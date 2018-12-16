Anthony Solomon, a linebacker from Fort Lauderdale (Fla). St. Thomas Aquinas, says he'll play at Michigan next fall. (Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports)

Michigan has flipped four-star linebacker Anthony Solomon from Miami (Fla.), he announced via Twitter Sunday night.

"In life the only constant is change and with that thought and a heavy heart I announce to the University of Miami that it is in my best interest to de-commit from the Hurricanes," Solomon tweeted. "I am now committed to the University of Michigan. Make no mistake this is the hardest decision I've made. Throughout the recruiting cycle the University of Michigan, Coach (Jim) Harbaugh and Coach (Don) Brown have never given up on me."

Solomon, a 6-foot, 190-pounder from Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas, is ranked the 10th-best outside linebacker in the country and the No. 28 prospect in Florida, according to the 247Sports composite.

Solomon is the second linebacker in Michigan's 2019 class, which numbers 25 verbal commitments. The early signing period begins Wednesday.