Jim Harbaugh (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh emphasized yet again he is not leaving for an NFL job, in comments to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Speculation this week had Harbaugh considering the Packers and Browns as head coaching opportunities. Harbaugh has been recruiting and will attend Sunday's annual football banquet at Michigan.

Harbaugh said the rumors were timed to affect recruiting. The early signing period begins Dec. 19.

“This is a choreographed message that comes up at this time every year before signing day," Harbaugh told ESPN this weekend. "It's people spreading messages to further their own personal agenda.

"But I'm on record right here, right now: I'm not going anywhere. I'm staying at Michigan. We have big plans here, and there's a lot we want to accomplish."

Harbaugh is completing his fourth season at Michigan. The Wolverines were 10-2 and are preparing to face Florida in the Peach Bowl, a New Year’s Six bowl, on Dec. 29.

"I can't be any more clear about this -- it's not true," Harbaugh told ESPN. "I'm not going anywhere."