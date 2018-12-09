CLOSE Bob Wojnowski, Angelique S. Chengelis and Matt Charboneau talk about Urban Meyer's retirement and the bowl games between UM-Florida and MSU-Oregon. The Detroit News

Chase Winovich (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

Ann Arbor – Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh opened the football team’s “Awards Show” describing the Wolverines’ latest goal – reaching 11 wins.

Michigan (10-2) will face Florida in the Peach Bowl, a New Year’s Six bowl on Dec. 29 in Atlanta.

Fifth-year senior defensive end Chase Winovich was voted by teammates the Bo Schembechler Most Valuable Player. The other nominees were linebacker Devin Bush, running back Karan Higdon, quarterback Shea Patterson and receiver/returner Donovan Peoples-Jones.

Patterson was named the Wolverines’ Offensive Player of the Year, and Bush – the Big Ten’s top defensive player – was named the Defensive Player of the Year.

More: Michigan's Jim Harbaugh: 'I'm not going anywhere'

“The big one right now is this bowl game,” Harbaugh said in his opening remarks. “To get to 11 wins, that would be, I think the 11th Michigan football team to win 11 or more games. That’s where our determination and focus is right now.

“The best part is the competition. It’s an honor for me to be coaching at the University of Michigan, it’s an honor for me to be on the sideline with these guys. It’s a good Florida team. They’re really a good football team. An ascending football team.”

Michigan award winners

Bo Schembechler MVP: Chase Winovich

Employee of the Year: Ben Herbert (strength coach)

Most outstanding coach of the year: Don Brown

Defensive player of the year: Devin Bush

Offensive player of the year: Shea Patterson

Special teams player of the year: Joe Hewlett

Specialist of the year: Will Hart

Rookie of the year, offense: Ronnie Bell

Rookie of the year, defense: Aidan Hutchinson

Rookie of the year, special teams: Jake Moody

Defensive skill player of the year: David Long

Offensive skill player of the year: Donovan Peoples-Jones

Blue Collar player of the year: Josh Ross

Toughest player of the year: Ben Bredeson

Hugh Rader award (offensive lineman): Jon Runyan

Richard Katcher award (defensive line/OLB): Chase Winovich

Roger Zatkoff award (top linebacker): Devin Bush

Ufer award (enthusiasm): Jared Wangler

Most improved player, offense: Nico Collins

Most improved player, defense: Carlo Kemp

Most improved player, special teams: Tyler Cochran

Top scout team players, offense: Joe Milton, Jess Speight

Top scout team players, defense: Hunter Reynolds, Adam Shibley

Top scout team player, special teams: Jared Davis

Top senior scholar: Noah Furbush

Top grade-point average: Stephen Spanellis