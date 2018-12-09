The Michigan Football Awards Show
Michigan's Chase Winovich, poses with a statue of former Michigan football coach, Bo Schembechler, after being named Michigan's Most Valuable Player, during the Michigan Football Awards Show, Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Crisler Center.
Michigan head football coach, Jim Harbaugh, recognizes the senior class of 2018 at this year's Michigan Football Awards Show, Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Crisler Center.
Every award winner at this year's Michigan Football Awards Show received a statue of former Michigan football coach, Bo Schembechler.
Michigan head football coach, Jim Harbaugh, stands off to the side of the stage waiting for the event to start.
Members of the Michigan Marching Band kick off the festivities.
Michigan football fans watch a video on the 2018 football season at the beginning of this year's Michigan Football Awards Show.
University of Michigan President, March Schlissel, addressed the crowd during the Michigan Football Awards Show.
Former Michigan offensive lineman, Jon Jansen, emcees the Michigan Football Awards Show.
Michigan head football coach, Jim Harbaugh, shakes hands with senior Chase Winovich as he walks across the stage to receive his M Ring presented by the UM Club of Greater Detroit at the 2018 Michigan Football Awards Show.
Michigan football's 2018 senior class poses for a group photo during the Michigan Football Awards Show.
Michigan football junior offensive lineman, Stephen Spanellis, poses with a statue of former Michigan football coach, Bo Schembechler, after being honored for having the highest G.P.A. on the team for the second straight year.
Michigan football players, from left, Nico Collins, Carlo Kemp, and Tyler Cochran, pose with a statue of former Michigan football coach, Bo Schembechler, after being named the Most Improved Players on offense, defense and special teams.
Michigan football player, Jared Wangler, poses with a statue of former Michigan football coach, Bo Schembechler, after being named the Bob Uber Spirit Award winner.
Michigan linebacker Devin Bush, poses with a statue of former Michigan football coach, Bo Schembechler, after being honored as both the Roger Zatkoff Award (he would also be named the Defensive Player of the Year award for the Wolverines).
Michigan defensive lineman, Chase Winovich, talks with the crowd after being named the Richard Katcher Award winner, during the Michigan Football Awards Show. Winovich would also be named the Most Valuable Player at the end of the program.
Michigan offensive lineman, Jon Runyan poses with a statue of former Michigan football coach, Bo Schembechler, after being honored with the Hugh H. Rader Memorial Award.
The crowd gets a good laugh as a less than tough looking photo of Michigan offensive lineman, Ben Bredesen, is flashed on the screen as he accepts the Toughest Player Award.
Michigan safety, Josh Ross, poses next to statue of former Michigan football coach, Bo Schembechler, after being honored with the Blue Collar Award.
Michigan wide receiver, Donovan Peoples-Jones is congratulated by Jay Harbaugh after being named the team's Offensive Skill Player of the Year.
Michigan's David Long, poses with a statue of former Michigan football coach, Bo Schembechler, after being named Michigan's Defensive Skill Player of the Year.
Michigan football's Rookie of the Year award winners, Jake Moody (special teams), Aidan Hutchinson, (defense) and Ronnie Bell (offense) pose with a statue of former Michigan football coach, Bo Schembechler, during the Michigan Football Awards Show.
Michigan's Joe Hewlett, left, and Will Hart, right, pose with a statue of former Michigan football coach, Bo Schembechler, after being named Michigan's Special Teams Player of the Year, and Specialist of the Year.
Michigan quarterback, Shea Patterson, talks about his first season as a Wolverine after being named the team's Offensive Player of the Year.
Michigan quarterback, Shea Patterson, poses with a statue of former Michigan football coach, Bo Schembechler, after being named Michigan's Offensive Player of the Year.
Michigan defensive coordinator, Don Brown, talks to his players after being named the Coach of the Year by head coach Jim Harbaugh.
    Ann Arbor — While Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh was reticent to further discuss comments he made earlier Sunday shooting down the annual drone of Harbaugh-to-the-NFL rumors, athletic director Warde Manuel reiterated he expects Harbaugh to finish his coaching career here.

    Harbaugh responded sharply — “I addressed that” — when asked following the Michigan Football Awards Show about his comments to ESPN regarding the rumors that began swirling this past week. About this time every postseason, Harbaugh’s name has been linked to NFL vacancies. He previously coached the San Francisco 49ers before taking over at Michigan.

    “This is a choreographed message that comes up at this time every year before signing day," Harbaugh told ESPN on Sunday. "It's people spreading messages to further their own personal agenda. But I'm on record right here, right now: I'm not going anywhere. I'm staying at Michigan. We have big plans here, and there's a lot we want to accomplish."

    Harbaugh is completing his fourth season at Michigan. The Wolverines were 10-2 and are preparing to face Florida in the Peach Bowl, a New Year’s Six bowl, on Dec. 29.

    "I can't be any more clear about this — it's not true," Harbaugh told ESPN.  "I'm not going anywhere."

    During an official Peach Bowl news conference following the Michigan Football Awards Show, Harbaugh was asked why he chose now to comment on the rumors.

    “To make a statement of it,” he said. "To go on record, and to not be asked any more after that by people who like to yap and ask questions.”

    Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh on not wanting to further discuss rumors about possibly leaving for the NFL. Angelique S. Chengelis, The Detroit News

    Manuel was more willing to address the situation.

    “Let me add this, Jim is one of the greatest coaches, college or pro, so I think it’s to his credit his name continually pops up,” Manuel said. “But I think, as I said before, when we think about bringing student-athletes here, we want the best, and we have the best coach. I just hope people understand and particularly our recruits don’t get dissuaded because people put out these rumors which this man deserves because of his ability to coach.

    "But let’s draw back on the every year as soon as there’s an opening all of a sudden because his name’s mentioned that he’s not going to be here. He and I have a great relationship. We talked about this from the first year on. I have full faith in Jim, in the person he is and the leader he is of this team. I’m so happy he’s our coach. I look forward to him coaching, as I said before, until he retires from Michigan and ends his career here."

    Bowl status

    Junior defensive end Rashan Gary is preparing for the NFL Draft and has announced he will not play in the Peach Bowl. Harbaugh was asked if there are other players who also have decided not to play.

    “I’ll let them make that decision or announcement,” Harbaugh said. “I don’t make announcements concerning that.”

    Fifth-year senior defensive end Chase Winovich, voted the team MVP, and quarterback Shea Patterson said Sunday they will play in the bowl.

    Injury update

    Junior linebacker Devin Bush suffered a hip pointer in the Ohio State game and missed much of the second half.

    “He’s rehabbing and coming along good,” Harbaugh said.

    Patterson suffered a knee contusion against the Buckeyes and said he will be “100 percent” by the Peach Bowl.

    Extra points

    Peach Bowl CEO Gary Stokan said the game is a sellout and, with the addition of 3,500 expandable seats that also have been sold, he expects 74,000 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta for the game.

    Michigan was given 12,500 ticket to sell. Manuel said he hasn’t checked recently but three and a half days after tickets were made available through Michigan, 7,500 had been sold.

    “Very happy with our fans and know they’ll be there full throttle for us,” Manuel said.

    ... Ohio State coach Urban Meyer earlier in the week announced his retirement from coaching. Harbaugh was asked if he had any reaction to that news.

    “No,” Harbaugh said.

    achengelis@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @chengelis

