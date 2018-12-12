Michigan defensive coordinator Don Brown reportedly interviewed with Temple for its head coaching job, according to a sourced report in the Philadelphia Inquirer. (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

Michigan defensive coordinator Don Brown reportedly interviewed with Temple for its head coaching job, according to a sourced report in the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Miami (Fla.) defensive coordinator Manny Diaz and Francis Brown, who was a Temple assistant (2011-2016) and more recently Baylor assistant head coach/cornerbacks, also reportedly have interviewed. Mike Elko also reportedly interviewed but will return to Texas A&M as defensive coordinator.

Brown has led Michigan’s defense to the top ranking nationally in two of the last three seasons, including this year. The 63-year-old Brown has repeatedly said he’s happy in Ann Arbor.

“I love it here,” Brown has said. “I’ve said it 100 times and I’ll say it again — Coach (Jim Harbaugh) has a tremendous philosophy of how he coaches this game. I never have to worry about anything but coaching defense. What a beautiful job. That’s all I can say.

“I get to work for the best head coach in the country, and I get to practice my craft, and hopefully keep the kids happy. When they’re not happy, then you’ve got to go. I don’t know about the lifer piece, but I’m enjoying every day. That’s for sure.”

Brown has been a head coach three times during his career, most recently at Massachusetts, 2004-2008

His five-year contract, revised in December 2016, is for $1 million per year with a retention bonus each of the first four years -- $300,000 in each of the first two years and $400,000 in Years 3 and 4. There is no retention bonus in the final year of the contract. He would owe Michigan $250,000 if he leaves for another job before the end of his contract.

