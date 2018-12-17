CLOSE Bob Wojnowski, Angelique S. Chengelis and Matt Charboneau talk about Urban Meyer's retirement and the bowl games between UM-Florida and MSU-Oregon. The Detroit News

Aubrey Solomon (5) (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Michigan sophomore defensive tackle Aubrey Solomon will transfer from the school, according to reports Monday by The Michigan Insider and Watch Sports.

Michigan did not confirm Solomon has officially transferred, but said he has been permitted to look at options.

“Aubrey has permission to speak with other schools which gives him the opportunity to transfer or stay at Michigan,” UM football spokesman Dave Ablauf said.

Solomon, the subject of a heated recruiting battle in 2017 as a five-star lineman, was limited this season after suffering a knee injury. Early in the season he alluded on social media to undergoing a procedure for the knee. He played in five games and made six tackles.

He was projected to be a major contributor on the defensive line next season.

Solomon is not the first Michigan player to transfer this season. Linebacker Drew Singleton in October transferred and will play at Rutgers. Offensive lineman James Hudson and running back Kurt Taylor also have transferred. Last week, running back O’Maury Samuels was dismissed from the team after being charged with one count of domestic violence.

As a recruit in 2017, Solomon was ranked the No. 2 defensive tackle in the nation. He had originally committed to Michigan, then backed off. He ultimately chose the Wolverines over Alabama.