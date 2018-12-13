Michigan's John Kolesar, left, escapes a USC tackler during the Wolverines' 22-14 win over the Trojans during the Rose Bowl on Jan. 2, 1989. (Photo: Detroit News)

Recruiting analyst Allen Trieu as well as former Wolverine John Kolesar and his son Caden are Angelique S. Chengelis' guests this week on View from the Press Box.

Trieu, who writes a recruiting column for The Detroit News, talks about next week's early signing deadline on Wednesday, Dec. 19.

Angelique also talks with Caden Kolesar, who is following his father, John, and grandfather, Bill, to play football for the Wolverines.

Here are the time checks for Angelique's two interviews:

► :30: Recruiting expert Allen Trieu

► 41:30: John Kolesar, Caden Kolesar

