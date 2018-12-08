Ignas Brazdeikis of the Michigan Wolverines blocks the shot by A. J. Lawson of the South Carolina State Bulldogs during the first half Saturday. The Wolverines won 89-78 to go 10-0 on the season. (Photo: Leon Halip, Getty Images)

Ann Arbor — The floaties, Hawaiian shirts and leis were out in full force for Saturday’s “Poole Party.”

Sophomore guard Jordan Poole certainly didn’t disappoint during the themed event.

No. 5 Michigan was able to push past South Carolina behind a career-high 26 points from Poole, with 19 coming in the second half, in an 89-78 win at Crisler Center.

Freshman forward Ignas Brazdeikis added 17 points and junior center Jon Teske scored 15 for No. 5 Michigan (10-0, 2-0 Big Ten), which committed a season-high 16 turnovers.

Redshirt junior wing Charles Matthews and sophomore forward Isaiah Livers each had 12 points for the Wolverines, who have won their first 10 games since 2012-13 season when they got off to a program-best 16-0 start.

After a sloppy first half, Michigan cleaned up its play and added some needed breathing room behind the hot hand of Poole.

Poole scored eight straight points with two 3-pointers and a fast-break dunk during a stretch where Teske thwarted several South Carolina attempts at the rim to turn a six-point halftime lead into a 56-45 advantage with 15:18 to play.

Poole continued his second-half outburst with a layup in transition and another deep 3-pointer to push it to 65-52 at the 12:15 mark.

When South Carolina briefly cut the lead to single digits at the 10:50 mark, Poole quickly answered with a floater to re-establish a double-digit lead and tie his career-high of 22 points he set earlier this season against George Washington.

Poole set his career high on two free throws following a technical foul on South Carolina’s bench that made it a 15-point game before Michigan took its largest lead, 79-63, on an alley-oop slam from Poole to Teske with 6:21 remaining.

South Carolina used a 7-0 run to cut it to single digits, 82-73, at the 3:23 mark, but Livers buried a 3-pointer and Poole made a layup to help put the game away.

Chris Silva had 18 points and 12 rebounds for South Carolina (4-5), which became the first team to score more than 70 points against Michigan this season. Maik Kotsar added 16 points, Keyshawn Bryant scored 13 and A.J. Lawson 10.

Michigan got off to a sloppy start against South Carolina’s pressure defense, with the exception Teske, who was active early on both ends.

He forced misses at the rim and scored six points within the first five minutes of the game, highlighted by a difficult alley-oop finish from Poole where he was fouled that gave Michigan an 11-6 lead at the 15:16 mark.

But errant passes and mental mistakes piled up as Michigan committed as many turnovers (six) as made field goals in the first 10 minutes. It allowed South Carolina to take a 21-18 lead at the 9:36 mark during a stretch where it made six consecutive field goals.

That led to a back-and-forth stretch with four ties and three lead changes until Michigan used a 13-2 run to regain control. Brazdeikis started the spurt with a pair of aggressive drives to the basket, which led to two free throws and a driving layup, and Simpson capped it with a layup to give the Wolverines a 40-29 advantage with 2:11 left in the half.

The double-digit lead was short-lived, though, as South Carolina responded with a 7-0 flurry over the next minute that ended with a 3-pointer by Silva to pull within 40-36.

Brazdeikis snapped the run with a baseline jumper and Michigan managed to take a 42-36 lead into halftime despite 11 first-half turnovers and playing the final 8:09 without Matthews, who sat with two fouls.

