LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Recruiting analyst Allen Trieu as well as former Wolverine John Kolesar and his son Caden are Angelique S. Chengelis' guests this week on View from the Press Box.

Trieu, who writes a recruiting column for The Detroit News, talks about next week's early signing deadline on Wednesday, Dec. 19.

Angelique also talks with Caden Kolesar, who is following his father, John, and grandfather, Bill, to play football for the Wolverines.

Here are the time checks for Angelique's two interviews:

► :30: Recruiting expert Allen Trieu

► 41:30: John Kolesar, Caden Kolesar

Fifteen previous podcasts

View from the Press Box: Bill Rabinowitz, Jim Brandstatter

View from the Press Box: Gerry DiNardo, Tom VanHaaren

View from the Press Box: Joel Klatt, Tim May

View from the Press Box: Mike Hart, Tom Mars

View from the Press Box: James Laurinaitis, Mack Brown

View from the Press Box: Chris Fowler, Pat Forde

View from the Press Box: Adam Schefter

View from the Press Box: John Wangler

View from the Press Box: Desmond Howard

View from the Press Box: Tom Ufer

View from the Press Box: Grant Newsome

View from the Press Box: Jon Jansen

View from the Press Box: Jason, Randy Sklar

View from the Press Box: Andy Mignery

View from the Press Box: Sean Patterson

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE