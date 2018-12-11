Michigan defensive end Chase Winovich said recruits should not be "fooled" by what happened against Ohio State on Nov. 24 as a reason to not go to Michigan. (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

Score another one for Ohio State.

The OSU football Twitter account had some fun on Tuesday responding to Michigan’s colorful Chase Winovich, a fifth-year senior defensive end, who last Sunday referred to the Wolverines’ 62-39 loss to Ohio State as a “mirage”.

Ohio State football’s account posted on Tuesday this comment: “Was it just a mirage?” It also included a Saturday Night Live sketch that took place in the desert. It was tweaked a bit to include, after one character mentioned a mirage, the final score, 62-39, appearing in the desert.

Then, a television appeared in the desert featuring Ohio State coach Urban Meyer, who last week announced his retirement, hoisting the Big Ten championship trophy.

Michigan lost at Ohio State and saw its Big Ten title game and national championship hopes evaporate.

Winovich, who on Sunday was answering a question whether he would lobby roommate Shea Patterson, Michigan’s quarterback, to return for a final year of eligibility, shaped his response in a way that was also directed at potential recruits.

“Any recruit or any potential guy that sees what happened in the Ohio State game and is persuaded against coming to Michigan because of that, I would say that alone is a mirage and they should not be fooled,” he said.

He was asked what he meant by “mirage”.

“The game didn’t go — we didn’t have our best game that day, obviously,” Winovich said. “I don’t think anybody would say that. It wasn’t us. It happened, it is what it is. We’re going to look it in the face, but it wasn’t us being way worse than Ohio State. It was just we had a bad day and they capitalized on it. Just like we’ve been doing, we’re coming back stronger and we’re going to remember this next year.”

Winovich said he is leaving Michigan in better shape than when he arrived.

“What we built here, and what we’re continuing to build, is a powerhouse,” Winovich said. “That’s the Michigan that I’m leaving, is a Michigan that is headed in the trajectory where the sky is the limit. Not to quote Buzz Lightyear, but it’s infinity and beyond with what we’re working with here.”

