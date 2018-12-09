Bob Wojnowski, Angelique S. Chengelis and Matt Charboneau talk about Urban Meyer's retirement and the bowl games between UM-Florida and MSU-Oregon. The Detroit News
Ann Arbor – Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh opened the football team’s “Awards Show” describing the Wolverines’ latest goal – reaching 11 wins.
Michigan (10-2) will face Florida in the Peach Bowl, a New Year’s Six bowl on Dec. 29 in Atlanta.
Fifth-year senior defensive end Chase Winovich was voted by teammates the Bo Schembechler Most Valuable Player. The other nominees were linebacker Devin Bush, running back Karan Higdon, quarterback Shea Patterson and receiver/returner Donovan Peoples-Jones.
Patterson was named the Wolverines’ Offensive Player of the Year, and Bush – the Big Ten’s top defensive player – was named the Defensive Player of the Year.
“The big one right now is this bowl game,” Harbaugh said in his opening remarks. “To get to 11 wins, that would be, I think the 11th Michigan football team to win 11 or more games. That’s where our determination and focus is right now.
“The best part is the competition. It’s an honor for me to be coaching at the University of Michigan, it’s an honor for me to be on the sideline with these guys. It’s a good Florida team. They’re really a good football team. An ascending football team.”
Michigan award winners
Bo Schembechler MVP: Chase Winovich
Employee of the Year: Ben Herbert (strength coach)
Most outstanding coach of the year: Don Brown
Defensive player of the year: Devin Bush
Offensive player of the year: Shea Patterson
Special teams player of the year: Joe Hewlett
Specialist of the year: Will Hart
Rookie of the year, offense: Ronnie Bell
Rookie of the year, defense: Aidan Hutchinson
Rookie of the year, special teams: Jake Moody
Defensive skill player of the year: David Long
Offensive skill player of the year: Donovan Peoples-Jones
Blue Collar player of the year: Josh Ross
Toughest player of the year: Ben Bredeson
Hugh Rader award (offensive lineman): Jon Runyan
Richard Katcher award (defensive line/OLB): Chase Winovich
Roger Zatkoff award (top linebacker): Devin Bush
Ufer award (enthusiasm): Jared Wangler
Most improved player, offense: Nico Collins
Most improved player, defense: Carlo Kemp
Most improved player, special teams: Tyler Cochran
Top scout team players, offense: Joe Milton, Jess Speight
Top scout team players, defense: Hunter Reynolds, Adam Shibley
Top scout team player, special teams: Jared Davis
Top senior scholar: Noah Furbush
Top grade-point average: Stephen Spanellis
