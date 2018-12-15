CLOSE Michigan coach talks about his team's performance in Saturday's 70-62 win over in-state foe Western Michigan. James Hawkins, The Detroit News

Western Michigan guard Jared Printy (4) and Western Michigan guard Josh Davis (3) converge on Michigan guard Charles Matthews (1) going to the basket in the first half Saturday. Matthews finished with 25 points and 10 rebounds as No. 5 Michigan defeated Western 70-62. (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

Ann Arbor — Michigan hadn’t played in a week and it certainly looked like it.

No offensive flow. Missed free throws and open 3-pointers. Careless passes. Empty possessions.

It all piled up in an uninspiring first-half performance against in-state foe Western Michigan.

No. 5 Michigan was eventually able to snap from its slumber, using a 24-4 run over the first and second halves to flip the game and pull out an ugly 70-62 win Saturday at Crisler Center.

BOX SCORE: Michigan 70, Western Michigan 62

Redshirt junior wing Charles Matthews recorded his first double-double of the season with 25 points and 10 rebounds and keyed the game-changing spurt for Michigan (11-0, 2-0 Big Ten), which finished 15-for-25 on free throws and had as many turnovers (eight) as assists.

Junior guard Zavier Simpson added 15 points and went 3-for-4 from 3-point range, and sophomore guard Jordan Poole scored 14.

More: UM might rely more on freshman big Brandon Johns Jr.

Michael Flowers scored 31 and Jared Printy added 10 points with three made 3-pointers for Western Michigan (5-5), which committed 16 turnovers that led to 20 points for Michigan.

After closing out the first half with a flourish, Michigan picked up where it left off in the second half. The Wolverines scored nine straight points with 3-pointers from Poole and Simpson to kick-start a 14-2 run.

Simpson buried another deep ball and Matthews, who had five points during the spurt, capped it with a layup to give Michigan a 44-32 lead with 14:46 to play.

Western Michigan didn’t go away quietly. The Broncos responded with an 8-1 run that featured a 3-pointer by Printy to cut the deficit to 45-40 at the 12:53 mark.

And every time it looked like Michigan was going to pull away — like when Simpson hit a 3-pointer to make it 55-45 with 8:05 remaining — Western Michigan found a way to hang around.

The Broncos pulled within five points four times in the final 4:18 but the Wolverines answered each time with a big basket from freshman forward Ignas Brazdeikis and Poole, two free throws from Matthews and a 3-pointer from Matthews.

It ended up being enough as Poole made two free throws with 39 seconds left and Simpson had a fast-break layup off a steal with 17 seconds left to seal it.

Unlike the second half, Western Michigan was in control for most of the first half. It punched Michigan in the mouth early, took an 11-5 lead after back-to-back 3-pointers by Printy at the 13:57 mark and did something no team has been able to do at Crisler Center this season — maintain the lead the majority of opening 20 minutes.

Michigan couldn’t snap out of its funk but managed to pull even at 17 following a 3-pointer from Matthews, snapping the team’s 0-for-6 start from beyond the arc, and splitting a pair of free throws with 6:23 left in the half.

Western Michigan countered as Flowers began to heat up and take over the game. He scored 11 straight on an array of acrobatic baskets to put the Broncos back on top, 28-20, at the 2:58 mark.

But Michigan finally showed signs of life down the stretch. The Wolverines turned their defense into offense, rattling off a 10-0 run over the final 2:21 with eight points coming from Matthews, highlighted by a coast-to-coast layup that beat the buzzer and gave Michigan its first lead, 30-28, at the break.

Michigan will close out its nonconference schedule with home games against Air Force (Dec. 22) and Binghamton (Dec. 30).

jhawkins@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @jamesbhawkins