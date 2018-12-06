Michigan broadcaster Jim Brandstatter is a guest on Angelique S. Chengelis' podcast, "View from the Press Box." (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Michigan broadcaster Jim Brandstatter and Columbus Dispatch reporter Bill Rabinowitz are this week's guests on Angelique S. Chengelis' podcast, "View from the Press Box".

Brandstatter talks about Urban Meyer's retirement, Michigan's blowout loss against Ohio State this year, his play-by-play style on the radio and his 1969 Wolverines team, which upset the No. 1-ranked Buckeyes in the first year of the "Ten-Year War" between Michigan coach Bo Schembechler and Ohio State's Woody Hayes.

Rabinowitz discusses the reasons for Meyer's decision to step down, the behind-the-scenes reporting on the Zach Smith abuse allegations and the odds of new coach Ryan Day continuing the winning tradition with the Buckeyes.

Here are the time checks for Angelique's two interviews:

► :30: Columbus Dispatch reporter Bill Rabinowitz

► 38:00: Michigan broadcaster Jim Brandstatter

