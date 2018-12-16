Notable sports deaths in 2018 (Updated: Dec. 16)
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Hockey sticks mark the scene of the tragic Humboldt
Hockey sticks mark the scene of the tragic Humboldt bus accident, which claimed the lives of 16 members of the Canadian junior-hockey team. For a look back at the notable sports deaths of 2018, scroll through the gallery. Associated Press
Fullscreen
Scott Matzka, former Michigan hockey player who played
Scott Matzka, former Michigan hockey player who played professionally with the Grand Rapids Griffins and Kalamazoo Wings, from ALS (Lou Gehrig's Disease). Dec. 16. He was 40. Michigan athletics
Fullscreen
Joan Steinbrenner, Yankees vice chair and wife of late
Joan Steinbrenner, Yankees vice chair and wife of late Yankees owner George Steinbrenner. Dec. 14. She was 83. Kathy Willens, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Bill Fralic, former star NFL offensive lineman who
Bill Fralic, former star NFL offensive lineman who finished his career with the Lions, of cancer. Dec. 13. He was 56. Keith Srakocic, Associated Press
Fullscreen
President George H.W. Bush, an avid Houston Astros
President George H.W. Bush, an avid Houston Astros fan and former captain of the Yale baseball team. Nov. 30. He was 94. Pool, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Robert "Bob" McNair, founder and owner of the NFL's
Robert "Bob" McNair, founder and owner of the NFL's Houston Texans. Nov. 23. He was 81. Eric Christian Smith, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Ron Johnson, former Michigan running back and the Wolverines'
Ron Johnson, former Michigan running back and the Wolverines' first African-American captain, from complications from Alzheimer's Disease. Nov. 10. He was 71. Detroit News
Fullscreen
Wally Triplett, former Lions running back and the first
Wally Triplett, former Lions running back and the first African-American to be drafted and play for an NFL team. Nov. 8. He was 92. Detroit News
Fullscreen
Willie McCovey, San Francisco Giants' Hall-of-Fame
Willie McCovey, San Francisco Giants' Hall-of-Fame slugger, after a long illness. Oct. 31. He was 80. Robert Houston, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, owner of English soccer club
Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, owner of English soccer club Leicester City, in a helicopter crash. Oct. 27. He was 60. Adam Davy, Associated Press
Fullscreen
John Ziegler Jr., former NHL president who oversaw
John Ziegler Jr., former NHL president who oversaw the merger with the World Hockey Association and a Grosse Pointe native who began his sports career in the Red Wings front office. Oct. 26. He was 84. Associated Press
Fullscreen
Paul Allen, co-founder of Microsoft and owner of the
Paul Allen, co-founder of Microsoft and owner of the NFL's Seattle Seahawks and NBA's Portland Trail Blazers, of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. Oct. 15. He was 65. Ted S. Warren, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Jim Taylor, Hall of Fame fullback for the Green Bay
Jim Taylor, Hall of Fame fullback for the Green Bay Packers. Oct. 13. He was 83. Associated Press
Fullscreen
Tex Winter, pioneer of the innovate "Triangle Offense"
Tex Winter, pioneer of the innovate "Triangle Offense" and assistant on NBA championship teams with the Bulls and Lakers. Oct. 10. He was 96. Ed Zurga, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Alex Spanos, owner of the NFL's Chargers (first in
Alex Spanos, owner of the NFL's Chargers (first in San Diego, now in Los Angeles). Oct. 9. He was 95. Tim Boyle, Associated Press
Fullscreen
John Gagliardi, former football coach at St. John's
John Gagliardi, former football coach at St. John's University in Minnesota who won more games than any other college football coach at any level. Oct. 7. He was 91. Jim Mone, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Wayde Sims, LSU basketball player, who was shot. Sept.
Wayde Sims, LSU basketball player, who was shot. Sept. 28. He was 20. Hilary Scheinuk, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Mike Labinjo, former Michigan State defensive lineman.
Mike Labinjo, former Michigan State defensive lineman. Sept. 22. He was 38. Darron R. Silva, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Don Welke, long-time MLB scout who specialized in Michigan
Don Welke, long-time MLB scout who specialized in Michigan and Midwest prospects and also coached baseball at Eastern Michigan and Concordia. Sept. 19. He was 75. YouTube
Fullscreen
Richard DeVos, owner of the NBA's Orlando Magic and
Richard DeVos, owner of the NBA's Orlando Magic and founder of Amway, from complications from an infection. Sept. 6. He was 92. Stephen M. Dowell, Orlando Sentinel
Fullscreen
Alvin Brian “Ab” McDonald, former Chicago Blackhawks
Alvin Brian “Ab” McDonald, former Chicago Blackhawks forward and former Detroit Red Wing. Sept. 4. He was 82. Associated Press
Fullscreen
Paul Naumoff, right, former Detroit Lions Pro Bowl
Paul Naumoff, right, former Detroit Lions Pro Bowl linebacker. Aug. 17. He was 73. Detroit News
Fullscreen
Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart, former professional wrestler
Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart, former professional wrestler with the WWE and a member of the famed Hart Foundation, from a fall out at his home. Aug. 13. He was 63. WWE
Fullscreen
Jarrod Lyle, professional golfer, of complications
Jarrod Lyle, professional golfer, of complications from leukemia. Aug. 8. He was 36. Getty Images
Fullscreen
Stan Mikita, long-time captain of the Chicago Blackhawks
Stan Mikita, long-time captain of the Chicago Blackhawks who played for the team for 22 years, from complications of Lewy body dementia. Aug. 7. He was 78. Julien LeBourdais, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Nikolai Volkoff, former professional wrestler and WWE
Nikolai Volkoff, former professional wrestler and WWE Hall-of Famer. July 29. He was 70. WWE
Fullscreen
Bruce Lietzke, former PGA Tour golfer and winner of
Bruce Lietzke, former PGA Tour golfer and winner of 2003 U.S. Senior Open, of brain cancer. July 28. He was 67. Darren Carroll, Getty Images
Fullscreen
"Jumpin'" Johnny Kline, Wayne State legendary basketball
"Jumpin'" Johnny Kline, Wayne State legendary basketball and track and field star, Harlem Globetrotters great and member of the Michigan Sports Hall of Fame. July 26. He was 87. Harlem Globetrotters
Fullscreen
Tony Sparano, Minnesota Vikings offensive-line coach
Tony Sparano, Minnesota Vikings offensive-line coach and former head coach of the Oakland Raiders and Miami Dolphins, of a heart attack. July 22. He was 56. Bay Area News Group
Fullscreen
Manny Ycaza, Hall-of-Fame jockey who won the 1964 Belmont
Manny Ycaza, Hall-of-Fame jockey who won the 1964 Belmont Stakes, of pneumonia and sepsis. July 16. He was 80. J. Harris, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Gabe Rivera, former defensive end at Texas Tech and
Gabe Rivera, former defensive end at Texas Tech and member of the College Football Hall of Fame. July 16. He was 57. John Amis, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Mike Kudla, former Ohio State defensive end and member
Mike Kudla, former Ohio State defensive end and member of 2002 national-championship team. July 15. He was 34. Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Don McAuliffe, former Michigan State running back and
Don McAuliffe, former Michigan State running back and captain of 1952 national-championship team. July 14. He was 90. Associated Press
Fullscreen
Ray Emery, former NHL goaltender, in a drowning accident.
Ray Emery, former NHL goaltender, in a drowning accident. July 15. He was 35. Chris O'Meara, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Dan Ewald, former Detroit News Tigers beat writer,
Dan Ewald, former Detroit News Tigers beat writer, long-time Tigers media-relations chief, and good friend of late Tigers manager Sparky Anderson, from complications of Alzheimer's Disease. July 11. He was 73. Detroit News
Fullscreen
Darryl Rogers, former Detroit Lions and Michigan State
Darryl Rogers, former Detroit Lions and Michigan State football coach. July 11. He was 83. Detroit News
Fullscreen
Frank Ramsey, Hall-of-Fame basketball player (Boston
Frank Ramsey, Hall-of-Fame basketball player (Boston Celtics) and seven-time NBA champion. July 8. He was 86. Associated Press
Fullscreen
Bruce Maher, former Detroit Lions defensive back and
Bruce Maher, former Detroit Lions defensive back and team MVP, of cancer. July 6. He was 80. Krause Funeral Homes
Fullscreen
Elbert Richmond Jr., former Detroit high-school basketball
Elbert Richmond Jr., former Detroit high-school basketball and football coach and Wayne State Hall-of-Famer, of complications from Alzheimer's Disease. July 5. He was 87. Family photo
Fullscreen
Matt Cappotelli, former professional wrestler, winner
Matt Cappotelli, former professional wrestler, winner of "WWE Tough Enough" reality show and former Western Michigan football player, of brain cancer. June 29. He was 38. WWE
Fullscreen
Phil Rodgers (left), former professional golfer and
Phil Rodgers (left), former professional golfer and winner of the 1966 Buick Open, of leukemia. June 26. He was 80. Charles Kelly, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Peter Thomson, former professional golfer and five-time
Peter Thomson, former professional golfer and five-time British Open champion, from complications of Parkinson's. June 20. He was 88. Andrew Redington, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Hubert Green, former professional golfer and two-time
Hubert Green, former professional golfer and two-time major winner, of throat cancer. June 19. He was 71. Jamie Squire, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Walter Bahr, soccer legend who was part of the 1950
Walter Bahr, soccer legend who was part of the 1950 U.S. team that stunned England in the World Cup, from complications of a broken hip. June 18. He was 91. Drew Hallowell, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Leon Allen White, AKA "Big Van Vader," former professional
Leon Allen White, AKA "Big Van Vader," former professional wrestler, of pneumonia. June 18. He was 63. WWE
Fullscreen
Anne Donovan, Hall of Fame basketball player and coach
Anne Donovan, Hall of Fame basketball player and coach and three-time Olympic champion, of heart failure. June 13. She was 56. Streeter Lecka, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Red Schoendienst, Hall-of-Fame second baseman for the
Red Schoendienst, Hall-of-Fame second baseman for the St. Louis Cardinals. June 6. He was 95. Associated Press
Fullscreen
Dwight Clark, former NFL receiver (who made "The Catch"
Dwight Clark, former NFL receiver (who made "The Catch" with the 49ers), of complications of Lou Gehrig's Disease (ALS). June 4. He was 61. Phil Huber, Associated Press
Fullscreen
C.M. Newton, Hall-of-Fame basketball coach coach who
C.M. Newton, Hall-of-Fame basketball coach coach who was a big influence on the 1992 "Dream Team" Olympics roster. June 4. He was 88. Mary Altaffer, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Bill Mallory, former Indiana football coach. May 25.
Bill Mallory, former Indiana football coach. May 25. He was 82. Twitter
Fullscreen
Carol Mann, former LPGA great and World Golf Hall-of-Famer.
Carol Mann, former LPGA great and World Golf Hall-of-Famer. May 20. She was 77. Jason Kempin, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Billy Cannon, former Heisman Trophy winner at LSU and
Billy Cannon, former Heisman Trophy winner at LSU and longtime NFL standout. May 20. He was 80. Associated Press
Fullscreen
Frank Quilici, former Western Michigan baseball player
Frank Quilici, former Western Michigan baseball player and Minnesota Twins manager and broadcaster. May 14. He was 79. Western Michigan athletics
Fullscreen
Doug Ford, professional golfer and former PGA and
Doug Ford, professional golfer and former PGA and Masters champion. May 14. He was 95. Gary Newkirk, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Chuck Knox, former NFL head coach (ex-Lions assistant).
Chuck Knox, former NFL head coach (ex-Lions assistant). May 12. He was 86. Getty Images
Fullscreen
Nick "Big Bully" Busick, former professional wrestler,
Nick "Big Bully" Busick, former professional wrestler, of spinal fluid cancer. May 8. He was 63. WWE
Fullscreen
Jack Seibold, former Michigan State swimmer and diver
Jack Seibold, former Michigan State swimmer and diver and author of "Spartan Sports Encylopedia." May 8. He was 89. MSU athletics
Fullscreen
Frank Dulapa, former Detroit Mercy basketball player
Frank Dulapa, former Detroit Mercy basketball player and long-time university donor. May 7. He was 99. Detroit Mercy athletics
Fullscreen
James Hylton, former NASCAR driver, in a car accident.
James Hylton, former NASCAR driver, in a car accident. April 28. He was 83. Jamie Squire, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Sachio Kinugasa, former Japanese baseball player (Japan's
Sachio Kinugasa, former Japanese baseball player (Japan's "Iron Man"), of colon cancer. April 23. He was 71. Paul Buck, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Dave Nelson, former major-league player, coach and
Dave Nelson, former major-league player, coach and broadcaster, of liver cancer. April 22. He was 73. Donald Miralle, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Earl Bruce, former college football coach (including
Earl Bruce, former college football coach (including at Ohio State), from complications of Alzheimer's. April 20. He was 87. Associated Press
Fullscreen
Bruno Sammartino, former professional wrestler. April
Bruno Sammartino, former professional wrestler. April 18. He was 82. Matthew Simmons, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Barbara Bush, former First Lady and avid Houston Astros
Barbara Bush, former First Lady and avid Houston Astros fans, of heart failure. April 17. She was 92. Getty Images
Fullscreen
Daedra Charles-Furlow, former basketball player (including
Daedra Charles-Furlow, former basketball player (including at Detroit Saint Martin de Porres). April 14. She was 49. Harry How, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Humboldt Broncos, Canadian junior hockey team, 16 deaths,
Humboldt Broncos, Canadian junior hockey team, 16 deaths, in a bus accident. April 6. Patrick Smith, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Roger Coryell, former college baseball coach (including
Roger Coryell, former college baseball coach (including at Eastern Michigan) and major-league scout. April 5. He was 71. Eastern Michigan
Fullscreen
Johnny Valiant, former professional wrestler, in a
Johnny Valiant, former professional wrestler, in a car accident. April 4. He was 71. WWE
Fullscreen
Terry Garvin, former professional wrestler. April 4.
Terry Garvin, former professional wrestler. April 4. He was 55. Wikipedia
Fullscreen
Alton Ford, former NBA player, of lymphona. April 2.
Alton Ford, former NBA player, of lymphona. April 2. He was 36. Jamie Squire, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Bill Rademacher, former NFL player and college coach
Bill Rademacher, former NFL player and college coach (including at Northern Michigan and Michigan State). April 2. He was 75. Find a Grave
Fullscreen
Rusty Staub, former major-league player (including
Rusty Staub, former major-league player (including with Detroit Tigers), of multiple organ failure. March 29. He was 73. Matt Campbell, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Daryl Thomas, former college basketball player, of
Daryl Thomas, former college basketball player, of heart attack. March 28. He was 52. Associated Press
Fullscreen
Zeke Upshaw, professional basketball player (including
Zeke Upshaw, professional basketball player (including with Grand Rapids Drive), of a heart attack. March 26. He was 26. Jose Juarez, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Thunder Gulch, race horse and former Kentucky Derby
Thunder Gulch, race horse and former Kentucky Derby winner, euthanized. March 19. He was 26. Doug Pensinger, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Augie Garrido, legendary college baseball coach, of
Augie Garrido, legendary college baseball coach, of a stroke. March 15. He was 79. Jed Jacobsohn, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Tom Benson, NFL owner. March 15. He was 90.
Tom Benson, NFL owner. March 15. He was 90. Al Messerschmidt, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Bud Olsen, former NBA player (including with Detroit
Bud Olsen, former NBA player (including with Detroit Pistons). March 12. He was 77. Find a Grave
Fullscreen
Ken Flach, former Wimbledon champion, of pneumonia.
Ken Flach, former Wimbledon champion, of pneumonia. March 12. He was 54. Getty Images, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Chris Gedney, former NFL player and college athletics
Chris Gedney, former NFL player and college athletics administrator. March 9. He was 47. Ted Mathias, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Roger Bannister, former American sprinter and owner
Roger Bannister, former American sprinter and owner of first sub-4-minute mile. March 3. He was 88. Norman Potter, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Dorne Dibble, former NFL player (including with Detroit
Dorne Dibble, former NFL player (including with Detroit Lions), of pneumonia. March 1. He was 88. Detroit Lions
Fullscreen
Dan Fegan, sports agent, in a car accident. Feb. 25.
Dan Fegan, sports agent, in a car accident. Feb. 25. He was 56. Jerritt Clark, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Tito Francona, former major-league player (including
Tito Francona, former major-league player (including with Detroit Tigers). Feb. 13. He was 84. Jason Miller, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Vern Norris, former executive director of the Michigan
Vern Norris, former executive director of the Michigan High School Athletic Association. Feb. 12. He was 89. MHSAA
Fullscreen
Wally Moon, former major-league outfielder Feb. 9.
Wally Moon, former major-league outfielder Feb. 9. He was 87. Sean M. Haffey, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Oscar Gamble, former major-league player, of ameloblastic
Oscar Gamble, former major-league player, of ameloblastic carcinoma. Jan. 31. He was 68. Jim McIsaac, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Rasual Butler, former NBA player, in a car accident.
Rasual Butler, former NBA player, in a car accident. Jan. 31. He was 38. Streeter Lecka, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Kevin Towers, former major-league executive, of cancer.
Kevin Towers, former major-league executive, of cancer. Jan. 30. He was 56. Christian Petersen, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Clyde Scott, former NFL player (including with Detroit
Clyde Scott, former NFL player (including with Detroit Lions) and Olympic medalist. Jan. 30. He was 93. Find a Grave
Fullscreen
Julio Navarro, former major-league pitcher (including
Julio Navarro, former major-league pitcher (including with Tigers), complications from Alzheimer's. Jan. 24. He was 82. Via Amazon.com
Fullscreen
Jim Johannson, former Team USA hockey executive. Jan.
Jim Johannson, former Team USA hockey executive. Jan. 21. He was 53. Bruce Bennett, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Jo Jo White, Hall-of-Fame basketball player. Jan. 16.
Jo Jo White, Hall-of-Fame basketball player. Jan. 16. Pneumonia. He was 71. Chip Somodevilla, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Doug Harvey, major-league umpire. Jan. 13. He was 87.
Doug Harvey, major-league umpire. Jan. 13. He was 87. Getty Images, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Keith Jackson, sportscaster. Jan. 12. He was 89.
Keith Jackson, sportscaster. Jan. 12. He was 89. Alberto E. Rodriguez, Getty Images for DGA
Fullscreen
Horace Ashenfelter, 1952 Olympic champion. Jan. 6.
Horace Ashenfelter, 1952 Olympic champion. Jan. 6. He was 94. Hulton Archive, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Rob Picciolo, former major-league infielder and coach.
Rob Picciolo, former major-league infielder and coach. Jan. 3. Heart attack. He was 64. Harry How, Getty Images
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Former Michigan hockey player Scott Matzka, a member of the 1998 national-championship team who assisted on the winning goal, died after battling Lou Gehrig's Disease. He was 40.

    "Scott was a great player, tremendous teammate and true champion," Michigan head coach Mel Pearson, an assistant coach during Matzka's career (1998-2001), said in a statement. "My thoughts and prayers are with the Matzka family during this difficult time."

    Matzka had 91 points during his Michigan career, his best season coming in 1999-2000, when he had 15 goals and 30 points as a junior.

    A forward, he played professionally for 12 years after his Michigan career, including in the AHL, ECHL and in Europe. He had stints with the Grand Rapids Griffins and Kalamazoo Wings.

    After being diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) in 2015, he created the "My Turn" foundation to raise awareness about the disease.

    In 2016, he wrote about his battle for The Players Tribune, saying, in part:

    "This disease can do a lot of terrible things. But it won’t erase my memories, or the thought of my wife and kids smiling. I will never forget our trip to Traverse City the weekend after I was diagnosed. The pictures we have will never degrade.

    The irony of ALS is that while it destroys your body, your mind remains as sharp as ever. Those moments are moments I’ll never forget — this disease will not take that away from me.

    I love my wife and kids so much. I love my family and friends so much. This disease may silence me, but it cannot silence all of us."

    He also was the subject of a documentary, "'My Turn, The Film," released earlier this year.

    Matzka, a Port Huron native, is survived by wife Catie, daughter Reese, 9, and son Owen, 6.

     

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE