Ike. The Wolverines are also hoping to get Owings Mills (Md.) McDonogh defensive tackle D’Von Ellies, a recent offer, on campus this weekend as well.

►Dec. 19: This will be start of the early signing period and the day many, if not all of Michigan’s currently committed senior will send in their letters of intent. This is also the date by which many of the Wolverines’ targets who have not yet set decision dates, are likely to have made their selections.

►Jan. 3: The Under Armour All-America Bowl will be played in Orlando, Fla. Michigan will have five commits: safety Quinten Johnson, offensive tackle Trente Jones, defensive tackle Mazi Smith, running back Zach Charbonnet, and offensive lineman Nolan Rumler, playing in the game.

►Jan. 5: The All-American Bowl will take place in San Antonio, Texas, and Michigan will have two commits, safety Daxton Hill and defensive lineman Chris Hinton, playing in the game. Defensive end target Zach Harrison will also be playing in the bowl, and three Wolverine targets, athlete Quavaris Crouch, and wide receivers Cornelius Johnson and Kyle Ford, are scheduled to announce their commitments during the game. The game and announcements will be televised on NBC.

►Jan. 14: Michigan, and other schools around the country, will be able to host official visits again this weekend (they are not able to following the early signing period until this date). The name to watch here is Jared Harrison-Hunte, a recently offered defensive tackle from Brooklyn (N.Y.) Christ the King. Harrison-Hunte is not planning to sign during the early signing period. That will give Michigan an opportunity to get him on campus one of the weekends in January for an official.

►Feb. 6: National Signing Day. While the early signing period has taken some luster off of this date, as the vast majority of prospects will be signed, but there will still be some Michigan targets who wait to sign. One of them is Indianapolis Ben Davis offensive tackle Dawand Jones, who already has visited Michigan, but plans to use January to take additional visits if he cannot come to a decision by Dec. 19.

