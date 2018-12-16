2019 Michigan football commitments
2019 Michigan football commitments
Go through the gallery to view the Michigan football program's 2019 commitments (star ratings according to the 247Sports Composite). David Guralnick, Detroit News
Erick All, Fairfield (Ohio), TE, 6-4, 225 pounds, three stars. 247Sports
Erick All, Fairfield (Ohio), TE, 6-4, 225 pounds, three stars. 247Sports
Karsen Barnhart, Paw Paw, OT, 6-4, 273 pounds, three
Karsen Barnhart, Paw Paw, OT, 6-4, 273 pounds, three stars. Twitter: @k_ballin_
Zach Carpenter, Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller, OG,
Zach Carpenter, Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller, OG, 6-5, 310 pounds, three stars. 247Sports
Zach Charbonnet, Westlake Village (Calif.) Oaks Christian,
Zach Charbonnet, Westlake Village (Calif.) Oaks Christian, RB, 6-2, 215 pounds, four stars. Brandon Huffman / 247 Sports
Chris Hinton, Norcross (Ga.) Greater Atlanta Christian,
Chris Hinton, Norcross (Ga.) Greater Atlanta Christian, DE, 6-4, 280 pounds, five stars. Twitter: @thechrishinton
Giles Jackson, Oakley (Calif.) Freedom, all-purpose
Giles Jackson, Oakley (Calif.) Freedom, all-purpose back, 5-8, 175 pounds, four stars. Shotgun Spratling/USCFootball.com
George Johnson III, Stuart (Fla.) Martin County, ATH,
George Johnson III, Stuart (Fla.) Martin County, ATH, 5-11, 180 pounds, three stars. Andrew Ivins / 247 Sports
Quinten Johnson, St. John's College (Washington D.C.),
Quinten Johnson, St. John's College (Washington D.C.), S, 5-11, 190 pounds, three stars. 247 Sports
Trente Jones, Loganville (Ga.) Grayson, OT, 6-6, 282
Trente Jones, Loganville (Ga.) Grayson, OT, 6-6, 282 pounds, four stars. Keith Niebuhr / 247 Sports
Trevor Keegan, Crystal Lake (Ill.) South, OT, 6-6,
Trevor Keegan, Crystal Lake (Ill.) South, OT, 6-6, 310 pounds, four stars. Brice Marich, 247Sports
Quintel Kent, St. Edward (Lakewood, Ohio), WR, 6-foot,
Quintel Kent, St. Edward (Lakewood, Ohio), WR, 6-foot, 170 pounds, three stars. 247Sports
Cade McNamara, Reno (Nev.) Damonte Ranch, QB, 6-1,
Cade McNamara, Reno (Nev.) Damonte Ranch, QB, 6-1, 206 pounds, four stars. 247Sports
Mike Morris, Delray Beach (Fla.) American Heritage,
Mike Morris, Delray Beach (Fla.) American Heritage, DE, 6-5, 255 pounds, four stars. 247Sports
Gabe Newburg, Clayton (Ohio) Northmont, DE, 6-5, 230
Gabe Newburg, Clayton (Ohio) Northmont, DE, 6-5, 230 pounds, three stars. 247Sports
David Ojabo, Blairstown (N.J.) Blair Academy, DE, 6-4.5,
David Ojabo, Blairstown (N.J.) Blair Academy, DE, 6-4.5, 233 pounds, three stars. Twitter: @DavidOjabo
Jalen Perry, Dacula, Ga., CB, 6-1, 188 pounds, four
Jalen Perry, Dacula, Ga., CB, 6-1, 188 pounds, four stars. Brice Marich, 247Sports
Nolan Rumler, Akron (Ohio) Archbishop Hoban, OG, 6-4,
Nolan Rumler, Akron (Ohio) Archbishop Hoban, OG, 6-4, 290 pounds, four stars. 247 Sports
Mike Sainristil, Everett, Mass., CB, 5-10, 175 pounds,
Mike Sainristil, Everett, Mass., CB, 5-10, 175 pounds, three stars. Brian Dohn, 247Sports
Mazi Smith, Grand Rapids East Kentwood, DT, 6-3, 290
Mazi Smith, Grand Rapids East Kentwood, DT, 6-3, 290 pounds, four stars. Allen Trieu / 247Sports
Anthony Solomon, Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas
Anthony Solomon, Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas, LB, 6-0, 190 pounds, four stars. Andrew Ivins, 247Sports
Jack Stewart, New Canaan (Conn.), OT, 6-5, 280 pounds,
Jack Stewart, New Canaan (Conn.), OT, 6-5, 280 pounds, three stars. Twitter: @jackstewartnc
Charles Thomas, Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy, ILB,
Charles Thomas, Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy, ILB, 6-0, 222 pounds, three stars. 247Sports
DJ Turner II, Suwanee (Ga.) North Gwinnett, CB, 6-0,
DJ Turner II, Suwanee (Ga.) North Gwinnett, CB, 6-0, 165 pounds, three stars. Twitter: @djturner_2019
Joey Velazquez, Columbus (Ohio) St. Francis De Sales,
Joey Velazquez, Columbus (Ohio) St. Francis De Sales, S, 6-0, 205 pounds, three stars. 247Sports
    Michigan has flipped four-star linebacker Anthony Solomon from Miami (Fla.), he announced via Twitter Sunday night.

    "In life the only constant is change and with that thought and a heavy heart I announce to the University of Miami that it is in my best interest to de-commit from the Hurricanes," Solomon tweeted. "I am now committed to the University of Michigan. Make no mistake this is the hardest decision I've made. Throughout the recruiting cycle the University of Michigan, Coach (Jim) Harbaugh and Coach (Don) Brown have never given up on me."

    Solomon, a 6-foot, 190-pounder from Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas, is ranked the 10th-best outside linebacker in the country and the No. 28 prospect in Florida, according to the 247Sports composite.

    Solomon is the second linebacker in Michigan's 2019 class, which numbers 25 verbal commitments. The early signing period begins Wednesday.

     

     

